Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That French Women Love
If there's a celebrity I would love to trade shoes with, it would definitely be Jennifer Lawrence. Her selection of footwear—which includes a mix of relaxed, refined, and anti-trend styles like clogs, sneakers, and sleek flats—perfectly aligns with my need for comfort and love for enduring staples. So naturally, when I saw a new off-duty photo of her today, my eyes immediately dropped to her classic ballet flats.
Lawrence effortlessly proved that ballet flats are timeless, wearing Alaïa's patent-leather cross-strap style. She styled them like so many of our favorite French women do: with a voluminous midi skirt. Then, she subtly and expertly layered more polished elements like an oversize burgundy button-down shirt and tortoiseshell sunglasses that proved to be the perfect finishing touches.
Ballet flats have been a favorite among the fashion set for a few years now and have proven to even transcend seasons. (Think flats with socks.) They offer a refreshing change from sandals and sneakers and are a perfect choice when you're ready to give your feet a break from heels.
If you're drawn to this staple style (and who wouldn't be?), scroll down to see the pair Lawrence chose and find similar options that will perfectly complement what's already in your closet.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats ($1050)
I love how this classic style is given a fresh edge from the denim material.
Shop more ballet flats:
Everything about these Jeffrey Campbell shoes—the color, the price, and the comfort.
The perfect mesh flats because you don't have to worry about having a fresh pedicure.
If it wasn't clear by now, you need mesh flats for this season and beyond.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
