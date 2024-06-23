Margot Robbie, Laura Harrier and French Women Are All Wearing These Anti-Sandal Flat Shoes

I've noticed a decidedly chic common thread running between the wardrobes of Margot Robbie, Laura Harrier, and the chicest French women that I follow. Dressing for the new-found sun, these stylish women have ascended the fashion ranks by elevating their footwear collection with a lesser-known shoe trend that I predict will start to catch on very soon.

Skirting the trending sandals that stylish women all around me are wearing, this elite style set is reaching for the under-the-radar ballet mules trend this summer, and I can't help but want in.

Pioneering the mule trend in the early '90s, Manolo's Maysale shoes set the scene for the success of the mule shoe trend. With a small heel, pointed toe design, and easy slip-on silhouette the iconic shoe quickly ascended to cult-buy status—paving the way for the mule shoe trend to become what we know it as today.

Now, many seasons on, the humble mule has been treated to a flat-footed makeover and a ballet-inspired re-design. After the roaring success of the ballet flat trend last summer, the hybrid ballet mule takes the best from both shoes to create a fresh silhouette that's makes heat-wave dressing a breeze.

Offering all of the comfort of your favourite slides, but with an infinity more polished edge, it's no surprise that the fashion set has decreed ballet mules their new favourite shoes. Styling well with jeans—as Harrier, Robbie and influencer Sylvie Mus have all proved, the trend also looks impossibly chic with a full-length skirt or pretty summer dress.

With a backless finish the shoe's silhouette is, in theory, more casual than its fuller-coverage counterpart, but I've found that with the right outfit that shoes can act as the perfect alternative to heels when in need of an alternative.

These beyond chic women aren't the only ones who have caught on to the growing ballet mule trend. In fact, designers have already been hard at work crafting elegant iterations. From Zara's pretty rouge style, to Manolo Blahnik's iconic black pair, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet mules to shop this summer.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BALLET MULES HERE:

Zara Leather Mules With Bow Detail £36 SHOP NOW The red colour trend continues to thrive this summer.

Reformation Megan Flat Mule £248 SHOP NOW These also come in white and red.

Charles & Keith Pearl Embellished Flat Mules £65 SHOP NOW Two-tone flats are one of the most elegant purchases you can make this season.

Saint Laurent Lido Velvet Mules £555 SHOP NOW There's nothing I'd rather slip into than these sumptuous velvet mules.

Zara Ballet Flat Mules £30 SHOP NOW The perfect way to add a splash of colour into your daily styling.

Asos Lucia Mule in Black £14 SHOP NOW These also come in gold raffia and ivory satin.

Tony Bianco Basso Javelin £155 SHOP NOW The pointed-toe finish adds an elevated edge.

Jacquemus Les Mules Plates Ballet £510 SHOP NOW The playful flats are always a street style mainstay during fashion months.

Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Leather Slippers £595 SHOP NOW This features a small heel for a comfortable stride.

Dune Ballet Flat Mules £75 SHOP NOW The silver shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Maison Margiela Tabi Split-Toe Leather Slippers £750 SHOP NOW Ask any fashion person—there's are the coolest shoes to shop this summer.