Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That French Women Love

By
published

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a red button-down shirt and sunglasses.

(Image credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

If there's a celebrity I would love to trade shoes with, it would definitely be Jennifer Lawrence. Her selection of footwear—which includes a mix of relaxed, refined, and anti-trend styles like clogs, sneakers, and sleek flats—perfectly aligns with my need for comfort and love for enduring staples. So naturally, when I saw a new off-duty photo of her today, my eyes immediately dropped to her classic ballet flats.

Lawrence effortlessly proved that ballet flats are timeless, wearing Alaïa's patent-leather cross-strap style. She styled them like so many of our favorite French women do: with a voluminous midi skirt. Then, she subtly and expertly layered more polished elements like an oversize burgundy button-down shirt and tortoiseshell sunglasses that proved to be the perfect finishing touches.

Ballet flats have been a favorite among the fashion set for a few years now and have proven to even transcend seasons. (Think flats with socks.) They offer a refreshing change from sandals and sneakers and are a perfect choice when you're ready to give your feet a break from heels.

If you're drawn to this staple style (and who wouldn't be?), scroll down to see the pair Lawrence chose and find similar options that will perfectly complement what's already in your closet.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a red button-down shirt with a pleated floral midi skirt, sunglasses, and black patent leather ballet flats.

(Image credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats ($1050)

Alaia Leather Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Leather Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats

The exact flats Lawrence wore can be yours.

Alaia Denim Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats
Alaïa
Denim Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats

I love how this classic style is given a fresh edge from the denim material.

Shop more ballet flats:

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Everything about these Jeffrey Campbell shoes—the color, the price, and the comfort.

Zara PATENT EFFECT FAUX LEATHER MARY JANES
Zara
Patent Leather Mary Janes

Yes to the patent leather and gold buckle.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Reformation's shoe selection is highly underrated in my opinion.

Mango Ballerinas With Mesh Strap
Mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Strap

Wait—I'm obsessed.

Tory Burch Runway Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Runway Ballet Flats

I love the contrasting ivory-and-black colorway.

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat in Stud-Embellished Leather
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats

These are giving designer energy but are a fraction of the cost.

Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Miranda Mary Jane Flats

The perfect mesh flats because you don't have to worry about having a fresh pedicure.

Open Edit Desi Mary Jane Mesh Flats
Open Edit
Desi Mary Jane Mesh Flats

If it wasn't clear by now, you need mesh flats for this season and beyond.

Roslyn Mary Jane Flats
Dolce Vita
Roslyn Mary Jane Flats

Two words: sleek and simple.

Gemini Ballet Flats
Free People
Gemini Ballet Flats

So darling and cute.

Coach Emilia Mary Jane Flats
Coach
Emilia Mary Jane Flats

To wear with dresses, jeans, and skirts alike.

Sway Flats
Alohas
Sway Flats

I can't stop staring. I love the rich chocolate brown hue, the pretty tie strap, and the modern square toe.

Explore More:
Jennifer Lawrence Ballet Flats Flats
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸