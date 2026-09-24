Maximalism comes in many forms, and given that it's been a through line among many designers' collections over the past few seasons, we've seen those many forms come to life. One of them is opulence, the modern-day version of what the aristocracy of centuries past wore. To get even more specific, a current trend that represents it is printed (often ornate floral prints) outerwear made of rich fabric. The trend was spotted on the fall/winter 2026 runways of Dries Van Noten, Dior, and Conner Ives, to name a few. Think brocade, jacquard, taffeta, and burnout velvet, and the coat Jennifer Lopez just wore in Milan falls into the latter category.
Lopez, who's been in Italy for Milan Fashion Week appearances, was photographed wearing a long burnout-velvet floral coat trimmed in fur and dramatic fringe, adding to the opulence. What's the freshest way to make opulent maximalism look of-the-moment for 2026? Pairing it with jeans, of course. Looking cool is all about balance, and that's exactly what Lopez did by wearing her long, opulent coat with distressed wide-leg jeans.
Keep scrolling to see Lopez's eye-catching look for yourself and shop opulent outerwear to add to your own jeans outfits.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.