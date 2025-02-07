The Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Award season is one of the most exciting times of the year for both entertainment and fashion enthusiasts. As stars step into the spotlight to celebrate the best in film, television, and music, one event that always has fashion lovers buzzing is the Critics Choice Awards. This prestigious ceremony honors top talent in both TV and film, but it's also a prime moment for stars to flaunt their style.

Taking place in L.A. and hosted for the third time by award-winning comedian Chelsea Handler, the 2025 Critics Choice Awards ceremony is one you won't want to miss. If it's is anything like last year's show, the celebrity turnout and fashion moments will be nothing short of spectacular. After all, nominees such as Keira Knightley, Anna Sawai, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Zoe Saldaña—just to name a few—are all known for their impeccable style.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. But also, keep scrolling to see the most dazzling celebrity looks from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Remember: We'll be reporting on our favorite looks throughout the evening, so don't click away!

Ariana grande at critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ariana Grande

WEAR: Dior Couture dress

STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell

Nicole kidman at the critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Nicole Kidman

WEAR: Saint Laurent SS25 look

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

Angelina jolie at the critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Angelina Jolie

WEAR: Elie Saab dress, Jimmy Choo shoes

STYLED BY: Jennifer Rade

Cynthia in a black gown at the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cynthia Erivo

WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

Demi wears a navy gown to the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Demi Moore

WEAR: Schiaparelli Couture dress, Tiffany & Co. watch, earrings, and ring

STYLED BY: Brad Goreski

Margaret at the critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Margaret Qualley

STYLED BY: Patricia Villirillo

Jodie foster at the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jodie Foster

WEAR: Giorgio Armani Privé dress

Naomi watts at the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Naomi Watts

WEAR: Tiffany & Co. archive bracelet, earrings, and ring

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

Leighton wears a dior dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Leighton Meester

WEAR: Dior dress

Michelle wears a navy gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Michelle Yeoh

WEAR: Balenciaga Couture dress

STYLED BY: Dena Neustadter Giannini

Zoe at critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zoe Saldaña

WEAR: Custom Saint Laurent dress, Saint Laurent shoes

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

Dakota wears a teal dress to the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Dakota Fanning

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

WHO: Kristen Bell

STYLED BY: Nicole Chavez

Keri russell.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Keri Russell

STYLED BY: Frank Fleming

Jodie at the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monica at the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Monica Barbaro

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

Marisa wears a burgundy dress to the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Marisa Abela

STYLED BY: Dior dress

Maisy Stella at the critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Maisy Stella

Danielle Deadwyler at critics choice awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Danielle Deadwyler

Kate at the critics choice awards in a black gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kate Hudson

WEAR: Sabyasachi earrings and ring

STYLED BY: Sophie Lopez

Rachel at critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rachel Brosnahan

WEAR: Miu Miu dress

Lupita in a floral and black gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

Joey king at critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Joey King

WEAR: Miu Miu dress, TAG Heuer watch

STYLED BY: Jared Eng

Sara foster at critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sara Foster

WEAR: Monique Lhuillier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes

Erin foster at critics choice awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Erin Foster

WEAR: Petar Petrov dress

