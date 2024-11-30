Sorry to my ballet flats, loafers and mary janes, but this season my heart belongs to a fresh heel trend that breathing new life into wardrobes across London, Paris and Copenhagen. A stylish evolution from the classic court shoes that have been in circulation for decades, this season I have my eyes peeled for the perfect pair of flared heel shoes.

Made distinct via the flared heel detail that sees the heel arch away from the shoe and flare into a wider shape at the bottom, these shoes offer a playful and sculptural silhouette that makes any outfit feel much trendier.

Naturally, fashion people have been quick to adopt the ballooning winter trend. Styling hers with an all-burgundy look, I spotted Rochelle Humes opt for a square-toe flared heel shoe this week. Quietly elevating the overall vibe of her evening outfit, Humes's shoes added a playful point of interest without screaming for attention. I also enjoy the fact that she matched their colour to the rest of her ensemble for a high-end payoff.

First appearing on the style scene in 2017, Celine's Madame boots featured a striking curved heel that quickly made them a favourite amongst editors. Re-imaging the classic high-heel silhouette, these boots featured a sharp pointed toe and a bold, sculptural heel, embodying Phoebe Philo's modern yet timeless aesthetic.

Now that I've noticed it, I can't stop seeing flared heel shoes across social media. From white subtle pairs in Copenhagen to unboxings in Paris, it seems this is the European stylish person's shoe of choice right now.

Firmly back on the scene, I expect to see lots more of these elegant heels cropping up well into 2025, too. To shop the styles I'm considering right now, read on to discover my edit of the best flared heel shoes to buy.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FLARED HEELS:

Reformation Natasha Pump £298 £224 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter—plus, they look just like Humes's.

Charles & Keith Leather Sculptural-Heel Ankle-Strap Pumps £99 SHOP NOW The off-white colour way ensures these shoes look so high-end—too stark a shade and they might look cheap.

H&M Court Shoes £65 £39 SHOP NOW A subtle take. Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Celine Madame Leather Mocassin Boots £1150 £1035 SHOP NOW Shop Celine's famous Madame boots second hand this season.

Next Chocolate Brown Leather Premium Ankle Sock Boots £135 SHOP NOW Style with a flowy dress or pair with your favourite jeans.

Amina Muaddi Holli Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Heels £590 SHOP NOW Pair these with tights or wear with bare legs.

Neous Pherka £555 SHOP NOW I always come back to Neous for their chic shoe collection.

Ferragamo Eva Pump £725 SHOP NOW These also come in black and olive green.

Pull & Bear High-Heel Shoes With Ankle Straps £30 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.