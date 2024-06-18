Laura Harrier Just Wore the Chicest Throw-On Dress-and-Flats Formula for Summer
When you're working with scorching summer temperatures there are only a few clothing items that you can turn to to see you through your day fluster-free. Of course, Laura Harrier identified two of the chicest, heatwave-proof items in circulation right now for her trip to Milan.
Selecting a lightweight shirred dress with fine spaghetti straps, Harrier's dress choice employed some clever design tricks to ensure all-day comfort. With a billowy skirt and mid-calf cut, the trending dress delivered constant breathability to fight against the hot Italian sun—as well as an elegant finish that had her looking put-together all day. Wearing her shirred dress with another summer-ready staple, Harrier selected mary jane flats in a trending pale blue shade to wear with her dark black dress. With a flat finish and buckle strap detail, the mary jane shoe trend remains one of the chicest and most comfortable styles on the market this season.
Whilst Harrier picked an apt place to debut the new shirred dress trend, fashion people in London—who are working with a slightly chillier climate, have already embraced the trend this season. Offering a form-fitting silhouette in the most comfortable manner, the shirred dress trend features ribbing across the bodice that hugs the body, without constricting it—making it an easy choice for hot summer days.
The easiest outfit to throw on this summer, read on to discover our edit of the best shirred dress and mary janes shoes below.
SHOP THE BEST SHIRRED DRESSES AND MARY JANES HERE:
This pretty pale blue shade is going to be everywhere this summer.
The shirred bandeau dress trend must be the most comfortable style on the market right now.
These have cushioned insoles for a comfortable stride.
I always come back to Doen for their elegant summer dresses.
Add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe.
This features shirring at the waist for an exaggerated silhouette.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
