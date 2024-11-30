Only Very Stylish People Across Europe Are Wearing This Trendy, Anti-Flat Shoe Right Now

Sorry to my ballet flats, loafers and mary janes, but this season my heart belongs to a fresh heel trend that breathing new life into wardrobes across London, Paris and Copenhagen. A stylish evolution from the classic court shoes that have been in circulation for decades, this season I have my eyes peeled for the perfect pair of flared heel shoes.

Made distinct via the flared heel detail that sees the heel arch away from the shoe and flare into a wider shape at the bottom, these shoes offer a playful and sculptural silhouette that makes any outfit feel much trendier.

Naturally, fashion people have been quick to adopt the ballooning winter trend. Styling hers with an all-burgundy look, I spotted Rochelle Humes opt for a square-toe flared heel shoe this week. Quietly elevating the overall vibe of her evening outfit, Humes's shoes added a playful point of interest without screaming for attention. I also enjoy the fact that she matched their colour to the rest of her ensemble for a high-end payoff.

First appearing on the style scene in 2017, Celine's Madame boots featured a striking curved heel that quickly made them a favourite amongst editors. Re-imaging the classic high-heel silhouette, these boots featured a sharp pointed toe and a bold, sculptural heel, embodying Phoebe Philo's modern yet timeless aesthetic.

Now that I've noticed it, I can't stop seeing flared heel shoes across social media. From white subtle pairs in Copenhagen to unboxings in Paris, it seems this is the European stylish person's shoe of choice right now.

Firmly back on the scene, I expect to see lots more of these elegant heels cropping up well into 2025, too. To shop the styles I'm considering right now, read on to discover my edit of the best flared heel shoes to buy.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FLARED HEELS:

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pump

The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter—plus, they look just like Humes's.

Leather Sculptural-Heel Ankle-Strap Pumps
Charles & Keith
Leather Sculptural-Heel Ankle-Strap Pumps

The off-white colour way ensures these shoes look so high-end—too stark a shade and they might look cheap.

hm,

H&M
Court Shoes

A subtle take. Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Celine, Madame Leather Mocassin Boots
Celine
Madame Leather Mocassin Boots

Shop Celine's famous Madame boots second hand this season.

Chocolate Brown Leather Premium Ankle Sock Boots
Next
Chocolate Brown Leather Premium Ankle Sock Boots

Style with a flowy dress or pair with your favourite jeans.

Holli Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Heels
Amina Muaddi
Holli Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Heels

Pair these with tights or wear with bare legs.

Pherka
Neous
Pherka

I always come back to Neous for their chic shoe collection.

Eva Pump
Ferragamo
Eva Pump

These also come in black and olive green.

High-Heel Shoes With Ankle Straps
Pull & Bear
High-Heel Shoes With Ankle Straps

These look more expensive than they are.

