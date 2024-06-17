Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Anti-Trend Shoe Style That French Women Love

(Image credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

If there's a celebrity I would love to trade shoes with, it would definitely be Jennifer Lawrence. Her selection of footwear—which includes a mix of relaxed, refined, and anti-trend styles like clogs , sneakers , and sleek flats —perfectly aligns with my need for comfort and love for enduring staples. So naturally, when I saw a new off-duty photo of her today, my eyes immediately dropped to her classic ballet flats .

Lawrence effortlessly proved that ballet flats are timeless, wearing Alaïa's patent-leather cross-strap style. She styled them like so many of our favorite French women do: with a voluminous midi skirt . Then, she subtly and expertly layered more polished elements like an oversize burgundy button-down shirt and tortoiseshell sunglasses that proved to be the perfect finishing touches.

Ballet flats have been a favorite among the fashion set for a few years now and have proven to even transcend seasons. (Think flats with socks.) They offer a refreshing change from sandals and sneakers and are a perfect choice when you're ready to give your feet a break from heels.

If you're drawn to this staple style (and who wouldn't be?), scroll down to see the pair Lawrence chose and find similar options that will perfectly complement what's already in your closet.

On Jennifer Lawrence: Alaïa Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats ($1050)

Alaïa Leather Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats $1050 SHOP NOW The exact flats Lawrence wore can be yours.

Alaïa Denim Crisscross Buckle Ballerina Flats $970 SHOP NOW I love how this classic style is given a fresh edge from the denim material.

Shop more ballet flats:

Jeffrey Campbell Mesh Mary Jane Flats $72 SHOP NOW Everything about these Jeffrey Campbell shoes—the color, the price, and the comfort.

Zara Patent Leather Mary Janes $40 SHOP NOW Yes to the patent leather and gold buckle.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW Reformation's shoe selection is highly underrated in my opinion.

Mango Ballerinas With Mesh Strap $180 SHOP NOW Wait—I'm obsessed.

Tory Burch Runway Ballet Flats $298 SHOP NOW I love the contrasting ivory-and-black colorway.

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flats $118 SHOP NOW These are giving designer energy but are a fraction of the cost.

Sam Edelman Miranda Mary Jane Flats $130 SHOP NOW The perfect mesh flats because you don't have to worry about having a fresh pedicure.

Open Edit Desi Mary Jane Mesh Flats $56 SHOP NOW If it wasn't clear by now, you need mesh flats for this season and beyond.

Dolce Vita Roslyn Mary Jane Flats $130 SHOP NOW Two words: sleek and simple.

Free People Gemini Ballet Flats $98 SHOP NOW So darling and cute.

Coach Emilia Mary Jane Flats $165 SHOP NOW To wear with dresses, jeans, and skirts alike.