The Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Award season is one of the most exciting times of the year for both entertainment and fashion enthusiasts. As stars step into the spotlight to celebrate the best in film, television, and music, one event that always has fashion lovers buzzing is the Critics Choice Awards. This prestigious ceremony honors top talent in both TV and film, but it's also a prime moment for stars to flaunt their style.

Taking place in L.A. and hosted for the third time by award-winning comedian Chelsea Handler, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards ceremony is one you won't want to miss. If it's is anything like last year's show, the celebrity turnout and fashion moments will be nothing short of spectacular. After all, nominees such as Keira Knightley, Anna Sawai, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Zoe Saldaña—just to name a few—are all known for their impeccable style.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. But also, keep scrolling to see the most dazzling celebrity looks from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Remember: We'll be reporting on our favorite looks throughout the evening, so don't click away!

WHO: Ariana Grande

WEAR: Dior Couture dress

STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell

WHO: Nicole Kidman

WEAR: Saint Laurent SS25 look

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

WHO: Angelina Jolie

WEAR: Elie Saab dress, Jimmy Choo shoes

STYLED BY: Jennifer Rade

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

WHO: Demi Moore

WEAR: Schiaparelli Couture dress, Tiffany & Co. watch, earrings, and ring

STYLED BY: Brad Goreski

WHO: Margaret Qualley

STYLED BY: Patricia Villirillo

WHO: Jodie Foster

WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress

WHO: Naomi Watts

WEAR: Tiffany & Co. archive bracelet, earrings, and ring

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

WHO: Leighton Meester

WEAR: Dior dress

WHO: Michelle Yeoh

WEAR: Balenciaga Couture dress

STYLED BY: Dena Neustadter Giannini

WHO: Zoe Saldaña

WEAR: Custom Saint Laurent dress, Saint Laurent shoes

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

WHO: Dakota Fanning

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

WHO: Kristen Bell

STYLED BY: Nicole Chavez

WHO: Keri Russell

STYLED BY: Frank Fleming

WHO: Monica Barbaro

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

WHO: Marisa Abela

STYLED BY: Dior dress

WHO: Maisy Stella

WHO: Danielle Deadwyler

WHO: Kate Hudson

WEAR: Sabyasachi earrings and ring

STYLED BY: Sophie Lopez

WHO: Rachel Brosnahan

WEAR: Miu Miu dress

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

WHO: Joey King

WEAR: Miu Miu dress, TAG Heuer watch

STYLED BY: Jared Eng

WHO: Sara Foster

WEAR: Monique Lhuillier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes

WHO: Erin Foster

WEAR: Petar Petrov dress