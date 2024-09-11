It's Loafer Season! 6 Casual Flat-Shoe Outfits That Even the Most Elevated Dresses Will Wear This Autumn
Flat footwear has enjoyed a real resurgence over the past few years—as much as we all enjoy a fun heel, I'm sure I speak for most of us when I say that it's been a great relief to see more practical shoes be elevated to the status of fashion must-have. While ballet flats and mesh Mary Janes (admittedly, the latter is not especially practical) have been the focus for the summer months, with the change of season comes a change of footwear. From a quick scroll on Instagram and peek at the Fashion Week street style pictures, I'm confident in calling it that the classic loafer will be the must-have item for autumn.
Classic they may be, but loafers are anything but boring. Understatedly elegant, these sleek flats can elevate even the simplest look and bring a refined touch to casual outfits. In other words, they'll make an outfit you've thrown together using your favourite easy staples look effortlessly cool.
This season, since they're such a must-have item, there's a wide mix of loafer styles to choose from. A chunky sole—like the cult Prada styles—is a great option to pair with dresses and skirts, providing just the right amount of lift without the discomfort of a full heel, while a sleek, minimalist pair are so easy to throw on with jeans and a jumper. This autumn, brown suede and animal print pairs are also trending, and both would instantly liven up any outfit.
If you still need convincing, scroll on to see six easy, everyday outfits built around loafers—all of which I'm planning on recreating this season.
CASUAL LOAFERS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS AUTUMN:
1. Tailored Trousers + Long Coat + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Brittany's outfit is the kind of easy tailored look that could work in so many scenarios, from work to the weekend. I love that it's built around so many staple styles, from the tailored trousers to the turtleneck, and the brown suede loafers are the perfect finishing touch for this cosy autumnal look.
Shop the look:
The contrast of the woven brown leather with the brown suede loafers really elevates this look.
2. Pleated Skirt + Cardigan + Black Loafers
Style Notes: For the autumn days when the sun decides to poke its head out, a skirt and loafers combination is a great look. Consider this the modern, grown-up play on the school uniform outfit of pleated skirt and loafers.
Shop the look:
3. JEANS + T-SHIRT + TRENCH COAT + LEATHER LOAFERS
Style Notes: If I was going to pick a classic British loafer look, this would be it. Jeans, t-shirt and trench is such an iconic autumn look, and loafers just make the ensemble seem so much more polished.
Shop the look:
This season I'm really into the khaki colour trench.
Yes it's an investment, but these are a classic that will always be in style.
Adding a gold necklace—or a few—is a must.
4. White Trousers + Jumper + Snakeskin Loafers
Style Notes: Ok, so at first glance this may not exactly look casual, but if you break it down it's blissfully simple to put together—and look how impressive the final outcome is. This is a great example of how to use patterned loafers to add an interesting twist to an otherwise monochromatic outfit.
Shop the look:
Animal print loafers are a huge trend this season.
5. Mini Dress + Leather Trench + Chunky Loafers
Style Notes: Chunky loafers are a brilliant way to dress down your favourite minidress to make it daywear appropriate. Finishing off the look with a long leather trench keeps it feeling modern and cool—which is what we're all after, aren't we?
Shop the look:
6. Slouchy Trousers + Layered Knit + Suede Jacket + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Autumn dressing is all about layers, and Dawn's outfit demonstrates how to execute it perfectly. Suede loafers and slouchy tailored trousers are a match made in sartorial heaven, especially when paired with a suede jacket.
Shop the look:
Suede jackets are a huge trend at the moment—Seventies in the best way.
Opening Image: @nlmarilyn
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
