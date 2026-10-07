Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton Was All About the Art of Movement

Every season, I go into Louis Vuitton expecting Nicolas Ghesquière to throw me a curveball, and every season he does. For spring/summer 2027, his dominant theme was "ergonomics", which sounds more like a science project than a fashion show until you see the clothes. The idea, per the show notes, was clothing that moved with the shape of the body inside it rather than an outside silhouette. No stiffness, no rigid structure—just pieces designed to move the way you do.
The result was a cloudlike ensemble that felt light as air: layered chiffon, silk and cashmere scarves, and tailoring with its inner layers stripped out. Add a set staged as a paused cityscape, with models drifting through it light as a feather, plus a front row stacked with Zendaya, Emma Stone, Lisa, Felix, and more. This instantly became one of the most talked-about shows of the week and a great way to round out Paris Fashion Week. Here's what stood out.
The Front Row Had Everyone Talking
The Louis Vuitton front row is always an event, and this season, the livestream chat could barely keep up. Zendaya, Stray Kids' Felix, Lisa, and Stone were all there, and fans flooded the comments cheering on their favorites. My favorite moment came from Zendaya, who rewore a top she first wore on the press tour for The Odyssey. She swapped the original skirt for jeans, which is the most relatable styling trick out there and a nice reminder that even Zendaya repeats outfits.
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Fluid, Second-Skin Fabrics
Ghesquière's big idea this season was clothing that molds to the body instead of being molded around it, and you could see it in nearly every look. The fabrics were impossibly light: double- and triple-layer chiffon, silk carrés, and silk-cashmere scarves that moved with the models rather than sitting on top of them. Even the tailoring went soft, with the internal layers removed so jackets felt closer to a second skin than a structured shell.
Tops That Nearly Swept the Floor
The most wearable takeaway from the show? Tops so long they nearly hit the floor, layered over pants. It's a proportion play that feels fresh without being hard to pull off, and it fits right into the collection's "ease first" point of view. If you want to try it now, start with a longline tunic over straight-leg trousers.
A Futuristic Gleam
Then there were the visors. Several models wore sleek crystal-embellished visors that caught the light with every step and gave the whole show an out-of-this-world feel. Paired with dresses and colors that looked plucked from a spaceship, it was the boldest swing of the collection and the one I can't stop thinking about.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.