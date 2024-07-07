Hear Me Out—Closed-Toe Shoes in This Fresh Colour Are Even Chicer Than Sandals

As a fashion editor I try to approach all trends with an open mind, careful not to dismiss any before taking the time to consider the context and versatility of the item. Whilst I don't like to reject a trend too quickly, I don't hold myself back in the same way when it comes to falling head-over-heels for a trend, and I've recently found myself obsessing over a particular shoe trend that I've been seeing everywhere as of late.

Putting a summery spin on all of the best outfits this season, white ballet flats are the shoe trend that I can't stop thinking about. Adding a brighter element to an outfit in ways their black counterparts simply couldn't, I'd go as far as to say white ballet flats are the summer shoe that's been missing from my rotation for years.

Light and bright, the white ballet flat trend taps in to the growing flat-shoe craze in a fresh and summer-appropriate way. Offering a comfortable but decidedly smart alternative to high heels, white ballet flats have become a new go-to amongst fashion people who look to inject their outfits with a pretty edge whilst retaining a comfortable finish. Also, I think they might look even chicer than sandals. Personally I feel more comfortable with less of my foot on display, and with their typically rounded toes, softy fabrics and elegant detailing such as bows and ruching, there's something about them that feels polished in comparison.

Wearing well with the white dresses and skirts that have been in circulation this season, white ballet flats style just as well with light wash denim and relaxed linen trousers, making them ideal for weekend wear also.

From Reformation's pretty satin pairs to Miu Miu's barre-raising style, read on to discover our edit of the best white ballet flats on the market.

