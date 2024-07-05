The Row Shoes Are Pure Luxury—7 Pairs That Are Truly Worth the Investment

As Who What Wear UK editors you'll often find us talking about high-low dressing. That combination of designer styles and affordable favourites that come together in perfect harmony to create a seriously chic and balanced look. We're experts in deciphering the high street heroes that truly stand out, but as much as we can celebrate an affordable find, we're also experts in the pieces that are worthy of investment. Enter, The Row shoes.

What started as a mission to create the perfect white t-shirt soon became a global house leading the way in the era of quiet luxury. The Row has become an emblem of the movement towards logo-less styles that focus on timelessness and quality over all else. In the almost 18 years since its inception, the brand has created icons and cult favourites that have maintained their popularity over the seasons and years. What keeps the following of The Row so strong is that whilst on the more expensive side of the spectrum, the pieces return year after year into the fashion sphere. Not only does the quality of fabrication maintain over time, but the understated designs are primed to compliment outfits for decades to come.

We've expressed our adoration of the Margaux bag, and sung the praises of The Row's exquisite tailoring, but now we're focusing on the footwear. For many high-designer brands, a great bag can be the making of them, but few are able to garner the same cult following in footwear. The Row, however, has achieved this. From Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence, The Row has become a go-to brand for celebrities and fashion people looking for a particular combination of timeless composition with a contemporary feel. It's a hard feat to master, but one that the brand consistently delivers on.

In the shoe department, The Row has maintained its legacy as a leader in the minimalist space, revitalising our love of flip-flop sandals, cementing the return of the ballet flat, and even taking on the mesh shoe trend with its particular brand of elegance and ease. With clean lines, high-quality fabrications and classic colourways, each piece is primed to be consistently reached for in our wardrobes.

Whilst we can make a case for all of The Row’s designs, there are a few that have garnered their own followings over the years, and now is as good as any to get straight into the best The Row shoes.

1. THE GINZA SANDAL

Style Notes: After the platform styles of the '90s, flip-flop sandals fell from prominence with the fashion space. That was until The Row brought them back. Featuring a leather strap and comfortable rubber sold, the brand redefined the flip-flop as the understated, relaxed sandal to be seen in through summer. You'll find them styled with jeans, shorts, dresses, tailoring and more.

Shop the Ginza sandal:

The Row Ginza Sandal in Suede £960 SHOP NOW The white and black combination is so sleek.

The Row Ginza Sandal in Leather Once you know about the Ginza sandal you'll find you spot them everywhere.

The Row Ginza Sandal in Tan £940 SHOP NOW This tan pair will go with everything in your wardrobe.

The Row Ginza Sandal in Suede £960 SHOP NOW This pair has a contrasting suede finish to add depth to the style.

2. THE ELASTIC BALLET SLIPPER

Style Notes: As we know, The Row does understated elegance better than most, and the Elastic Ballet Flats define this. Following the return to simplicity, the ballet flats have become an icon of the flat shoe revival with a dainty edge.

The Row Leather Ballet Flats £800 SHOP NOW Lucky for us almost every size is now in stock!

The Row Elastic Ballet Slipper in Leather £800 SHOP NOW This is how minimalists make a statement.

3. THE FISHERMAN SANDAL

Style Notes: With the move in fashion towards practicality, its no surprise that The Row's Fisherman sandals have become an icon in their own right. As a more grounded style this pair is perfectly primed to contrast pretty dresses as well as compliment easy jeans and tailoring looks.

Shop the Fisherman sandal:

The Row Fisherman Leather Sandals £1060 SHOP NOW The pebbled leather is so sumptuous.

The Row Fisherman Woven Textured-Leather Sandals £1060 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between classic black or this fresh white pair.

4. THE COMBO KITTEN HEEL

Style Notes: It's not just flats that The Row excels in. Over the years, the brand has perfected elegant heels with a minimalist silhouette, and the Combo is a pair sure to go the distance. Take the practicality of a kitten heel and add a refined silhouette and you get this wear-everywhere pair.

Shop the Combo kitten heel:

The Row Combo Kitten Heel in Leather £890 SHOP NOW Seriously chic.

5. THE CANAL LOAFER

Style Notes: Whilst The Row has had its fair of bringing styles back into prominence, it also celebrates the forever styles we know and love. Take the Canals, a classic loafer style free from bells and whistles, simply designed to withstand moving trends and add a premium feel to all looks.

Shop the Canal loafer:

The Row Canal Loafer in Leather £960 SHOP NOW You'll never tire of adding these to your outfits.

The Row Canal Loafer in Leather £960 SHOP NOW The understated design adds to the lifelong appeal.

6. THE ZIP-UP BOOT

Style Notes: Few things denote the arrival of the cooler months quite like sightings of The Row zip-up boots. A fashion person favourite, these chunky boots have returned each year since their 2019 release as a nod to luxury styling and continue to be a mainstay on every fashion editor's wish list. Whilst the sun is shining, you can still snap up a pair now before the September rush.

Shop the Zip-Up boots:

The Row Leather Ankle Boots £1450 SHOP NOW The perfect classic black boots.

The Row Zipped Boot in Leather £1450 SHOP NOW Revitalise your wardrobe with this fresh cream shade.

7. THE SOCK SHOE

Style Notes: The Sock shoes have more of a trending edge than the other iconic shoes we've covered, but we have a feeling that with The Row's approval this will be a mainstay style. Tapping into the mesh fabric trend, this slip on style will add an in-the-know edge to outfits no matter the season.

Shop the Sock shoe:

The Row Sock Shoe in Nylon £670 SHOP NOW This pair has just been restocked.

The Row Sock Shoe in Nylon £670 SHOP NOW A minimalist must-have.