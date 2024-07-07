Hear Me Out—Closed-Toe Shoes in This Fresh Colour Are Even Chicer Than Sandals

As a fashion editor I try to approach all trends with an open mind, careful not to dismiss any before taking the time to consider the context and versatility of the item. Whilst I don't like to reject a trend too quickly, I don't hold myself back in the same way when it comes to falling head-over-heels for a trend, and I've recently found myself obsessing over a particular shoe trend that I've been seeing everywhere as of late.

Putting a summery spin on all of the best outfits this season, white ballet flats are the shoe trend that I can't stop thinking about. Adding a brighter element to an outfit in ways their black counterparts simply couldn't, I'd go as far as to say white ballet flats are the summer shoe that's been missing from my rotation for years.

Light and bright, the white ballet flat trend taps in to the growing flat-shoe craze in a fresh and summer-appropriate way. Offering a comfortable but decidedly smart alternative to high heels, white ballet flats have become a new go-to amongst fashion people who look to inject their outfits with a pretty edge whilst retaining a comfortable finish. Also, I think they might look even chicer than sandals. Personally I feel more comfortable with less of my foot on display, and with their typically rounded toes, softy fabrics and elegant detailing such as bows and ruching, there's something about them that feels polished in comparison.

Wearing well with the white dresses and skirts that have been in circulation this season, white ballet flats style just as well with light wash denim and relaxed linen trousers, making them ideal for weekend wear also.

From Reformation's pretty satin pairs to Miu Miu's barre-raising style, read on to discover our edit of the best white ballet flats on the market.

SHOP THE WHITE BALLET FLAT TREND:

Melissa Mary Jane Flat
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat

These classic mary janes come in 4 other shades.

Mesh Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mesh Ballet Pumps

White mesh ballet flats couldn't be more on-trend if they tried.

Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

Style with colourful socks or wear on its own.

Rhea Bow Ballerinas
Charles & Keith
Rhea Bow Ballerinas

Bow details are integral to the ballet flat trend.

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a pretty summer dress.

Balla Mesh, White
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh

The mesh flats trend is taking off this summer.

Logo Leather Ballet Flats
Miu Miu
Logo Leather Ballet Flats

The elasticated strap will ensure you remain secure and comfortable all day.

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

Fashion people can't stop wearing the tabi shoe trend.

Boheme Mj in Leather
The Row
Boheme Mary Janes

These also come in black.

Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat

The square-toe finish gives these a smarter feel.

