If the summer of 2026 has taught me anything, it's that the flip-flops we once relied on solely as poolside shoes have now firmly cemented their place as a capsule wardrobe staple. Talk to any editor, influencer or fashion person in 2026, and you’ll find that they all own at least one pair of these easy slip-on sandals. Long gone are the days of the flimsy rubber in overly bright colours we all probably associate with our childhood; in their place lie a myriad of sleeker, versatile shades that you’ll spot on any elegant dresser. The most recent colour I’ve been spotting on chic fashion people? Brown hues that perfectly strike the balance between being classic enough to pair with any colour or pattern and feeling fresh enough to serve as a nice yet no-less-polished point of difference from timeless black flip-flops.
I can picture myself styling these with my white tank and black linen trousers for the office, and swapping them for a lace-trimmed satin slip dress and a statement clutch for summer evenings. But not only will brown flip-flops pair well with your warm-weather staples now, but they can easily be taken well into early autumn by pairing them with a lightweight cardigan and stovepipe jeans.
Whether you’re thinking of investing in a trusty high-street hero or olanning to splurge out that bit of extra cash on a designer find, brown flip-flops are guaranteed to last in your wardrobe for many years to come. Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best.