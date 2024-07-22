Everything We Tried and Loved From Laura Harrier's Reformation Collab

Every so often, a collaboration comes along that stops us in our tracks and sends us running to the closest internet-connected device or store to shop. Reformation's recently launched collection with actress and beloved style star Laura Harrier perfectly fits that bill. Made up of 19 unique pieces—including dresses, separates, outerwear, and shoes—the already-selling-out collection is perfect for anyone who loves Harrier's effortless, '90s-inspired style but doesn't have the financial means to stock up on the Saint Laurent goodies and one-of-a-kind vintage finds that line the closet in her Los Angeles home. Yes, the entire Who What Wear team falls into that group.

Naturally, we had to get up close and personal with the buzzy, new offering, which is why two of our team's L.A. editors, associate shopping editor Chichi Offor and senior market editor Judith Jones, ended up at Reformation's Beverly Hills store on the day after the collection launched. There, they livestreamed from the dressing rooms for WWW's new live-shopping series Drop Days and showed off their favorite pieces, including a leopard-print micro mini and its matching coat, a cowl-neck gown that you could easily get married in, and some fantastic kitten-heel sandals. Those are just the highlights. Below, read our thoughts on some of the standout pieces from Laura Harrier's Reformation collection, available now online and in select Ref stores. After, check out the first-ever episode of Drop Days.

"I love the versatility of a minimalistic silk maxi skirt—easy to dress up or down with flats or heels. I'm particularly enamored with this pretty hue, which feels fresh and of-the-moment. I'd pair it with Laura Harrier's white relaxed white button-down, which I literally cannot stop raving about. The quality and cut are amazing, and it's so comfortable to wear. If you're looking to invest in a classic white shirt, make this your first choice." — Judith Jones, senior market editor

Shop the look:

Reformation x Laura Harrier Collins Shirt $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Lakisha Skirt $218 SHOP NOW

"I can't say enough amazing things about the Cavallo Dress. It's simple yet elegant and falls beautifully on my body. The ivory is slightly sheer, but I didn't mind at all. You can totally try wearing nude undergarments if you'd to remedy that a bit. The cowl neck dips a little, so if you have a larger bust, it'll definitely be a little revealing. I'm typically a 22, but I sized up to a 24 to allow enough fabric to get the full drape effect." — Chichi Offor, associate shopping editor

Shop the look:

Reformation x Laura Harrier Cavallo Dress $348 SHOP NOW

Reformation Elodie Block Heeled Sandal $248 SHOP NOW

"I'm all about the leopard-print trend right now, and this cool miniskirt is the perfect way to incorporate it into my wardrobe in a subtle and fashion-forward way. I'd style it with a boxy tee and mesh flats for an easy summer look. My recommendation: Size up a few sizes, as it does run small." — Jones

Shop the look:

Reformation Classic Crew Tee $38 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Charchi Skirt $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Hartzell Heeled Sandal $278 SHOP NOW

"This dress was the first item to catch my eye from the collection, mostly because of the vibrant color and how it takes such a simple silhouette and makes it feel special. I wasn't sure that it would live up to the hype I'd built up in my head, but once I slipped the super-soft material over my head, I knew my initial reaction was the right one. I will say that this dress is very snug, so if you don't like anything super body-hugging, I'd size up." — Eliza Huber, senior editor

Shop the look:

Reformation x Laura Harrier Etta Knit Dress $178 SHOP NOW

"These sleek mules are not only chic, but they're also comfortable and versatile—they'll pair easily with everything from jeans to dresses. It's really hard to pick which colorway to get them in, but I am particularly enamored with the pop of red." — Jones

Shop the look:

Reformation Lorie Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Hartzell Heeled Sandal $278 SHOP NOW

"I had no idea how good these slouchy trousers would be until I felt them in real life and put them on. Online, they look like any black trousers, but in person, you'll find that they're a really cool, lightweight fabric that's almost sporty. They have a super-refined shape that makes them easy to dress up or down. I feel like they'd actually be perfect for long flights. This top is super chic, especially for going out, but I'd be careful if you plan on wearing it during the day or to work, as it's super see-through." — Huber

Shop the look:

Reformation x Laura Harrier Maddie Knit Top $98 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Danielle Pant $228 SHOP NOW

Shop the rest of the Laura Harrier x Reformation collection:

Reformation x Laura Harrier Ruth Knit Cardigan Set $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Marcadet Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Christy Knit Dress $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Eleonore Jacket $368 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Kitty Knit Dress $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Holt Top $168 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Velda Dress $348 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Veda Eleonore Leather Jacket $578 SHOP NOW

Reformation x Laura Harrier Alycia Knit Dress $218 SHOP NOW