Olivia Rodrigo's Outfit at Wimbledon Is Giving Uniform of the Summer
With the growing intersection of sports and fashion, tennis tournaments are one of the most coveted events to attend on the summer calendar. Wimbledon kicked off this week, and we have already started seeing celebrities arriving in London to attend the matches. Olivia Rodrigo arrived with her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, and took to the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for day three of the championships.
Rodrigo opted for a vintage gingham Ralph Lauren dress from the spring 2000 collection, paired with a Khaite bag and Karen Wazen sunglasses. Seeing as Ralph Lauren is a longtime sponsor of Wimbledon, her outfit feels on point for the occasion. Her look taps into a few of the big trends we’re seeing take off this summer with a big return to nostalgic gingham prints and an uptick in archival finds from the vintage market. Ahead, see Olivia Rodrigo’s look for Wimbledon, and shop gingham dresses that are primed to be the uniform of summer 2025.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Ralph Lauren dress; Khaite Simona Bag ($1980); Karen Wazen Carolyn Sunglasses ($185)
Shop gingham dresses:
