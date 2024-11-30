Only Very Stylish People Across Europe Are Wearing This Trendy, Anti-Flat Shoe Right Now
Sorry to my ballet flats, loafers and mary janes, but this season my heart belongs to a fresh heel trend that breathing new life into wardrobes across London, Paris and Copenhagen. A stylish evolution from the classic court shoes that have been in circulation for decades, this season I have my eyes peeled for the perfect pair of flared heel shoes.
Made distinct via the flared heel detail that sees the heel arch away from the shoe and flare into a wider shape at the bottom, these shoes offer a playful and sculptural silhouette that makes any outfit feel much trendier.
Naturally, fashion people have been quick to adopt the ballooning winter trend. Styling hers with an all-burgundy look, I spotted Rochelle Humes opt for a square-toe flared heel shoe this week. Quietly elevating the overall vibe of her evening outfit, Humes's shoes added a playful point of interest without screaming for attention. I also enjoy the fact that she matched their colour to the rest of her ensemble for a high-end payoff.
First appearing on the style scene in 2017, Celine's Madame boots featured a striking curved heel that quickly made them a favourite amongst editors. Re-imaging the classic high-heel silhouette, these boots featured a sharp pointed toe and a bold, sculptural heel, embodying Phoebe Philo's modern yet timeless aesthetic.
Now that I've noticed it, I can't stop seeing flared heel shoes across social media. From white subtle pairs in Copenhagen to unboxings in Paris, it seems this is the European stylish person's shoe of choice right now.
Firmly back on the scene, I expect to see lots more of these elegant heels cropping up well into 2025, too. To shop the styles I'm considering right now, read on to discover my edit of the best flared heel shoes to buy.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FLARED HEELS:
The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter—plus, they look just like Humes's.
The off-white colour way ensures these shoes look so high-end—too stark a shade and they might look cheap.
Style with a flowy dress or pair with your favourite jeans.
Pair these with tights or wear with bare legs.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
