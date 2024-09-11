It's Loafer Season! 6 Casual Flat-Shoe Outfits That Even the Most Elevated Dresses Will Wear This Autumn

By
published
in Features

Flat footwear has enjoyed a real resurgence over the past few years—as much as we all enjoy a fun heel, I'm sure I speak for most of us when I say that it's been a great relief to see more practical shoes be elevated to the status of fashion must-have. While ballet flats and mesh Mary Janes (admittedly, the latter is not especially practical) have been the focus for the summer months, with the change of season comes a change of footwear. From a quick scroll on Instagram and peek at the Fashion Week street style pictures, I'm confident in calling it that the classic loafer will be the must-have item for autumn.

Classic they may be, but loafers are anything but boring. Understatedly elegant, these sleek flats can elevate even the simplest look and bring a refined touch to casual outfits. In other words, they'll make an outfit you've thrown together using your favourite easy staples look effortlessly cool.

@lucywilliams02 wearing snakeskin loafers and jeans

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

This season, since they're such a must-have item, there's a wide mix of loafer styles to choose from. A chunky sole—like the cult Prada styles—is a great option to pair with dresses and skirts, providing just the right amount of lift without the discomfort of a full heel, while a sleek, minimalist pair are so easy to throw on with jeans and a jumper. This autumn, brown suede and animal print pairs are also trending, and both would instantly liven up any outfit.

If you still need convincing, scroll on to see six easy, everyday outfits built around loafers—all of which I'm planning on recreating this season.

CASUAL LOAFERS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS AUTUMN:

1. Tailored Trousers + Long Coat + Suede Loafers

@brittanybathgate wearing all black and suede loafers

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: Brittany's outfit is the kind of easy tailored look that could work in so many scenarios, from work to the weekend. I love that it's built around so many staple styles, from the tailored trousers to the turtleneck, and the brown suede loafers are the perfect finishing touch for this cosy autumnal look.

Shop the look:

Merino Wool Roll-Neck
Arket
Merino Wool Roll-Neck

Made for layering.

Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Twill Trousers

All our editors swear by COS' trousers.

Structured Wool Coat
MANGO
Structured Wool Coat

Coat season is approaching, and I'm loving Mango's minimalist styles.

Mocassino Suede Loafers
TOD'S
Mocassino Suede Loafers

Such an elevated loafer.

Santa Rosa Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Santa Rosa Woven Leather Shoulder Bag

The contrast of the woven brown leather with the brown suede loafers really elevates this look.

2. Pleated Skirt + Cardigan + Black Loafers

@oliviamarcus wearing a pleated skirt, cardigan and loafers

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: For the autumn days when the sun decides to poke its head out, a skirt and loafers combination is a great look. Consider this the modern, grown-up play on the school uniform outfit of pleated skirt and loafers.

Shop the look:

Ada Wool Cardigan
&DAUGHTER
Ada Wool Cardigan

I'm obsessed with this bright green.

Pinstriped Pleated Skirt
MANGO
Pinstriped Pleated Skirt

I love how it's styled here too, to be honest.

Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers
COS
Chunky Square-Toe Leather Loafers

A classic chunky black loafer is a great wardrobe staple.

Blade Sunglasses - Rectangle
COS
Blade Sunglasses - Rectangle

I'm optimistic about these being needed this autumn...

3. JEANS + T-SHIRT + TRENCH COAT + LEATHER LOAFERS

@francescasaffari wearing jeans, loafers and trench coat

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: If I was going to pick a classic British loafer look, this would be it. Jeans, t-shirt and trench is such an iconic autumn look, and loafers just make the ensemble seem so much more polished.

Shop the look:

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

My go-to white t-shirt.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

The fit of these straight leg jeans is just so good.

Khaki Single Breasted Trench Coat
Nobody's Child
Khaki Single Breasted Trench Coat

This season I'm really into the khaki colour trench.

Sylke Horsebit-Detailed Leather Loafers
GUCCI
Sylke Horsebit-Detailed Leather Loafers

Yes it's an investment, but these are a classic that will always be in style.

Lucy Williams Medium Engravable Roman Arc Coin Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Lucy Williams Medium Engravable Roman Arc Coin Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated

Adding a gold necklace—or a few—is a must.

4. White Trousers + Jumper + Snakeskin Loafers

@daniellejinadu wearing white trousers, jumper and snakeskin loafers

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: Ok, so at first glance this may not exactly look casual, but if you break it down it's blissfully simple to put together—and look how impressive the final outcome is. This is a great example of how to use patterned loafers to add an interesting twist to an otherwise monochromatic outfit.

Shop the look:

Urlo Ribbed Silk and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
MAX MARA
Urlo Ribbed Silk and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

Real quiet luxury vibes.

Tailored Exaggerated Tapered Trouser
ME+EM
Tailored Exaggerated Tapered Trouser

I'm obsessed with these trousers.

Leslie Snake-Print Metallic-Accent Loafers
Charles & Keith
Leslie Snake-Print Metallic-Accent Loafers

Animal print loafers are a huge trend this season.

The Large Tokyo
DeMellier
The Large Tokyo

An elegant bag for an elegant look.

5. Mini Dress + Leather Trench + Chunky Loafers

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing a red mini dress, leather trench and chunky loafers

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_ )

Style Notes: Chunky loafers are a brilliant way to dress down your favourite minidress to make it daywear appropriate. Finishing off the look with a long leather trench keeps it feeling modern and cool—which is what we're all after, aren't we?

Shop the look:

Nataly Knit Dress
Reformation
Nataly Knit Dress

Pure Carrie Bradshaw.

Faye Clean Bonded Trench Coat
Whistles
Faye Clean Bonded Trench Coat

This leather looks buttery soft.

Leather Loafers
Prada
Leather Loafers

The fashion lovers' favourite.

Oversized Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Oversized Vittoria Tote

Slouchy totes are a trending handbag style this autumn.

6. Slouchy Trousers + Layered Knit + Suede Jacket + Suede Loafers

@dawn.tan wearing slouchy trousers, suede jacket and suede loafers

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Autumn dressing is all about layers, and Dawn's outfit demonstrates how to execute it perfectly. Suede loafers and slouchy tailored trousers are a match made in sartorial heaven, especially when paired with a suede jacket.

Shop the look:

Dream Tee
Reformation
Dream Tee

This fitted silhouette is great for layering under knitwear.

Mohair-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Mohair-Wool Blend Jumper

How cosy does this look? It actually makes me long for cold days.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

Such a cool fit.

Veda Reed Jacket
Reformation
Veda Reed Jacket

Suede jackets are a huge trend at the moment—Seventies in the best way.

Alessio Suede Loafers
KHAITE
Alessio Suede Loafers

An impossibly gorgeous flat.

Opening Image: @nlmarilyn

Explore More:
Loafers Flats
Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸