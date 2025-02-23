Here's How to Watch the 2025 SAG Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Award season is in full swing. Most recently, we watched the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Next up? The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be doling out statuettes that will likely indicate the top Oscars contenders.

The SAG Awards is unique because it is the only ceremony that exclusively honors actors. As such, it tends to be more social and light-hearted than other programs. But don't worry; the fashion is still on par with Hollywood's other red carpets—we can't wait to see what Wicked nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will wear next!

And the best part? This year, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are streaming live globally on Netflix—no cable or remote login required.

Here's everything else you need to know:

When are the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards?

Sunday, February 23 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the SAG Awards?

Live on Netflix!

What about the red carpet?

Hosted by Lilly Singh and Sasheer Zamata, the official pre-show and red carpet will stream on Netflix at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting?

Kristen Bell returns as host for the second time. She is also a nominee for Nobody Wants This.

Who is presenting?

Presenters include Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, Millie Bobby Brown, Pamela Anderson, Zooey Deschanel, Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldaña, and more.

Who are the nominees?

Nominees for drama and comedy include actors from this year's most buzzed-about film and television projects, including Wicked, Anora, The Last Showgirl, The Diplomat, Shogun, The Bear, Nobody Wants This, and Abbot Elementary.

See the top categories below, and find the full list here.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Complete Unknown, Anora, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, and Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Demi Moore (The Substance)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unkown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Coleman Domingo (Sing Sing), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Bridgerton, The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Shogun, and Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Kathy Bates (Matlock), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Allison Janney (The Diplomat), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), and Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Abbot Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Quinta Brunson (Abbot Elementary), Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear), Ayo Edibri (The Bear), and Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Kathy Bates (The Great Lillian Hall), Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge), Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer), and Cristin Miloti (The Penguin)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), and Andrew Scott (Ripley)