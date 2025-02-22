The Most Spectacular Red Carpet Looks From the Film Independent Spirit Awards
Award season is in full swing, and we've already covered some of the biggest red carpet style moments from the Golden Globes to the Grammys. Today, our eyes are on the more laid-back, cool, and freewheeling affair that is the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking place in Santa Monica, California. This year, the Spirit Awards is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of championing creative independence in visual storytelling and supporting a global community of artists and audiences who embody diversity, innovation, curiosity, and uniqueness of vision.
Aidy Bryant is set to host and renowned actress and comedian Molly Shannon will be the honorary chair alongside an iconic lineup of guest presenters, including Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, and many more. Some of this year's nominees include Demi Moore, Amy Adams, Hunter Schafer, and Kieran Culkin, to name but a few—with a slew of A-listers set to attend.
It's safe to say that the red carpet is going to be an exciting one. Scroll on to see our favorite looks, and be sure to check back, as we'll be updating you with more celebrities throughout the night. And don't forget to follow us on Instagram for more minute-by-minute award action.
WHO: Emma Stone
WHO: Elizabeth Olsen
WEAR: Erdem dress
WHO: Amy Adams
WEAR: Carolina Herrera suit
WHO: Julianne Moore
WHO: Demi Moore
WEAR: Thom Brown dress and jacket
WHO: Mikey Madison
WEAR: Calvin Klein Collection dress
WHO: Hunter Schafer
WHO: Julia Fox
WEAR: Adidas jacket, pants, and skirt
WHO: Lily Gladstone
WHO: Ryan Destiny
WHO: Aidy Bryant
WHO: Nava Mau
WHO: Kathryn Hahn
WEAR: Rochas dress
WHO: Molly Shannon
WHO: Karen Pittman
WHO: Chloe Guidry
WHO: Melissa Roxburgh
WHO: Jessica Gunning
WHO: Natasha Lyonne
WEAR: Rochas dress
WHO: Danielle Deadwyler
WHO: Ruth Negga
WEAR: Tabayer jewelry
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
