Everything We Tried and Loved From Laura Harrier's Reformation Collab
Every so often, a collaboration comes along that stops us in our tracks and sends us running to the closest internet-connected device or store to shop. Reformation's recently launched collection with actress and beloved style star Laura Harrier perfectly fits that bill. Made up of 19 unique pieces—including dresses, separates, outerwear, and shoes—the already-selling-out collection is perfect for anyone who loves Harrier's effortless, '90s-inspired style but doesn't have the financial means to stock up on the Saint Laurent goodies and one-of-a-kind vintage finds that line the closet in her Los Angeles home. Yes, the entire Who What Wear team falls into that group.
Naturally, we had to get up close and personal with the buzzy, new offering, which is why two of our team's L.A. editors, associate shopping editor Chichi Offor and senior market editor Judith Jones, ended up at Reformation's Beverly Hills store on the day after the collection launched. There, they livestreamed from the dressing rooms for WWW's new live-shopping series Drop Days and showed off their favorite pieces, including a leopard-print micro mini and its matching coat, a cowl-neck gown that you could easily get married in, and some fantastic kitten-heel sandals. Those are just the highlights. Below, read our thoughts on some of the standout pieces from Laura Harrier's Reformation collection, available now online and in select Ref stores. After, check out the first-ever episode of Drop Days.
"I love the versatility of a minimalistic silk maxi skirt—easy to dress up or down with flats or heels. I'm particularly enamored with this pretty hue, which feels fresh and of-the-moment. I'd pair it with Laura Harrier's white relaxed white button-down, which I literally cannot stop raving about. The quality and cut are amazing, and it's so comfortable to wear. If you're looking to invest in a classic white shirt, make this your first choice." — Judith Jones, senior market editor
Shop the look:
"I can't say enough amazing things about the Cavallo Dress. It's simple yet elegant and falls beautifully on my body. The ivory is slightly sheer, but I didn't mind at all. You can totally try wearing nude undergarments if you'd to remedy that a bit. The cowl neck dips a little, so if you have a larger bust, it'll definitely be a little revealing. I'm typically a 22, but I sized up to a 24 to allow enough fabric to get the full drape effect." — Chichi Offor, associate shopping editor
Shop the look:
"I'm all about the leopard-print trend right now, and this cool miniskirt is the perfect way to incorporate it into my wardrobe in a subtle and fashion-forward way. I'd style it with a boxy tee and mesh flats for an easy summer look. My recommendation: Size up a few sizes, as it does run small." — Jones
Shop the look:
"This dress was the first item to catch my eye from the collection, mostly because of the vibrant color and how it takes such a simple silhouette and makes it feel special. I wasn't sure that it would live up to the hype I'd built up in my head, but once I slipped the super-soft material over my head, I knew my initial reaction was the right one. I will say that this dress is very snug, so if you don't like anything super body-hugging, I'd size up." — Eliza Huber, senior editor
Shop the look:
"These sleek mules are not only chic, but they're also comfortable and versatile—they'll pair easily with everything from jeans to dresses. It's really hard to pick which colorway to get them in, but I am particularly enamored with the pop of red." — Jones
Shop the look:
"I had no idea how good these slouchy trousers would be until I felt them in real life and put them on. Online, they look like any black trousers, but in person, you'll find that they're a really cool, lightweight fabric that's almost sporty. They have a super-refined shape that makes them easy to dress up or down. I feel like they'd actually be perfect for long flights. This top is super chic, especially for going out, but I'd be careful if you plan on wearing it during the day or to work, as it's super see-through." — Huber
Shop the look:
Shop the rest of the Laura Harrier x Reformation collection:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
