Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 Show Solidifies the Return to Modern Romance

Ralph Lauren unveiled the fall/winter 2025 collection in New York for an off-calendar runway show that brought the fashion community and celebrity set to Tribeca. The event was set inside the new Jack Shainman Gallery, a Gilded Age palazzo building and former Beaux-Arts bank designed with 29-foot-high coffered ceilings, Corinthian marble columns, and a grand winding staircase—a space that felt like it was plucked out of the beautiful Ralph Lauren universe. The star-studded guest list included Anne Hathaway, Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, Ariana DeBose, Kacey Musgraves, Sarah Catherine Hook, Chase Sui Wonders, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who watched along in the front row.

Titled The Modern Romantics, Lauren’s vision solidifies the return of romance in fashion. Models walked the runway in soft Victorian blouses finished with ruffles, a sinuous velvet halter gown with a frilled collar, and a backless lace top paired with chandelier earrings and relaxed satin trousers—looks that at once felt vintage with nods to the archives, yet presented a new, nuanced vision of romantic style. As models stood along the staircase for the finale, Mr. Lauren took a bow from a balcony above, which erupted in a standing ovation as attendees clapped in applause.

Modern Romance

From its dark, moody palette and elegant textures to soft dressing and ultraglamorous evening gowns, romance took on many forms on the Ralph Lauren runway. The show was a study of dichotomies and tensions, including "plays of masculine-and-feminine and rugged-and-refined," as mentioned in the show notes. Slip dresses were paired with leather riding boots. Ruffled shirts and sweeping chandelier earrings were styled with aged leather jackets and tailored trousers. Intricate lace dresses were topped with leather belts and silver jewelry. The collection was an exploration of romantic Americana style through Ralph Lauren's distinct lens.

A Star-Studded Front Row

As guests arrived for the fall 2025 show, a star-studded set of celebrities took their seats on the front row. Their looks showcased the many sides of Ralph Lauren style—Kacey Musgraves in a cowboy hat and conch belt, Anne Hathaway in ripped metallic trousers, Sadie Sink in a pleated skirt, Eiza González in a navy blazer with gold metal buttons, and Sarah Catherine Hook in a camel coat with a coordinating tie.

Accessories of Note

The collection was accessorized with shoes, bags, belts, and jewelry that had the front row buzzing. Chandelier earrings are on the rise, and Ralph Lauren's iconic version felt plucked from the fashion house's deep set of archives. New this season on the runway is the Quinn, a bootie that riffs on the classic cowboy boot—and a style that is set to be a fashion-insider favorite once it's released. The Ralph Satchel was another new debut. Part of the Ralph handbag range that launched for spring 2025, its design is inspired by Mr. Lauren’s collection of high-performance cars.

