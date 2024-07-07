Hear Me Out—Closed-Toe Shoes in This Fresh Colour Are Even Chicer Than Sandals
As a fashion editor I try to approach all trends with an open mind, careful not to dismiss any before taking the time to consider the context and versatility of the item. Whilst I don't like to reject a trend too quickly, I don't hold myself back in the same way when it comes to falling head-over-heels for a trend, and I've recently found myself obsessing over a particular shoe trend that I've been seeing everywhere as of late.
Putting a summery spin on all of the best outfits this season, white ballet flats are the shoe trend that I can't stop thinking about. Adding a brighter element to an outfit in ways their black counterparts simply couldn't, I'd go as far as to say white ballet flats are the summer shoe that's been missing from my rotation for years.
Light and bright, the white ballet flat trend taps in to the growing flat-shoe craze in a fresh and summer-appropriate way. Offering a comfortable but decidedly smart alternative to high heels, white ballet flats have become a new go-to amongst fashion people who look to inject their outfits with a pretty edge whilst retaining a comfortable finish. Also, I think they might look even chicer than sandals. Personally I feel more comfortable with less of my foot on display, and with their typically rounded toes, softy fabrics and elegant detailing such as bows and ruching, there's something about them that feels polished in comparison.
Wearing well with the white dresses and skirts that have been in circulation this season, white ballet flats style just as well with light wash denim and relaxed linen trousers, making them ideal for weekend wear also.
From Reformation's pretty satin pairs to Miu Miu's barre-raising style, read on to discover our edit of the best white ballet flats on the market.
SHOP THE WHITE BALLET FLAT TREND:
The elasticated strap will ensure you remain secure and comfortable all day.
Fashion people can't stop wearing the tabi shoe trend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
