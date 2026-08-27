Louis Vuitton's Newest Makeup Items Are Future Heirlooms—Wait Until You See These $340 Eye Shadows

Recently, the house announced a particularly precious addition to the artful lineup: a limited-edition collaboration between McGrath and Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière, which officially lands in stores today. Celebrating the 130th anniversary of the iconic monogram, the collection is inspired by two Louis Vuitton canvases: Monogram Dune and Monogram Infrarouge. "Monogram Dune is about a poetic, luminous woman—minimal, warm, and expressed through soft beige and nude tones. Monogram Infrarouge is its counterpoint—a fearless heroine, defined by intensity, bold reds, and striking contrasts," Ghesquière describes in a news release.
As you can probably guess, these extravagant compacts come with the price tag to match: Each of the eye shadow palettes cost $340 (compared to $250 for the original LV case) with the lipsticks and balms tagged at $195 (compared to $160). They're Louis Vuitton's most expensive beauty offerings to date—certainly not an everyday purchase, but one that will surely last a lifetime. Whether you're ready to snag your own collector's item or simply want to marvel at the prettiest palettes in existence, scroll ahead to see all the opulent details.
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Monogram Dune
Monogram Dune is inspired by a desert landscape, featuring an eye shadow palette with warm neutrals—namely, a rose gold, bluish-gray, and pink-tinged anise, plus a pure white for ethereal inner corners. "Monogram Dune is luminous and warm," McGrath shares. "She moves through the world with a stealth assurance. Her beauty is timeless, effortless—and all the more powerful for it." The Satin Lipstick in a soft, rosewood brown reflects these warm, rich tones, while the Stellar Veil Topper Lip Balm has a transparent, holographic finish that adds radiant dimension to any lip color. You could also swipe it on alone for a subtle kiss of shimmer.
Monogram Infrarouge
"Infrarouge is the counterpart to Dune—fearless, high-contrast, unapologetic," says McGrath. "She does not ask for your attention. She commands it. There is depth, drama, and the kind of boldness that is completely mesmerizing." Housed in a jet-black case with a deep-red monogram, the eye shadow palette is richer and more cool-toned with taupe, rosy-beige, sparkling anthracite, and velvety burgundy shades. The Satin Lipstick is just as intense, featuring a vampy version of the brand's best-selling Monogram Rouge (a deep berry). A longtime fan of the aforementioned shade, I instantly fell in love with the moodier hue. I already know I'll be wearing it all autumn long, and it pairs perfectly with the LV Lip Crayon in Plum Comet (just saying).
Like Monogram Dune, the Infrarouge collection also features a Topper Lip Balm, but it lends a slightly more dramatic dose of glitter. Dubbed Galactic Veil, it deposits a vinyl-like shine that reminds me of McGrath's OG crystal lip runway creations—if you know, you know.
Shop the Limited-Edition Dame Pat McGrath x Nicolas Ghesquière Collaboration
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.