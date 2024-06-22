6 Perfect Dress Outfits That Prove Florals Are Still Summer's Most Timeless Trend

Florals never go out of style, but sometimes, they go through a period of under-appreciation. The past few summers have been more focused on white linen dresses, gingham midis and block-coloured styles than flower-adorned frocks. But this year, I'm returning to the old-reliable—and by the looks of things, I'm not the only one.

Instagram is usually a good indicator of which trends have made it off the runway, with influencers kindly demonstrating exactly how to wear them. And as summer sweeps through the UK, floral dresses are again proving their popularity and versatility. On a warm and sun-soaked day, few items feel quite as fitting as a ditsy dress, and weddings are the perfect occasion to don a romantic rose-printed number. It's no wonder my IG feed is in full bloom.

Below, find six pretty floral dress outfits for all kinds of summer occasions, plus the pieces you'll need to recreate your favourites.

See the Floral Dress Outfits I'm Copying This Summer:

1. Red Floral Dress + Raffia Bag + Heels

Style Notes: Consider your next wedding guest outfit sorted. Some say you shouldn't wear red to a ceremony, but all people will think when they see this elegant dress is, “I need it!”

Shop the Look:

Réalisation Par The Lila - Rosa £260 SHOP NOW So classy.

COS Mini Sling Bag - Raffia £65 SHOP NOW A great everyday bag for the summer months.

Jones Bootmaker Suede Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandals £89 SHOP NOW This pairs beautifully with the red shade.

2. Ditsy Floral Dress + Basket Bag + Slides

Style Notes: Micro florals are to summer what plaid is to winter: a match made in heaven. Team with a basket bag and tan leather sandals for the ultimate warm-weather look.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child Felicity Bandeau Midaxi Dress in Ditsy Yellow £89 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is less than £100.

MANGO Acetate Frame Sunglasses £20 SHOP NOW This shape and colour is timeless.

LOEWE Large Sand Raffia Basket Bag £475 SHOP NOW A modern icon.

MANGO Buckle Leather Sandals £46 SHOP NOW Mango's summer shoe selection is seriously impressive.

3. Floral Midi Dress + Cardigan + Loafers

Style Notes: Floral dresses can be easily styled for cooler days, too. Just add a lightweight cardigan and closed-toe shoes such as loafers or ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Balia Linen Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW Reformation's floral dresses are unmatched.

Urban Outfitters Tie-Front Pointelle Cardigan £44 SHOP NOW This is such a handy summer layer you can keep in your tote for emergencies.

M&S Collection Leather Loafers £50 SHOP NOW You'll reach for these every season.

4. Floral Maxi Dress + Platform Sandals

Style Notes: Maxi dresses have arguably dethroned midi dresses—every time I leave the house, I see someone in this floor-grazing silhouette. Opt for striking platform sandals that peek out from under the hemline.

Shop the Look:

beulah Paloma Dandelion Embroidery Dress £850 SHOP NOW I was sold when I saw the sleeves.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW These will elevate with every look.

Apaya Olivia Pink £179 SHOP NOW Guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Vicenza Vicenza Raffia Platform Wedge Heels £160 SHOP NOW The footbed isn't too steep, so these will be surprisingly comfortable.

5. Halter Floral Dress + Denim Jacket + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: Nod to the noughties aesthetic with a fun halter-neck dress, and shrug a denim jacket over your shoulders to keep the evening breeze at bay.

Shop the Look:

realisationpar The Electra £250 SHOP NOW The perfect day-to-night dress.

MANGO Oversize Denim Jacket £36 SHOP NOW The most versatile jacket you'll buy this summer.

Charles & Keith Soleil Nylon Shoulder Bag £50 SHOP NOW On-trend and budget-friendly.

Charles & Keith Strappy Toe Ring Sandals £55 SHOP NOW This heel height is *just right*.

6. Long-Sleeve Floral Dress + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Here in the UK, sometimes long sleeves are the only option—even in the height of summer. Don't let the temperature stop you from looking chic; simply swap your sandals for ballet flats and choose a slightly more practical dress.

Shop the Look:

Topshop Ruch Front Detail Midi Dress in Yellow Floral £27 SHOP NOW Carry this everyday dress into autumn.

Matt & Nat Abbi Vegan Tote Bag - Dwell £66 SHOP NOW Never underestimate the power of a colour-pop accessory.