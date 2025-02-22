The Most Spectacular Red Carpet Looks From the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Award season is in full swing, and we've already covered some of the biggest red carpet style moments from the Golden Globes to the Grammys. Today, our eyes are on the more laid-back, cool, and freewheeling affair that is the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking place in Santa Monica, California. This year, the Spirit Awards is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of championing creative independence in visual storytelling and supporting a global community of artists and audiences who embody diversity, innovation, curiosity, and uniqueness of vision.

Aidy Bryant is set to host and renowned actress and comedian Molly Shannon will be the honorary chair alongside an iconic lineup of guest presenters, including Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, and many more. Some of this year's nominees include Demi Moore, Amy Adams, Hunter Schafer, and Kieran Culkin, to name but a few—with a slew of A-listers set to attend.

It's safe to say that the red carpet is going to be an exciting one. Scroll on to see our favorite looks, and be sure to check back, as we'll be updating you with more celebrities throughout the night. And don't forget to follow us on Instagram for more minute-by-minute award action.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Elizabeth Olsen

WEAR: Erdem dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Amy Adams

WEAR: Carolina Herrera suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Demi Moore

WEAR: Thom Brown dress and jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Mikey Madison

WEAR: Calvin Klein Collection dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Hunter Schafer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Julia Fox

WEAR: Adidas jacket, pants, and skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lily Gladstone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ryan Destiny

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Aidy Bryant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nava Mau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kathryn Hahn

WEAR: Rochas dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Molly Shannon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Karen Pittman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chloe Guidry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Melissa Roxburgh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jessica Gunning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Natasha Lyonne

WEAR: Rochas dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Danielle Deadwyler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ruth Negga

WEAR: Tabayer jewelry