Laura Harrier Just Wore the Chicest Throw-On Dress-and-Flats Formula for Summer

When you're working with scorching summer temperatures there are only a few clothing items that you can turn to to see you through your day fluster-free. Of course, Laura Harrier identified two of the chicest, heatwave-proof items in circulation right now for her trip to Milan.

Selecting a lightweight shirred dress with fine spaghetti straps, Harrier's dress choice employed some clever design tricks to ensure all-day comfort. With a billowy skirt and mid-calf cut, the trending dress delivered constant breathability to fight against the hot Italian sun—as well as an elegant finish that had her looking put-together all day. Wearing her shirred dress with another summer-ready staple, Harrier selected mary jane flats in a trending pale blue shade to wear with her dark black dress. With a flat finish and buckle strap detail, the mary jane shoe trend remains one of the chicest and most comfortable styles on the market this season.

Laura Harrier wears a black shirred dress and mary jane shoes.

(Image credit: Splash)

Whilst Harrier picked an apt place to debut the new shirred dress trend, fashion people in London—who are working with a slightly chillier climate, have already embraced the trend this season. Offering a form-fitting silhouette in the most comfortable manner, the shirred dress trend features ribbing across the bodice that hugs the body, without constricting it—making it an easy choice for hot summer days.

The easiest outfit to throw on this summer, read on to discover our edit of the best shirred dress and mary janes shoes below.

SHOP THE BEST SHIRRED DRESSES AND MARY JANES HERE:

H&M, Smocked-Bodice Dress
H&M
Smocked-Bodice Dress

This affordable dress also comes in red and a blue floral print.

Uma Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats
Aeyde
Uma Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats

This pretty pale blue shade is going to be everywhere this summer.

Black Shirred Bandeau Annie Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Black Shirred Bandeau Annie Midi Dress

The shirred bandeau dress trend must be the most comfortable style on the market right now.

Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

These have cushioned insoles for a comfortable stride.

+ Net Sustain Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Doen
Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

I always come back to Doen for their elegant summer dresses.

shoes
Pull & Bear
Velvet Ballet Flats

This also comes in brown and pink, and blue and green.

Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Doen
Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe.

Jeffrey Campbell, Moira Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

Style with jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.

COS, Shirred Midi Dress
COS
Shirred Midi Dress

The slim straps fasten in to pretty bows at the back.

COS, Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

These feature a square toe design for a polished finish.

Pia Midi Dress - Red Check
Damson Madder
Pia Midi Dress

This features adjustable straps that can be styled to your preference.

Zara, Leather Ballet Flats
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats

The red colour trend continues to thrive this season.

La Canella Shirred Checked Linen Midi Dress
Faithfull
La Canella Shirred Checked Linen Midi Dress

This features shirring at the waist for an exaggerated silhouette.

Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats

The bow detailing adds a pretty touch.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

