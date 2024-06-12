Margot Robbie Wore the Sneaker Trend I See Every Time I Go to the Airport
As you know, the shoes you choose to wear for a travel day are important. It's likely to be a long day with lots of walking. There will also inevitably be people looking at your outfit. I'm someone who always looks at a person's shoes first, and when I'm at the airport, more often than not, I find that people are wearing sneakers. I, too, frequently wear sneakers to the airport, and one sneaker trend I constantly see at the airport was just worn by Margot Robbie for a travel day.
The travel-friendly shoe trend I'm referring to is chunky sneakers, which are kind of the anti-Sambas. The go-to brand for this trend is undoubtedly New Balance, and that's what Robbie opted for—the wildly popular 9060 style, to be exact. She paired them with an oversize camel-colored suit and a white tank, accessorized with a black baseball cap (another travel day essential) and a Bottega Veneta bag.
Keep scrolling to shop Robbie's hard-to-find shoes along with a few other pairs of chunky sneakers that would fit right in at the airport.
On Margot Robbie: Camilla and Marc suit; Bottega Veneta Medium Gemelli Intrecciato Shoulder Bag ($4100); New Balance 9060 Sneakers ($150)
Shop Travel-Friendly Chunky Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the $55 Sneakers That Ashley Olsen and Kaia Gerber Love
You might as well join the club.
By Eliza Huber
-
Margot Robbie Wore the Shoe Trend I'm Swapping Ballet Flats for This Summer
It's similar but different.
By Allyson Payer
-
Dakota Johnson Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That Goes With Heels *and* Sneakers
Talk about versatile.
By Eliza Huber
-
EmRata Wore the Perfect Sneakers to Buy If You Don't Want the Pair *Everyone* Else Has
Her color choice is very 2024.
By Eliza Huber
-
10 Outfits to Pack If Your Summer Travel Plans Include a Big City
For when your job isn't beach.
By Allyson Payer
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Sneaker Trend That's Coming for Your Sambas
The '70s are so back.
By Eliza Huber
-
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Trendy On Cloud Sneakers That Sold Out Instantly
Do as EmRata does.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Read 300+ Shoe Reviews on Nordstrom—These 20 Styles Are Worth Your Time
Your definitive list.
By Ana Escalante