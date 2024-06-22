6 Perfect Dress Outfits That Prove Florals Are Still Summer's Most Timeless Trend
Florals never go out of style, but sometimes, they go through a period of under-appreciation. The past few summers have been more focused on white linen dresses, gingham midis and block-coloured styles than flower-adorned frocks. But this year, I'm returning to the old-reliable—and by the looks of things, I'm not the only one.
Instagram is usually a good indicator of which trends have made it off the runway, with influencers kindly demonstrating exactly how to wear them. And as summer sweeps through the UK, floral dresses are again proving their popularity and versatility. On a warm and sun-soaked day, few items feel quite as fitting as a ditsy dress, and weddings are the perfect occasion to don a romantic rose-printed number. It's no wonder my IG feed is in full bloom.
Below, find six pretty floral dress outfits for all kinds of summer occasions, plus the pieces you'll need to recreate your favourites.
See the Floral Dress Outfits I'm Copying This Summer:
1. Red Floral Dress + Raffia Bag + Heels
Style Notes: Consider your next wedding guest outfit sorted. Some say you shouldn't wear red to a ceremony, but all people will think when they see this elegant dress is, “I need it!”
Shop the Look:
2. Ditsy Floral Dress + Basket Bag + Slides
Style Notes: Micro florals are to summer what plaid is to winter: a match made in heaven. Team with a basket bag and tan leather sandals for the ultimate warm-weather look.
Shop the Look:
I can't believe this is less than £100.
3. Floral Midi Dress + Cardigan + Loafers
Style Notes: Floral dresses can be easily styled for cooler days, too. Just add a lightweight cardigan and closed-toe shoes such as loafers or ballet flats.
Shop the Look:
This is such a handy summer layer you can keep in your tote for emergencies.
4. Floral Maxi Dress + Platform Sandals
Style Notes: Maxi dresses have arguably dethroned midi dresses—every time I leave the house, I see someone in this floor-grazing silhouette. Opt for striking platform sandals that peek out from under the hemline.
Shop the Look:
The footbed isn't too steep, so these will be surprisingly comfortable.
5. Halter Floral Dress + Denim Jacket + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: Nod to the noughties aesthetic with a fun halter-neck dress, and shrug a denim jacket over your shoulders to keep the evening breeze at bay.
Shop the Look:
6. Long-Sleeve Floral Dress + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Here in the UK, sometimes long sleeves are the only option—even in the height of summer. Don't let the temperature stop you from looking chic; simply swap your sandals for ballet flats and choose a slightly more practical dress.
Shop the Look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
This Simple Yet Elegant Dress Trend Is Dominating From New York to Paris
Sofia Richie Grainge approves.
By Ana Escalante
-
There Are Over 14K Dresses at Revolve RN—These Are the Only Ones That Matter
Trust me—I looked through every last one.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Undeniably Chic Dress Trend of All Time
Simply stunning.
By Hannah Almassi
-
The Classic Hero Piece That Fashion People Reach for All Summer Long
Something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
29 Special Dresses That Say "It's My Birthday"
I'm making a wish to own one of these.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Prettiest New Summer Dresses From H&M, Zara, and Mango
From linen to lace and everything in between.
By Drew Elovitz
-
From Paris to NYC, Stylish People Are Wearing This "Dated" Dress
Halt everything—your summer hero piece is here.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
30 Stunning Dresses That Will Get Compliments at All of Your Summer Weddings
These are instant confidence boosters.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes