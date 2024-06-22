6 Perfect Dress Outfits That Prove Florals Are Still Summer's Most Timeless Trend

Florals never go out of style, but sometimes, they go through a period of under-appreciation. The past few summers have been more focused on white linen dresses, gingham midis and block-coloured styles than flower-adorned frocks. But this year, I'm returning to the old-reliable—and by the looks of things, I'm not the only one.

Instagram is usually a good indicator of which trends have made it off the runway, with influencers kindly demonstrating exactly how to wear them. And as summer sweeps through the UK, floral dresses are again proving their popularity and versatility. On a warm and sun-soaked day, few items feel quite as fitting as a ditsy dress, and weddings are the perfect occasion to don a romantic rose-printed number. It's no wonder my IG feed is in full bloom.

Below, find six pretty floral dress outfits for all kinds of summer occasions, plus the pieces you'll need to recreate your favourites.

See the Floral Dress Outfits I'm Copying This Summer:

1. Red Floral Dress + Raffia Bag + Heels

Floral dress outfits: @styleidealist wears a red floral dress with blue sandals

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Consider your next wedding guest outfit sorted. Some say you shouldn't wear red to a ceremony, but all people will think when they see this elegant dress is, “I need it!”

Shop the Look:

Réalisation Par The Lila Rosa
Réalisation Par
The Lila - Rosa

So classy.

Mini Sling Bag - Raffia
COS
Mini Sling Bag - Raffia

A great everyday bag for the summer months.

M&S Suede Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandals
Jones Bootmaker
Suede Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandals

This pairs beautifully with the red shade.

2. Ditsy Floral Dress + Basket Bag + Slides

Floral dress outfits: @pia_mbd

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Style Notes: Micro florals are to summer what plaid is to winter: a match made in heaven. Team with a basket bag and tan leather sandals for the ultimate warm-weather look.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Felicity Bandeau Midaxi Dress in Ditsy Yellow
Nobody's Child
Felicity Bandeau Midaxi Dress in Ditsy Yellow

I can't believe this is less than £100.

Acetate Frame Sunglasses
MANGO
Acetate Frame Sunglasses

This shape and colour is timeless.

Large Sand Raffia Basket Bag
LOEWE
Large Sand Raffia Basket Bag

A modern icon.

Buckle Leather Sandals
MANGO
Buckle Leather Sandals

Mango's summer shoe selection is seriously impressive.

3. Floral Midi Dress + Cardigan + Loafers

Floral dress outfits: @veroocampos

(Image credit: @veroocampos)

Style Notes: Floral dresses can be easily styled for cooler days, too. Just add a lightweight cardigan and closed-toe shoes such as loafers or ballet flats.

Shop the Look:

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress Es

Reformation's floral dresses are unmatched.

Uo Tie-Front Pointelle Cardigan
Urban Outfitters
Tie-Front Pointelle Cardigan

This is such a handy summer layer you can keep in your tote for emergencies.

M&S Leather Loafers
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers

You'll reach for these every season.

4. Floral Maxi Dress + Platform Sandals

Floral dress outfits: @thelondonchatter

(Image credit: @thelondonchatter)

Style Notes: Maxi dresses have arguably dethroned midi dresses—every time I leave the house, I see someone in this floor-grazing silhouette. Opt for striking platform sandals that peek out from under the hemline.

Shop the Look:

Beulah Paloma Dandelion Embroidered Dress
beulah
Paloma Dandelion Embroidery Dress

I was sold when I saw the sleeves.

Triomphe Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

These will elevate with every look.

Olivia Pink
Apaya
Olivia Pink

Guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Vicenza Raffia Platform Wedge Heels
Vicenza
Vicenza Raffia Platform Wedge Heels

The footbed isn't too steep, so these will be surprisingly comfortable.

5. Halter Floral Dress + Denim Jacket + Strappy Sandals

Floral dress outfits: @salome.mory

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: Nod to the noughties aesthetic with a fun halter-neck dress, and shrug a denim jacket over your shoulders to keep the evening breeze at bay.

Shop the Look:

Réalisation Par Electra Crush
realisationpar
The Electra

The perfect day-to-night dress.

Oversize Denim Jacket
MANGO
Oversize Denim Jacket

The most versatile jacket you'll buy this summer.

Soleil Nylon Shoulder Bag
Charles & Keith
Soleil Nylon Shoulder Bag

On-trend and budget-friendly.

Strappy Toe Ring Sandals
Charles & Keith
Strappy Toe Ring Sandals

This heel height is *just right*.

6. Long-Sleeve Floral Dress + Ballet Flats

Floral dress outfits: @lenafarl

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Here in the UK, sometimes long sleeves are the only option—even in the height of summer. Don't let the temperature stop you from looking chic; simply swap your sandals for ballet flats and choose a slightly more practical dress.

Shop the Look:

Topshop Ruch Front Detail Midi Dress in Yellow Floral
Topshop
Ruch Front Detail Midi Dress in Yellow Floral

Carry this everyday dress into autumn.

Abbi Vegan Tote Bag - Dwell
Matt & Nat
Abbi Vegan Tote Bag - Dwell

Never underestimate the power of a colour-pop accessory.

Aurora Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Aurora Flats

I love the simplicity of this pair.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

