6 Under-the-Radar Shoe Trends Influencers in London, Paris and New York Are Backing This Autumn
Whenever it comes time to hit the new season refresh on your wardrobe, one area is always the easiest sartorial place to start: shoes. Our footwear has the power to change the tone of any look, whether you want to elevate your basic jeans-and-T-shirt combination or find the perfect match for your favourite dress. And while we'll always back the classics, indulging in some new shoe trends is a brilliant way to make your wardrobe staples feel fresh and exciting.
Autumn may only just be on the horizon, but it's already become clear which footwear trends are set to dominate. Many of them are focused around the seasonal signatures, from knee-high boots to classic loafers. But what if we want to drill down a bit deeper? What are the microtrends that our favourite tastemakers are adopting this season?
Worry not—I've done the digging for you. After much extensive Instagram sleuthing, I've started to identify a few key smaller shoe trends that are undeniably cool.
Many of them are based around material, texture and colour. Satin and woven leather should be your new transitional season go-tos, and if you're looking to liven up your autumn wardrobe, there are some very particular shades and patterns to look to. My advice? Just be sure to pick the micro-trends that feel true to your personal aesthetic, as that's the only way to ensure they'll go with pieces already in your wardrobe. Once you have, scroll on to see my pick of the very best to suit every budget.
SHOP THE BEST AUTUMN 2024 SHOE MICROTRENDS, ACCORDING TO A FASHION EDITOR:
1. Satin Mules
Style Notes: It all began with the lime green, very brat Prada mule that so many influencers quickly adopted. Now, the satin mule has become a must-have shoe for those in-the-know. This is the kind of shoe you could wear for a special occasion, but could also use to spice up a simple jeans-and-top outfit.
Shop the Look:
2. Woven Leather
Style Notes: Sure, you've heard of woven leather bags, but for the transitional season, woven leather shoes are the style to go for. Taking the place of the cult summer shoe, the mesh flat, these woven styles are perfect for those in-between weather days.
Shop the Look:
3. Flat Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: It wouldn't be autumn without the return of the boot, and this season, a flat knee-high is the micro-trend to know. A riding boot style is a classic go-to, or lean more into the biker mood with a moto aesthetic, complete with hardware detail.
Shop the Look:
4. Court Heels With Ankle Strap
Style Notes: If you're looking for a heel that can take you from day to night, the court heel shoe is the one for you. This season, it looks like our favourite tastemakers are backing the French-inspired look of a block heel pump complete with delicate ankle strap—the ideal shoe for jeans, dresses and everything in between.
Shop the Look:
5. Pop of Red
Style Notes: A pop of red is the trend so many influencers are getting behind this autumn, and one of the easiest ways to add this jolt of colour is via your footwear. Loafer or heel, red is definitely the colour to go for.
Shop the Look:
My personal favourite—these would elevate my go-to jeans-and-top outfit brilliantly.
These tick off the woven leather trend, too.
6. Leopard Print
Style Notes: Red may be the colour of the season, but leopard is the print. Go full Nineties with a pointed toe heel paired with a LBD, or take a cue from the Scandinavians and pair a leopard print flat with wide-leg jeans.
Shop the Look:
Pair with tailored black trousers for an effortlessly chic look.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
