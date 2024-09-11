It's Loafer Season! 6 Casual Flat-Shoe Outfits That Even the Most Elevated Dresses Will Wear This Autumn

Flat footwear has enjoyed a real resurgence over the past few years—as much as we all enjoy a fun heel, I'm sure I speak for most of us when I say that it's been a great relief to see more practical shoes be elevated to the status of fashion must-have. While ballet flats and mesh Mary Janes (admittedly, the latter is not especially practical) have been the focus for the summer months, with the change of season comes a change of footwear. From a quick scroll on Instagram and peek at the Fashion Week street style pictures, I'm confident in calling it that the classic loafer will be the must-have item for autumn.

Classic they may be, but loafers are anything but boring. Understatedly elegant, these sleek flats can elevate even the simplest look and bring a refined touch to casual outfits. In other words, they'll make an outfit you've thrown together using your favourite easy staples look effortlessly cool.

This season, since they're such a must-have item, there's a wide mix of loafer styles to choose from. A chunky sole—like the cult Prada styles—is a great option to pair with dresses and skirts, providing just the right amount of lift without the discomfort of a full heel, while a sleek, minimalist pair are so easy to throw on with jeans and a jumper. This autumn, brown suede and animal print pairs are also trending, and both would instantly liven up any outfit.

If you still need convincing, scroll on to see six easy, everyday outfits built around loafers—all of which I'm planning on recreating this season.

CASUAL LOAFERS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS AUTUMN:

1. Tailored Trousers + Long Coat + Suede Loafers

Style Notes: Brittany's outfit is the kind of easy tailored look that could work in so many scenarios, from work to the weekend. I love that it's built around so many staple styles, from the tailored trousers to the turtleneck, and the brown suede loafers are the perfect finishing touch for this cosy autumnal look.

Arket Merino Wool Roll-Neck £67 SHOP NOW Made for layering.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers £115 SHOP NOW All our editors swear by COS' trousers.

MANGO Structured Wool Coat £170 SHOP NOW Coat season is approaching, and I'm loving Mango's minimalist styles.

TOD'S Mocassino Suede Loafers £595 SHOP NOW Such an elevated loafer.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Santa Rosa Woven Leather Shoulder Bag £297 SHOP NOW The contrast of the woven brown leather with the brown suede loafers really elevates this look.

2. Pleated Skirt + Cardigan + Black Loafers

Style Notes: For the autumn days when the sun decides to poke its head out, a skirt and loafers combination is a great look. Consider this the modern, grown-up play on the school uniform outfit of pleated skirt and loafers.

&DAUGHTER Ada Wool Cardigan £350 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this bright green.

MANGO Pinstriped Pleated Skirt £33 SHOP NOW I love how it's styled here too, to be honest.

COS Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers £135 SHOP NOW A classic chunky black loafer is a great wardrobe staple.

COS Blade Sunglasses - Rectangle £115 SHOP NOW I'm optimistic about these being needed this autumn...

3. JEANS + T-SHIRT + TRENCH COAT + LEATHER LOAFERS

Style Notes: If I was going to pick a classic British loafer look, this would be it. Jeans, t-shirt and trench is such an iconic autumn look, and loafers just make the ensemble seem so much more polished.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW My go-to white t-shirt.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW The fit of these straight leg jeans is just so good.

Nobody's Child Khaki Single Breasted Trench Coat £149 SHOP NOW This season I'm really into the khaki colour trench.

GUCCI Sylke Horsebit-Detailed Leather Loafers £845 SHOP NOW Yes it's an investment, but these are a classic that will always be in style.

Missoma Lucy Williams Medium Engravable Roman Arc Coin Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated £149 SHOP NOW Adding a gold necklace—or a few—is a must.

4. White Trousers + Jumper + Snakeskin Loafers

Style Notes: Ok, so at first glance this may not exactly look casual, but if you break it down it's blissfully simple to put together—and look how impressive the final outcome is. This is a great example of how to use patterned loafers to add an interesting twist to an otherwise monochromatic outfit.

MAX MARA Urlo Ribbed Silk and Cashmere-Blend Sweater £460 SHOP NOW Real quiet luxury vibes.

ME+EM Tailored Exaggerated Tapered Trouser £250 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with these trousers.

Charles & Keith Leslie Snake-Print Metallic-Accent Loafers £65 SHOP NOW Animal print loafers are a huge trend this season.

DeMellier The Large Tokyo £425 SHOP NOW An elegant bag for an elegant look.

5. Mini Dress + Leather Trench + Chunky Loafers

Style Notes: Chunky loafers are a brilliant way to dress down your favourite minidress to make it daywear appropriate. Finishing off the look with a long leather trench keeps it feeling modern and cool—which is what we're all after, aren't we?

Reformation Nataly Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW Pure Carrie Bradshaw.

Whistles Faye Clean Bonded Trench Coat £1195 SHOP NOW This leather looks buttery soft.

Prada Leather Loafers £870 SHOP NOW The fashion lovers' favourite.

Reformation Oversized Vittoria Tote £698 SHOP NOW Slouchy totes are a trending handbag style this autumn.

6. Slouchy Trousers + Layered Knit + Suede Jacket + Suede Loafers

Style Notes: Autumn dressing is all about layers, and Dawn's outfit demonstrates how to execute it perfectly. Suede loafers and slouchy tailored trousers are a match made in sartorial heaven, especially when paired with a suede jacket.

Reformation Dream Tee £38 SHOP NOW This fitted silhouette is great for layering under knitwear.

Arket Mohair-Wool Blend Jumper £129 SHOP NOW How cosy does this look? It actually makes me long for cold days.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £115 SHOP NOW Such a cool fit.

Reformation Veda Reed Jacket £448 SHOP NOW Suede jackets are a huge trend at the moment—Seventies in the best way.

KHAITE Alessio Suede Loafers £970 SHOP NOW An impossibly gorgeous flat.

