There’s Something Undeniably Chic About H&M’s Latest Arrivals—These 16 Items Will Sell Out First

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Women wear H&amp;M clothing.
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It's been a while since I browsed through the H&M website. Since I've always appreciated the brand's penchant for providing chic styles at an affordable price, I figured it's a great place to find some key transition-weather-friendly styles to round out any closet gaps ahead of the fall season. After a bit of digging, I've curated a tight selection of versatile closet staples that you'll wear on repeat for the months to come.

If you're looking to update your favorite looks just in time for fall, you've come to the right place. In my selections, you can expect light layers made up of elevated basics and pieces that are easy to mix and match. From on-trend funnel-neck jackets to pretty block-heeled slingbacks, there's a little bit of something for everyone included below. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite wardrobe items.

Shop H&M New Arrivals for Fall 2026

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Chinazor &quot;Chichi&quot; Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.