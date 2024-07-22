Everything We Tried and Loved From Laura Harrier's Reformation Collab

Judith Jones and Chichi Offor trying on the new Reformation x Laura Harrier collection at Ref's Beverly Hills store.
(Image credit: @joiedejude; @thechichio)
Every so often, a collaboration comes along that stops us in our tracks and sends us running to the closest internet-connected device or store to shop. Reformation's recently launched collection with actress and beloved style star Laura Harrier perfectly fits that bill. Made up of 19 unique pieces—including dresses, separates, outerwear, and shoes—the already-selling-out collection is perfect for anyone who loves Harrier's effortless, '90s-inspired style but doesn't have the financial means to stock up on the Saint Laurent goodies and one-of-a-kind vintage finds that line the closet in her Los Angeles home. Yes, the entire Who What Wear team falls into that group.

Naturally, we had to get up close and personal with the buzzy, new offering, which is why two of our team's L.A. editors, associate shopping editor Chichi Offor and senior market editor Judith Jones, ended up at Reformation's Beverly Hills store on the day after the collection launched. There, they livestreamed from the dressing rooms for WWW's new live-shopping series Drop Days and showed off their favorite pieces, including a leopard-print micro mini and its matching coat, a cowl-neck gown that you could easily get married in, and some fantastic kitten-heel sandals. Those are just the highlights. Below, read our thoughts on some of the standout pieces from Laura Harrier's Reformation collection, available now online and in select Ref stores. After, check out the first-ever episode of Drop Days.

Judith Jones wearing a white button-down shirt and turquoise maxi slip skirt from Reformation x Laura Harrier in the brand's Beverly Hills store.

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

"I love the versatility of a minimalistic silk maxi skirt—easy to dress up or down with flats or heels. I'm particularly enamored with this pretty hue, which feels fresh and of-the-moment. I'd pair it with Laura Harrier's white relaxed white button-down, which I literally cannot stop raving about. The quality and cut are amazing, and it's so comfortable to wear. If you're looking to invest in a classic white shirt, make this your first choice." — Judith Jones, senior market editor

Shop the look:

Collins Shirt
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Collins Shirt

Lakisha Skirt
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Lakisha Skirt

Chichi Offor wearing an off-white cowl-neck gown with red block-heel sandals from Reformation in the brand's Beverly Hills store.

(Image credit: @thechichio)

"I can't say enough amazing things about the Cavallo Dress. It's simple yet elegant and falls beautifully on my body. The ivory is slightly sheer, but I didn't mind at all. You can totally try wearing nude undergarments if you'd to remedy that a bit. The cowl neck dips a little, so if you have a larger bust, it'll definitely be a little revealing. I'm typically a 22, but I sized up to a 24 to allow enough fabric to get the full drape effect." — Chichi Offor, associate shopping editor

Shop the look:

Cavallo Dress Es
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Cavallo Dress

Elodie Block Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Elodie Block Heeled Sandal

Judith Jones wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt, leopard miniskirt, and black heeled sandals from Reformation x Laura Harrier in the brand's Beverly Hills store.

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

"I'm all about the leopard-print trend right now, and this cool miniskirt is the perfect way to incorporate it into my wardrobe in a subtle and fashion-forward way. I'd style it with a boxy tee and mesh flats for an easy summer look. My recommendation: Size up a few sizes, as it does run small." — Jones

Shop the look:

Classic Crew Tee
Reformation
Classic Crew Tee

Charchi Skirt
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Charchi Skirt

Hartzell Heeled Sandal
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Hartzell Heeled Sandal

Eliza Huber wearing a blue strapless dress from the Laura Harrier x Reformation collection.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

"This dress was the first item to catch my eye from the collection, mostly because of the vibrant color and how it takes such a simple silhouette and makes it feel special. I wasn't sure that it would live up to the hype I'd built up in my head, but once I slipped the super-soft material over my head, I knew my initial reaction was the right one. I will say that this dress is very snug, so if you don't like anything super body-hugging, I'd size up." — Eliza Huber, senior editor

Shop the look:

Etta Knit Dress
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Etta Knit Dress

Judith Jones wearing a blue linen sleeveless shirt, Levi's jeans, and red heels from Reformation x Laura Harrier in the brand's Beverly Hills store.

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

"These sleek mules are not only chic, but they're also comfortable and versatile—they'll pair easily with everything from jeans to dresses. It's really hard to pick which colorway to get them in, but I am particularly enamored with the pop of red." — Jones

Shop the look:

Lorie Linen Top
Reformation
Lorie Linen Top

Hartzell Heeled Sandal
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Hartzell Heeled Sandal

Eliza Huber wearing a one-shoulder tan top and black trousers from the Laura Harrier x Reformation collection.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

"I had no idea how good these slouchy trousers would be until I felt them in real life and put them on. Online, they look like any black trousers, but in person, you'll find that they're a really cool, lightweight fabric that's almost sporty. They have a super-refined shape that makes them easy to dress up or down. I feel like they'd actually be perfect for long flights. This top is super chic, especially for going out, but I'd be careful if you plan on wearing it during the day or to work, as it's super see-through." — Huber

Shop the look:

Maddie Knit Top
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Maddie Knit Top

Danielle Pant
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Danielle Pant

Shop the rest of the Laura Harrier x Reformation collection:

Ruth Knit Cardigan Set
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Ruth Knit Cardigan Set

Marcadet Ballet Flat
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Marcadet Ballet Flat

Christy Knit Dress
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Christy Knit Dress

Eleonore Jacket
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Eleonore Jacket

Kitty Knit Dress
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Kitty Knit Dress

Holt Top Es
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Holt Top

Velda Dress
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Velda Dress

Veda Eleonore Leather Jacket
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Veda Eleonore Leather Jacket

Alycia Knit Dress
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Alycia Knit Dress

Brosious Knit Bra
Reformation x Laura Harrier
Brosious Knit Bra

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

