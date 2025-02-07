The Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 Critics Choice Awards
Award season is one of the most exciting times of the year for both entertainment and fashion enthusiasts. As stars step into the spotlight to celebrate the best in film, television, and music, one event that always has fashion lovers buzzing is the Critics Choice Awards. This prestigious ceremony honors top talent in both TV and film, but it's also a prime moment for stars to flaunt their style.
Taking place in L.A. and hosted for the third time by award-winning comedian Chelsea Handler, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards ceremony is one you won't want to miss. If it's is anything like last year's show, the celebrity turnout and fashion moments will be nothing short of spectacular. After all, nominees such as Keira Knightley, Anna Sawai, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Zoe Saldaña—just to name a few—are all known for their impeccable style.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. But also, keep scrolling to see the most dazzling celebrity looks from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Remember: We'll be reporting on our favorite looks throughout the evening, so don't click away!
WHO: Ariana Grande
WEAR: Dior Couture dress
STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell
WHO: Nicole Kidman
WEAR: Saint Laurent SS25 look
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Angelina Jolie
WEAR: Elie Saab dress, Jimmy Choo shoes
STYLED BY: Jennifer Rade
WHO: Cynthia Erivo
WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress
STYLED BY: Jason Bolden
WHO: Demi Moore
WEAR: Schiaparelli Couture dress, Tiffany & Co. watch, earrings, and ring
STYLED BY: Brad Goreski
WHO: Margaret Qualley
STYLED BY: Patricia Villirillo
WHO: Jodie Foster
WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress
WHO: Naomi Watts
WEAR: Tiffany & Co. archive bracelet, earrings, and ring
STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams
WHO: Leighton Meester
WEAR: Dior dress
WHO: Michelle Yeoh
WEAR: Balenciaga Couture dress
STYLED BY: Dena Neustadter Giannini
WHO: Zoe Saldaña
WEAR: Custom Saint Laurent dress, Saint Laurent shoes
STYLED BY: Petra Flannery
WHO: Dakota Fanning
STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen
WHO: Kristen Bell
STYLED BY: Nicole Chavez
WHO: Keri Russell
STYLED BY: Frank Fleming
WHO: Monica Barbaro
STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams
WHO: Marisa Abela
STYLED BY: Dior dress
WHO: Maisy Stella
WHO: Danielle Deadwyler
WHO: Kate Hudson
WEAR: Sabyasachi earrings and ring
STYLED BY: Sophie Lopez
WHO: Rachel Brosnahan
WEAR: Miu Miu dress
WHO: Lupita Nyong'o
WHO: Joey King
WEAR: Miu Miu dress, TAG Heuer watch
STYLED BY: Jared Eng
WHO: Sara Foster
WEAR: Monique Lhuillier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes
WHO: Erin Foster
WEAR: Petar Petrov dress
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
