Margot Robbie Wore the Sneaker Trend I See Every Time I Go to the Airport

As you know, the shoes you choose to wear for a travel day are important. It's likely to be a long day with lots of walking. There will also inevitably be people looking at your outfit. I'm someone who always looks at a person's shoes first, and when I'm at the airport, more often than not, I find that people are wearing sneakers. I, too, frequently wear sneakers to the airport, and one sneaker trend I constantly see at the airport was just worn by Margot Robbie for a travel day.

The travel-friendly shoe trend I'm referring to is chunky sneakers, which are kind of the anti-Sambas. The go-to brand for this trend is undoubtedly New Balance, and that's what Robbie opted for—the wildly popular 9060 style, to be exact. She paired them with an oversize camel-colored suit and a white tank, accessorized with a black baseball cap (another travel day essential) and a Bottega Veneta bag.

Keep scrolling to shop Robbie's hard-to-find shoes along with a few other pairs of chunky sneakers that would fit right in at the airport.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Margot Robbie: Camilla and Marc suit; Bottega Veneta Medium Gemelli Intrecciato Shoulder Bag ($4100); New Balance 9060 Sneakers ($150)

Shop Travel-Friendly Chunky Sneakers

