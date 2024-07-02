Sorry, Sandals—These 6 Summer Outfits Look Even Better With Trainers
Between sandals that give me blisters and flat shoes that don't quite fit with my heatwave ensembles, trainers are something I've come to rely upon as a solid shoe option for summer—one that doesn't rub nor make me hobble, which is a plus. Balancing comfort and style with ease, this season, it turns out fashion people are leaning towards looks that centre on sneakers just as much as I am.
Trainers serve as the cornerstone of so many summer looks, providing versatility and a touch of sportiness to any get-up. Whether you're heading to brunch, exploring the city, or enjoying a casual day out, pairing trainers with breathable summer pieces—think airy dresses, tailored shorts, and linen trousers—is the key to looking stylish as you tackle the heat.
Accessories play a crucial role in elevating these looks, too. Minimalist jewellery, stylish sunglasses, and basket bags bags add the perfect finishing touches. The goal is to create outfits that feel effortlessly put-together while keeping comfort at the forefront, which trainers naturally enable. But what is it about 2024's summer trainer outfits that feel so on-point? Right now, those in the know seem to be largely embracing neutral tones accompanied by subtle pops of colour to keep their summer trainer outfits fresh and modern. Below are six perfect examples of such looks, which I'm sure will prove as a source of inspiration for you over the next few months. Scroll on to see them and save them down for future reference.
6 SUMMER TRAINER OUTFITS TO TRY THIS SEASON
1. SHORT SET + TRAINERS
Style Notes: Co-ords are a no-brainer option when it comes to summer, especially pairings that involve shorts and a lightweight fabric. Add a pair of trainers and your outfit will feel current, especially if you opt for a pair of trending New Balance.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These trainers will work with so many outfits thanks to their neutral palette.
2. SLEEVELESS TOP + LINEN TROUSERS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: Linen trousers are often styled with sandals, but the structure of trainers makes them look and feel more appropriate for cooler summer days.
SHOP THE LOOK:
I get so much wear out of my Superga trainers in the summer months.
3. STRIPE SHIRT + MIDI SKIRT + TRAINERS
Style Notes: What I love most about trainers is how they have the ability to change the entire mood of an outfit. Case in point: Harriett King's ladylike midi-skirt-and-shirt outfit. Wearing it with slingback heels would make it feel elegant and prim but, with trainers, the pairing becomes cool and casual. Masterful.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. MINIDRESS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: In my opinion, chunky trainers always look great with shorter hemlines, balancing out the silhouette. Stick to a palette of black and white for a look that's put-together and considered.
SHOP THE LOOK:
I own this and it has the perfect slightly-fitted silhouette.
I know you're cool if you're wearing a necklace like this.
5. CARDIGAN + TAILORED SHORTS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: Shorts are big news this season, with tailored pairs proving even more popular than more casual cargo and denim styles. Echo their aesthetic with a pair of daintier trainers, such as Supergas or Converse.
SHOP THE LOOK:
6. STRAPLESS DRESS + TRAINERS
Style Notes: Fashion people know that styling their fancier pieces with trainers always makes for an interesting outfit. Here, Tia Dewitt makes her black strapless dress—a style that usually falls under the eveningwear category—feel like a daily staple with trainers and a baseball cap.
SHOP THE LOOK:
