Laura Harrier Just Wore the Chicest Throw-On Dress-and-Flats Formula for Summer

When you're working with scorching summer temperatures there are only a few clothing items that you can turn to to see you through your day fluster-free. Of course, Laura Harrier identified two of the chicest, heatwave-proof items in circulation right now for her trip to Milan.

Selecting a lightweight shirred dress with fine spaghetti straps, Harrier's dress choice employed some clever design tricks to ensure all-day comfort. With a billowy skirt and mid-calf cut, the trending dress delivered constant breathability to fight against the hot Italian sun—as well as an elegant finish that had her looking put-together all day. Wearing her shirred dress with another summer-ready staple, Harrier selected mary jane flats in a trending pale blue shade to wear with her dark black dress. With a flat finish and buckle strap detail, the mary jane shoe trend remains one of the chicest and most comfortable styles on the market this season.

(Image credit: Splash)

Whilst Harrier picked an apt place to debut the new shirred dress trend, fashion people in London—who are working with a slightly chillier climate, have already embraced the trend this season. Offering a form-fitting silhouette in the most comfortable manner, the shirred dress trend features ribbing across the bodice that hugs the body, without constricting it—making it an easy choice for hot summer days.

The easiest outfit to throw on this summer, read on to discover our edit of the best shirred dress and mary janes shoes below.

SHOP THE BEST SHIRRED DRESSES AND MARY JANES HERE:

H&M Smocked-Bodice Dress £13 SHOP NOW This affordable dress also comes in red and a blue floral print.

Aeyde Uma Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats £295 SHOP NOW This pretty pale blue shade is going to be everywhere this summer.

Nobodys Child Black Shirred Bandeau Annie Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW The shirred bandeau dress trend must be the most comfortable style on the market right now.

Le Monde Beryl Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £425 SHOP NOW These have cushioned insoles for a comfortable stride.

Doen Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £307 SHOP NOW I always come back to Doen for their elegant summer dresses.

Pull & Bear Velvet Ballet Flats £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in brown and pink, and blue and green.

Doen Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £334 SHOP NOW Add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe.

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats £118 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.

COS Shirred Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW The slim straps fasten in to pretty bows at the back.

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW These feature a square toe design for a polished finish.

Damson Madder Pia Midi Dress £90 SHOP NOW This features adjustable straps that can be styled to your preference.

Zara Leather Ballet Flats £46 SHOP NOW The red colour trend continues to thrive this season.

Faithfull La Canella Shirred Checked Linen Midi Dress £309 SHOP NOW This features shirring at the waist for an exaggerated silhouette.