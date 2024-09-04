6 Under-the-Radar Shoe Trends Influencers in London, Paris and New York Are Backing This Autumn

Features

Whenever it comes time to hit the new season refresh on your wardrobe, one area is always the easiest sartorial place to start: shoes. Our footwear has the power to change the tone of any look, whether you want to elevate your basic jeans-and-T-shirt combination or find the perfect match for your favourite dress. And while we'll always back the classics, indulging in some new shoe trends is a brilliant way to make your wardrobe staples feel fresh and exciting.

Autumn may only just be on the horizon, but it's already become clear which footwear trends are set to dominate. Many of them are focused around the seasonal signatures, from knee-high boots to classic loafers. But what if we want to drill down a bit deeper? What are the microtrends that our favourite tastemakers are adopting this season?

@camillecharriere wearing heeled court shoes with ankle strap, shorts and tank top

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Worry not—I've done the digging for you. After much extensive Instagram sleuthing, I've started to identify a few key smaller shoe trends that are undeniably cool.

Many of them are based around material, texture and colour. Satin and woven leather should be your new transitional season go-tos, and if you're looking to liven up your autumn wardrobe, there are some very particular shades and patterns to look to. My advice? Just be sure to pick the micro-trends that feel true to your personal aesthetic, as that's the only way to ensure they'll go with pieces already in your wardrobe. Once you have, scroll on to see my pick of the very best to suit every budget.

SHOP THE BEST AUTUMN 2024 SHOE MICROTRENDS, ACCORDING TO A FASHION EDITOR:

1. Satin Mules

@abimarvel wearing green satin mules, skirt and top

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: It all began with the lime green, very brat Prada mule that so many influencers quickly adopted. Now, the satin mule has become a must-have shoe for those in-the-know. This is the kind of shoe you could wear for a special occasion, but could also use to spice up a simple jeans-and-top outfit.

Shop the Look:

Square-Toe Satin Mules
Prada
Square-Toe Satin Mules

The shoe that started it all. Get yours while you can.

Kitten Heel Fabric Mules
ZARA
Kitten Heel Fabric Mules

This is such a gorgeous colour.

Daniela Kitten Mule
Reformation
Daniela Kitten Mule

This olive tone is perfect for autumn.

Hangisi Embellished Satin Slippers
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Hangisi Embellished Satin Slippers

The kind of slipper Carrie Bradshaw would love.

Lido Satin-Crepe Slippers
SAINT LAURENT
Lido Satin-Crepe Slippers

A minimalist dream shoe.

2. Woven Leather

@_jessicaskye wearing woven leather flats and jeans

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Sure, you've heard of woven leather bags, but for the transitional season, woven leather shoes are the style to go for. Taking the place of the cult summer shoe, the mesh flat, these woven styles are perfect for those in-between weather days.

Shop the Look:

Crochet Leather Ballerina - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Crochet Leather Ballerina

Wear now and take on holiday, too.

Black Ballet Flats in Fishnet
Alaïa
Black Ballet Flats in Fishnet

I bet you'll see so many influencers in these this autumn.

Regency Bow-Embellished Woven Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Regency Bow-Embellished Woven Leather Ballet Flats

I love this earthy colour.

Normande Sandals
Rouje
Normande Sandals

This exudes timeless French vibes.

Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats

My kind of Mary Jane.

3. Flat Knee-High Boots

@_livmadeline wearing flat knee-high boots and jorts

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: It wouldn't be autumn without the return of the boot, and this season, a flat knee-high is the micro-trend to know. A riding boot style is a classic go-to, or lean more into the biker mood with a moto aesthetic, complete with hardware detail.

Shop the Look:

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

This would look so great with mini skirts and a jumper.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

You'll get plenty of wear out of these for years to come.

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots

So cool.

Lirone Leather Knee Boots
LOULOU STUDIO
Lirone Leather Knee Boots

These have such a fun Scandi minimalist vibe.

Embellished Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots
ACNE STUDIOS
Embellished Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots

I love the biker look.

4. Court Heels With Ankle Strap

@juliesfi wearing court heels with ankle strap and jeans

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: If you're looking for a heel that can take you from day to night, the court heel shoe is the one for you. This season, it looks like our favourite tastemakers are backing the French-inspired look of a block heel pump complete with delicate ankle strap—the ideal shoe for jeans, dresses and everything in between.

Shop the Look:

Netty Pump
Reformation
Netty Pump

The black satin gives these a subtle 90s aesthetic that I can't resist.

Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes
MANGO
Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes

The colour of the season.

Mallori Closed Toe Heel
Reformation
Mallori Closed Toe Heel

A patent shoe is a great way to liven up a simple outfit.

Block Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Block Heel Slingback Shoes

The square-toe is undeniably cool.

French Flirt 35 Leather-Trimmed Suede Pumps
AQUAZZURA
French Flirt 35 Leather-Trimmed Suede Pumps

This looks especially timeless.

5. Pop of Red

@annabelrosendahl wearing red flats with white jeans and black jumper

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: A pop of red is the trend so many influencers are getting behind this autumn, and one of the easiest ways to add this jolt of colour is via your footwear. Loafer or heel, red is definitely the colour to go for.

Shop the Look:

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

Wear to the office and on the weekends.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

My personal favourite—these would elevate my go-to jeans-and-top outfit brilliantly.

The Perforated Leather Ballet Flats
COS
The Perforated Leather Ballet Flats

The texture of these heels is so good.

Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow

An easy, everyday flat.

Uma Caged Cut-Out Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Uma Caged Cut-Out Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

These tick off the woven leather trend, too.

6. Leopard Print

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing leopard print flats with jean shorts and jumper

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Red may be the colour of the season, but leopard is the print. Go full Nineties with a pointed toe heel paired with a LBD, or take a cue from the Scandinavians and pair a leopard print flat with wide-leg jeans.

Shop the Look:

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

For those who don't want to completely abandon the mesh trend.

The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots
TOTEME
The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots

I'm obsessed.

Maeve Mary Jane Flat Pumps
Anthropologie
Maeve Mary Jane Flat Pumps

I love the rich colours of this print.

The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats
TOTEME
The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats

Pair with tailored black trousers for an effortlessly chic look.

Nuit 55 Leopard-Print Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Nuit 55 Leopard-Print Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps

Oh, yes.

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

