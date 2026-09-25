Looking Stylish This Autumn Is Easy If You Wear Your Leggings, Shirts and Knits Exactly Like This

FYI, three wardrobe heroes just got a new season makeover. At Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in Milan, Demna put a new-season spin on leggings, knits and shirts, imbuing these wardrobe staples with the house’s signature mix of excess, glamour and party-girl energy.
From the coolest way to wear leggings right now to the shirt-styling trick that makes an outfit feel much more considered, here are the three Gucci-approved formulas to borrow this season.
1) Jodhpurs Tucked Into Boots
Style Notes: At Gucci, Demna swapped sporty lycra leggings for jodhpur-inspired styles, tucking them into tall riding boots to create a sleek, elongated silhouette with a notably equestrian energy.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
To get the look, trade your usual shiny suspects for a more structured pair, add tall leather boots and suddenly the humble legging feels its most pulled together. Fancy a gallop around the park, anyone?
Shop Jodhpurs and Leggings:
Gucci
Seamless Stretch Nylon Jersey Leggings
Every great wardrobe start with black leggings.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Stirrup Leggings
The stirrup design gives these a much more elevated feel.
Holland Cooper
Jodhpurs
Style these with knee-high boots to get the look.
2. Preppy Polos
Style Notes: At Gucci, Demna gave the humble polo knit a sharper attitude, plucking it away from its usual denim pairing and introducing it to some far more elevated combinations. Worn with leather and layered with jewels, the ubiquitous staple takes on a cooler energy, bringing a little tension to polished outfits and making the familiar feel fresh again.
Shop Polo Jumpers:
Gucci
Fine Knit Viscose Jacquard Sweater
Swap a t-shirt for this light-weight knit for an easy, elevated look.
Flore Flore
Diana Organic Cotton-Piqué Polo Shirt
Flore Flore's wardrobe basics are a fashion person's favourites.
COS
Wool Polo Shirt
Whilst I love this in the grey, it also comes in red.
3. Layered Shirts
Style Notes: Demna’s Gucci knows that more is more, and that philosophy extends to even the most straightforward wardrobe staples. Case in point: the humble white shirt, which is layered up rather than worn alone. The extra layer adds structure and interest to make an otherwise basic outfit feel much more intentional.
Shop Shirts:
Gucci
Cotton Poplin Shirt With Embroidery
Stack this up with shirts and scarves to get a runway-ready look.
COS
Cotton Shirt
This also comes in white and red.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.