The Most Spectacular Red Carpet Looks From the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Amy Adams, Emma Stone, and Elizabeth Olsen at the Film Independent Spirit Awards
Judith Jones
By
published
in Features

Award season is in full swing, and we've already covered some of the biggest red carpet style moments from the Golden Globes to the Grammys. Today, our eyes are on the more laid-back, cool, and freewheeling affair that is the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking place in Santa Monica, California. This year, the Spirit Awards is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of championing creative independence in visual storytelling and supporting a global community of artists and audiences who embody diversity, innovation, curiosity, and uniqueness of vision.

Aidy Bryant is set to host and renowned actress and comedian Molly Shannon will be the honorary chair alongside an iconic lineup of guest presenters, including Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, and many more. Some of this year's nominees include Demi Moore, Amy Adams, Hunter Schafer, and Kieran Culkin, to name but a few—with a slew of A-listers set to attend.

It's safe to say that the red carpet is going to be an exciting one. Scroll on to see our favorite looks, and be sure to check back, as we'll be updating you with more celebrities throughout the night. And don't forget to follow us on Instagram for more minute-by-minute award action.

Emma Stone attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Emma Stone

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Elizabeth Olsen
WEAR: Erdem dress

Amy Adams attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Amy Adams
WEAR: Carolina Herrera suit

Julianne Moore attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Julianne Moore

Demi Moore and Pilaf attend the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Demi Moore
WEAR: Thom Brown dress and jacket

Mikey Madison attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Mikey Madison
WEAR: Calvin Klein Collection dress

Hunter Schafer attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Hunter Schafer

Julia Fox attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Julia Fox
WEAR: Adidas jacket, pants, and skirt

Lily Gladstone attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Lily Gladstone

Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Ryan Destiny

Aidy Bryant attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Aidy Bryant

Nava Mau attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Nava Mau

Kathryn Hahn attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Kathryn Hahn
WEAR: Rochas dress

Molly Shannon attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Molly Shannon

Karen Pittman attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Karen Pittman

Chloe Guidry at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2025

WHO: Chloe Guidry

Melissa Roxburgh at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet

WHO: Melissa Roxburgh

Jessica Gunning at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Jessica Gunning

Natasha Lyonne attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Natasha Lyonne
WEAR: Rochas dress

Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Danielle Deadwyler

Ruth Negga attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

WHO: Ruth Negga
WEAR: Tabayer jewelry

