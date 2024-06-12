Margot Robbie Wore the Sneaker Trend I See Every Time I Go to the Airport

As you know, the shoes you choose to wear for a travel day are important. It's likely to be a long day with lots of walking. There will also inevitably be people looking at your outfit. I'm someone who always looks at a person's shoes first, and when I'm at the airport, more often than not, I find that people are wearing sneakers. I, too, frequently wear sneakers to the airport, and one sneaker trend I constantly see at the airport was just worn by Margot Robbie for a travel day.

The travel-friendly shoe trend I'm referring to is chunky sneakers, which are kind of the anti-Sambas. The go-to brand for this trend is undoubtedly New Balance, and that's what Robbie opted for—the wildly popular 9060 style, to be exact. She paired them with an oversize camel-colored suit and a white tank, accessorized with a black baseball cap (another travel day essential) and a Bottega Veneta bag.

Keep scrolling to shop Robbie's hard-to-find shoes along with a few other pairs of chunky sneakers that would fit right in at the airport.

Margot Robbie wearing a tan suit and sneakers.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Margot Robbie wearing a tan suit and sneakers.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Margot Robbie: Camilla and Marc suit; Bottega Veneta Medium Gemelli Intrecciato Shoulder Bag ($4100); New Balance 9060 Sneakers ($150)

Shop Travel-Friendly Chunky Sneakers

9060 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Sneakers

New Balance 9060 Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Sneakers

9060

New Balance
9060 Sneakers

Venturi Sneaker
Veja
Venturi Sneakers

Xt-6 Sneakers
Salomon
XT-6 Sneakers

Gel-1130™ Sneaker
Asics
Gel-1130 Sneakers

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers

1906 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
1906 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

New Balance 530 Sneaker
New Balance
530 Sneakers

Gel-Kayano 14
Asics
Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

