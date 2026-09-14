It's been a while since I browsed through the H&M website. Since I've always appreciated the brand's penchant for providing chic styles at an affordable price, I figured it's a great place to find some key transition-weather-friendly styles to round out any closet gaps ahead of the fall season. After a bit of digging, I've curated a tight selection of versatile closet staples that you'll wear on repeat for the months to come.
If you're looking to update your favorite looks just in time for fall, you've come to the right place. In my selections, you can expect light layers made up of elevated basics and pieces that are easy to mix and match. From on-trend funnel-neck jackets to pretty block-heeled slingbacks, there's a little bit of something for everyone included below. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite wardrobe items.
Shop H&M New Arrivals for Fall 2026
I love a short-sleeved sweater for transitional outfits.
I'm a sucker for a great striped top.
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Oversized Flannel Shirt
The layering options are endless.
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Stand-Up Collar Jacket
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Balloon High Waist Jeans
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Tie-Back Boat-Neck Top
Add this to your basics rotation.
H&M
Asymmetric Halterneck Dress
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Balloon-Sleeved Funnel-Collar Jacket
Is it just me or are you also obsessed with funnel-neck jackets right now.
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Loose-Fit Balloon-Leg Pants
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Oversized Wool Cardigan
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Wool Mock Turtleneck Sweater Vest
Bring on the lightweight knits.
This will become a staple.
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Block-Heeled Slingbacks
These will go with so much.
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Viscose-Blend Top With Keyhole Detail
These are having a huge comeback.