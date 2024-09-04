6 Under-the-Radar Shoe Trends Influencers in London, Paris and New York Are Backing This Autumn

Whenever it comes time to hit the new season refresh on your wardrobe, one area is always the easiest sartorial place to start: shoes . Our footwear has the power to change the tone of any look, whether you want to elevate your basic jeans-and-T-shirt combination or find the perfect match for your favourite dress. And while we'll always back the classics, indulging in some new shoe trends is a brilliant way to make your wardrobe staples feel fresh and exciting.

Autumn may only just be on the horizon, but it's already become clear which footwear trends are set to dominate. Many of them are focused around the seasonal signatures, from knee-high boots to classic loafers. But what if we want to drill down a bit deeper? What are the microtrends that our favourite tastemakers are adopting this season?

Worry not—I've done the digging for you. After much extensive Instagram sleuthing, I've started to identify a few key smaller shoe trends that are undeniably cool.

Many of them are based around material, texture and colour. Satin and woven leather should be your new transitional season go-tos, and if you're looking to liven up your autumn wardrobe, there are some very particular shades and patterns to look to. My advice? Just be sure to pick the micro-trends that feel true to your personal aesthetic, as that's the only way to ensure they'll go with pieces already in your wardrobe. Once you have, scroll on to see my pick of the very best to suit every budget.

1. Satin Mules

Style Notes: It all began with the lime green, very brat Prada mule that so many influencers quickly adopted. Now, the satin mule has become a must-have shoe for those in-the-know. This is the kind of shoe you could wear for a special occasion, but could also use to spice up a simple jeans-and-top outfit.

Prada Square-Toe Satin Mules £820 SHOP NOW The shoe that started it all. Get yours while you can.

ZARA Kitten Heel Fabric Mules £36 SHOP NOW This is such a gorgeous colour.

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW This olive tone is perfect for autumn.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Hangisi Embellished Satin Slippers £825 SHOP NOW The kind of slipper Carrie Bradshaw would love.

SAINT LAURENT Lido Satin-Crepe Slippers £555 SHOP NOW A minimalist dream shoe.

2. Woven Leather

Style Notes: Sure, you've heard of woven leather bags, but for the transitional season, woven leather shoes are the style to go for. Taking the place of the cult summer shoe, the mesh flat, these woven styles are perfect for those in-between weather days.

Arket Crochet Leather Ballerina £169 SHOP NOW Wear now and take on holiday, too.

Alaïa Black Ballet Flats in Fishnet £650 SHOP NOW I bet you'll see so many influencers in these this autumn.

LE MONDE BERYL Regency Bow-Embellished Woven Leather Ballet Flats £445 SHOP NOW I love this earthy colour.

Rouje Normande Sandals £275 SHOP NOW This exudes timeless French vibes.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats £345 SHOP NOW My kind of Mary Jane.

3. Flat Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: It wouldn't be autumn without the return of the boot, and this season, a flat knee-high is the micro-trend to know. A riding boot style is a classic go-to, or lean more into the biker mood with a moto aesthetic, complete with hardware detail.

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot £448 SHOP NOW This would look so great with mini skirts and a jumper.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 SHOP NOW You'll get plenty of wear out of these for years to come.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW So cool.

LOULOU STUDIO Lirone Leather Knee Boots £856 SHOP NOW These have such a fun Scandi minimalist vibe.

ACNE STUDIOS Embellished Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots £1050 SHOP NOW I love the biker look.

4. Court Heels With Ankle Strap

Style Notes: If you're looking for a heel that can take you from day to night, the court heel shoe is the one for you. This season, it looks like our favourite tastemakers are backing the French-inspired look of a block heel pump complete with delicate ankle strap—the ideal shoe for jeans, dresses and everything in between.

Reformation Netty Pump £298 SHOP NOW The black satin gives these a subtle 90s aesthetic that I can't resist.

MANGO Patent Leather-Effect Heeled Shoes £46 SHOP NOW The colour of the season.

Reformation Mallori Closed Toe Heel £298 SHOP NOW A patent shoe is a great way to liven up a simple outfit.

ZARA Block Heel Slingback Shoes £28 SHOP NOW The square-toe is undeniably cool.

AQUAZZURA French Flirt 35 Leather-Trimmed Suede Pumps £620 SHOP NOW This looks especially timeless.

5. Pop of Red

Style Notes: A pop of red is the trend so many influencers are getting behind this autumn, and one of the easiest ways to add this jolt of colour is via your footwear. Loafer or heel, red is definitely the colour to go for.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £115 SHOP NOW Wear to the office and on the weekends.

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £268 SHOP NOW My personal favourite—these would elevate my go-to jeans-and-top outfit brilliantly.

COS The Perforated Leather Ballet Flats £200 SHOP NOW The texture of these heels is so good.

MANGO Leather Ballet Flats With Bow £50 SHOP NOW An easy, everyday flat.

AEYDE Uma Caged Cut-Out Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £505 SHOP NOW These tick off the woven leather trend, too.

6. Leopard Print

Style Notes: Red may be the colour of the season, but leopard is the print. Go full Nineties with a pointed toe heel paired with a LBD, or take a cue from the Scandinavians and pair a leopard print flat with wide-leg jeans.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW For those who don't want to completely abandon the mesh trend.

TOTEME The Wide Shaft Leopard-Print Calf Hair Knee Boots £1410 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed.

Anthropologie Maeve Mary Jane Flat Pumps £120 SHOP NOW I love the rich colours of this print.

TOTEME The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats £550 SHOP NOW Pair with tailored black trousers for an effortlessly chic look.