Calling Everyone From A Size XS to 3X: These Anthropologie New Arrivals Are So So Tempting

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Three models wear Anthropologie clothing. One wears a suede jacket and white lace shorts. The middle model wears a cropped green trench and khaki pants. The last one wears a sheer blouse and skirt.
(Image credit: Anthropologie)
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Autumn will be here before you know it. In preparation, so many top retailers have been dropping a slew of cool early fall arrivals. If you're looking to take your outfits to the next level in these upcoming months, then you've landed in the right place. Anthropologie has sneakily dropped some seriously amazing arrivals just in time for your latest closet update, and so many of them are available in an inclusive-size range. We've hand-picked a small curation of the best new arrivals that are all available in sizes XS to 3X just for your shopping pleasure.

Yes, you read that correctly. Take the guesswork out of your next wardrobe refresh by taking a look at the editor-approved pieces ahead. I'm partial to the pretty Pilcro denim and pretty dresses. Not to mention the on-trend funnel neck jackets that are sure to get you endless compliments. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite wardrobe pieces today.

Shop the Best Anthropologie New Arrivals for Fall 2026

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.