Autumn will be here before you know it. In preparation, so many top retailers have been dropping a slew of cool early fall arrivals. If you're looking to take your outfits to the next level in these upcoming months, then you've landed in the right place. Anthropologie has sneakily dropped some seriously amazing arrivals just in time for your latest closet update, and so many of them are available in an inclusive-size range. We've hand-picked a small curation of the best new arrivals that are all available in sizes XS to 3X just for your shopping pleasure.
Yes, you read that correctly. Take the guesswork out of your next wardrobe refresh by taking a look at the editor-approved pieces ahead. I'm partial to the pretty Pilcro denim and pretty dresses. Not to mention the on-trend funnel neck jackets that are sure to get you endless compliments. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite wardrobe pieces today.
Shop the Best Anthropologie New Arrivals for Fall 2026
Pilcro
Azura High-Rise Wide-Leg Track Stripe Jeans
The stripe adds a little bit of sporty flair.
Sancia Ella
Colorblock Midi Dress
Brown and blue have always been an iconic duo
Maeve
Retta Funnel-Neck Double-Breasted Short Trench Coat
Pretty. The darker color way is just as stunning.
Pilcro
Kaye Mid-Rise Tapered-Leg Jeans
add brown jeans to your denim rotation this fall.
A little update for your basics stash.
By Anthropologie
Mock-Neck Slim Midi Dress
Such a fall appropriate color way.
By Anthropologie
Contrast Piped Tee
I'm loving the layered tee look.
Lace-trimmed details are still so on-trend for the coming months.
By Anthropologie
Lace Mini Swing Dress
So pretty. Pair with tights and a tall boot.
Pilcro
Kayden Corduroy High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
It's almost corduroy season.
By Anthropologie
Olivette Plaid Maxi Skirt
I'm a sucker for a plaid skirt.
Maeve
Imara Faux-Suede Funnel-Neck Jacket
Prepare to get so many compliments.
Pilcro
Kayden High-Rise Carpenter Barrel Jeans
I'm loving these pretty light wash barrel jeans.
Pilcro
Harlow Oversized Roll Neck Sweater
A gorgeous roll neck sweater for under $100? Sign me up.
By Anthropologie
Sheer Long-Sleeve Buttondown
I'm partial to the blue color way.
Hutch
Pasha Mesh Maxi Dress
Wedding guest dress anyone? I'm personally adding this one to my cart.
Pilcro
Funnel-Neck Faux-Leather Bomber Jacket
Pilcro
Adelaide Suede Barn Jacket
The voluminous sleeves and contrast leather details make this so scrumptious.
Maeve
Waisted Long-Sleeve Top
By Anthropologie
Tilda Lace-Trim Maxi Slip Skirt
Pilcro
Kayden High-Rise Carpenter Barrel Jeans
Try the dark-wash version of these killer jeans too.
By Anthropologie
Patchwork Ruffle Midi Dress
More patchwork for fall 2026 please.