Looking Stylish This Autumn Is Easy If You Wear Your Leggings, Shirts and Knits Exactly Like This

Don’t be surprised if your fashion friend starts wearing leggings, shirts and knits like this, this and this.

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Model walks the Gucci SS27 Runway wearing jodhpur leggings tucked into a shirt with a jumper over the shoulder and black knee-high boots.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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FYI, three wardrobe heroes just got a new season makeover. At Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in Milan, Demna put a new-season spin on leggings, knits and shirts, imbuing these wardrobe staples with the house’s signature mix of excess, glamour and party-girl energy.

From the coolest way to wear leggings right now to the shirt-styling trick that makes an outfit feel much more considered, here are the three Gucci-approved formulas to borrow this season.

1) Jodhpurs Tucked Into Boots

Model walks the Gucci SS27 Runway wearing jodhpur leggings tucked into a shirt with a jumper over the shoulder and black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: At Gucci, Demna swapped sporty lycra leggings for jodhpur-inspired styles, tucking them into tall riding boots to create a sleek, elongated silhouette with a notably equestrian energy.

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To get the look, trade your usual shiny suspects for a more structured pair, add tall leather boots and suddenly the humble legging feels its most pulled together. Fancy a gallop around the park, anyone?

Shop Jodhpurs and Leggings:

2. Preppy Polos

Model walks the Gucci SS27 Runway wearing layered chunky necklaces with a leather pleated skirt, a polo knit and a leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: At Gucci, Demna gave the humble polo knit a sharper attitude, plucking it away from its usual denim pairing and introducing it to some far more elevated combinations. Worn with leather and layered with jewels, the ubiquitous staple takes on a cooler energy, bringing a little tension to polished outfits and making the familiar feel fresh again.

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3. Layered Shirts

Model walks the Gucci SS27 Runway wearing a white collared shirt layered over a black leather jacket with white leggings and black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Demna’s Gucci knows that more is more, and that philosophy extends to even the most straightforward wardrobe staples. Case in point: the humble white shirt, which is layered up rather than worn alone. The extra layer adds structure and interest to make an otherwise basic outfit feel much more intentional.

Shop Shirts:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.