I Asked Women Whose Style I Admire About Their Capsule Wardrobes—They Shared These Golden Rules

The world’s most stylish women may have different aesthetics, but they all share an essential trait: they have a capsule wardrobe . This concept resonates with a wide range of individuals, including but not limited to fashion designers, digital creators, podcast hosts, and celebrity stylists. Each of these women embodies the art of selection, curating a collection of garments that showcases their individuality while elevating their everyday elegance.

A capsule wardrobe is an intentional collection of timeless, versatile pieces that work seamlessly together. It transcends the idea of simply reducing your closet to a few items, offering a streamlined approach to dressing that not only reflects personal identity but also simplifies daily life. By focusing on building a capsule wardrobe, you can rediscover the joy of dressing each day in pieces that boost your confidence and stand the test of time. It’s about more than style; it’s about creating clarity, purpose, and a sense of calm in a world often characterized by excess and noise.

For some, a capsule wardrobe may mean distilling their closet to a signature look that effortlessly exudes confidence. For others, it involves amassing a collection of elevated basics—think blazers, little black dresses, blue jeans, classic white T-shirts, simple sneakers, sandals, and boots—that can be mixed and matched to create countless combinations.

With this in mind, I reached out to eight influential women, each with a distinct sense of style, to share their insights on curating a capsule wardrobe. They revealed the top 10 wardrobe essentials they rely on time and again to feel their most confident and authentic, along with tips for finding and refining your own personal style. Remember, a proper capsule wardrobe should be uniquely your own, so consider the 80 items shared here as a source of inspiration as you build your own tailored collection.

Morgan Stewart McGraw

Morgan Stewart McGraw possesses such a distinct and commanding sense of style that I ask myself every morning, "What would Morgan Stewart wear?" This translates to curating outfits that balance luxury with practicality and confidence. Stewart McGraw—former host of Nightly Pop, former star of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and now founder of the womenswear brand Renggli—has cultivated a wardrobe built on minimalist, elevated essentials. Yet her unwavering confidence in who she is and her style allow her to boldly experiment with vibrant colors, unexpected patterns, and daring pieces, always wearing them with the poise and self-assurance of a true fashion trailblazer.

How did you find your personal style? "I honestly was born with it. As early as my teen years, I’ve been drawn to the same styles and aesthetics."

Shop her capsule wardrobe:

Levi 501 '90s Women's Jeans $98 SHOP NOW "I feel like these need no explanation. They look fresh with everything, and you can dress them up or down."

RENGGLI Cashmere Sweater $450 SHOP NOW "I’m so proud of myself for making the perfect sweater. I wear it under a tuxedo blazer, with jeans, or sometimes I’ll layer it over a white T-shirt. It's the perfect knit."

The Row Phil Oversized Virgin Wool Blazer $3100 SHOP NOW "I love the shade. It goes so well with different shades of gray, brown, and camel."

The Row Novus Mocassin Loafers $1470 SHOP NOW "I live in these. They're perfect, and I think they are the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned."

Renggli Work Shacket $295 SHOP NOW "This is the perfect layering piece. I love wearing it over leggings when I go to work out or with a miniskirt. I also love this jacket with black leather pants."

Renggli Slim Jeans $260 SHOP NOW "The perfect fit. They look great with flats, loafers and socks, or heels."

YSL Vendome Slingback Pumps $950 SHOP NOW "They’re perfect with jeans, a dress, or a skirt. The perfect no-fuss shoe."

phoebe philo Shrunk Bomber Leather Jacket $6000 SHOP NOW "The leather is so soft and looks so luxe. I love pieces I can get a lot of wear out of, and I find myself grabbing for this once or twice a week."

Renggli Renggli Long Sleeve Tee $120 SHOP NOW "I basically wear this every day. It's the perfect weight."

Chanel Goatskin Grosgrain CC Slingback Flats $1395 SHOP NOW "I was obsessed with them the moment I saw them. I love them with socks, and I can’t wait to wear them with linen shorts this summer. They're so versatile."

Brittany Hampton

Personal style goes beyond simply assembling chic outfits—it’s a reflection of your identity. It encompasses your life, your background, the places you’ve been, and the experiences that have shaped you. This is a concept that Filipino American stylist and founder of Hampton Creative Consulting Brittany Hampton, understands deeply. "I feel like I discovered my personal style through a blend of experience, exposure, and self-reflection," Hampton explains. "Styling clients is one thing, but when it came to developing my own look, I had to explore different facets of myself. Some days, I embrace a laid-back tomboy aesthetic, while other times, I channel a femme fatale, depending on where my mood takes me."

What is your method for curating your capsule wardrobe? "The method to my madness of curating a capsule wardrobe is definitely understanding the values of functionality and versatility. For me, everything that I put on has to be effortless, whether it's structured and polished or relaxed and chic, but a bold statement to close the look is always the approach."

Shop her capsule wardrobe:

DANZY Classic Collection Sweatshirt $185 $102 SHOP NOW "When I’m not working, you will always catch me in a sweatsuit. The need to be cozy is an essential." Style it with the matching Classic Collection Sweatpants ($86).

aritzia Legendary Wide Belt $88 SHOP NOW "I’ve found that belts are such an underrated accessory. Whenever I’m struggling with an outfit, my first step is to consider a belt."

KwameAdusei Kamt Tank $150 SHOP NOW "This tank top is such a staple in my wardrobe. It fits me perfectly every time. I love to keep it simple and pair it with casual denim and a boot or a sneaker."

Liem Homme N9 Pant $595 SHOP NOW "I love to pair this extremely oversize denim with a pump and Kwame Adusei tank top for an effortlessly chic look. It’s one of my go-to looks."

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes $160 $112 SHOP NOW "I’m on my feet all day, so I need a good sneaker at all times. I like to wear these with my sweatsuits and streetwear looks for a fashion-forward yet cozy vibe."

Lace by Tanaya Lace Café: Silicone Nipple Covers $25 SHOP NOW "Nipple covers never leave my kit for every client and for myself. You can’t go wrong when these come in every skin tone."

myraswim Ava Dress $140 SHOP NOW "I love this dress as an easy backup option for a night out or a date night. It’s beyond flattering, especially when paired with a strappy heel."

FEMME Donatella Mule $199 SHOP NOW "I love to support vegan brands when I can, and I love these shoes. This black mule is so simple yet so versatile!"

Jennifer Fisher Chavez Ring $250 SHOP NOW "I never leave home without my ring or necklace stack. I always accessorize to finish every look."

Nike Sportswear Tech Oversized Duster Jacket $200 SHOP NOW "I’m obsessed with my Nike Oversized Duster. I wear it to the airport on flights or dress it up for nights out. It’s so versatile!"

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, the founder of the wellness platform Melissa Wood Health, embodies a personal style intimately connected to her extensive background in health and wellness. Through her approach to live every day with intention and create a stronger, more authentic relationship with oneself, Wood-Tepperberg has been able to discover her unique style and curate an exquisite capsule wardrobe (think impeccably tailored separates, striking leather dresses that exude confidence, and daring thigh-high boots that add an edge to her looks). Each piece she selects not only supports her outer appearance but also resonates with her inner well-being, allowing her to step into each day as her most authentic self. Her commitment to thoughtful living through fashion, movement, meditation, and so forth reflects her unwavering dedication to achieving a holistic sense of balance and harmony, allowing her to shine brightly for her team, family, and herself.

How did you find your personal style? "I found my personal style by not looking around at what everyone else is wearing or trending. I tune into my intuition and what makes me feel like my most powerful, authentic self when I get dressed. That’s what I believe helps you own not only what you’re wearing but also who you are."

Shop her capsule wardrobe:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer $345 SHOP NOW "I couldn’t live without this blazer. I love to wear it the most with a simple T-shirt and jeans, but putting it over almost any 'fit really completes the look."

Helsa Turtleneck Tank in 2nd Skin Jersey $88 SHOP NOW "The most-worn shirt in my wardrobe. The turtleneck elevates every basic look."

Saint Laurent 70's Jeans in Vintage Denim $990 SHOP NOW "These are a great investment piece that majorly enhance that booty. They’re extra long, and the wash is timeless, so you will wear them on repeat."

KHAITE Skinny Bambi Belt $390 SHOP NOW "This belt is so chic and so strong. It takes every outfit to the next level the second you put it on."

ACNE STUDIOS Patent-Trimmed Leather Ankle Boots $750 SHOP NOW "I walk to and from the office in these almost everyday. My everyday bootie (I have in black and brown) that I could legitimately run a mile in. Comfort is key."

Ducie Corrin Suede Trench Coat $1100 SHOP NOW "This coat introduces you when you enter the room."

The Frankie Shop Gelso High-Rise Tailored Trousers $165 SHOP NOW "There is nothing that brings more strength to your wardrobe like a power suit." Style with the matching Gelso Blazer ($399).

Ronny Kobo Maddix Dress $588 SHOP NOW "Every girl needs a black faux-leather dress. A sophisticated, sexy dress like this goes a long way. You can layer over this or wear it as is, and it speaks for itself alone."

ANINE BING Hilda 50mm Sock-Style Knee Boots $600 SHOP NOW "These instantly up-level every look."

LAMARQUE Gisele | Leather Evening Gloves $195 SHOP NOW "Add a whole new layer to your look."

Tinx

Tinx is, without question, that girl—a multifaceted powerhouse whose presence is undeniable. As the host of the popular podcast It's Me, Tinx, a DJ, New York Times best-selling author of The Shift, and the author and executive producer of Hotter in the Hamptons, she has carved out a unique space for herself in the digital and entertainment worlds. But beyond her impressive career, Tinx has fully embraced the role of the internet’s cool "older sister," offering everything from timely advice and sharp commentary to uplifting mantras and heartfelt guidance on topics ranging from dating and friendships to family dynamics and mental health. While I, like many, often turn to her for wisdom on these matters, it’s her distinctive sense of style that truly captivates me. Whether traveling between her homes in L.A. and New York City or making appearances across the country, Tinx’s wardrobe is a living, breathing reflection of her mood and the energy of her surroundings. Her ever-evolving mix of styles—always timeless, always authentic—never fails to mirror her inner world, effortlessly combining personal expression with fashion-forward choices. Curious about her approach to fashion, I asked Tinx what style means to her. "To me, fashion is an expression of what I'm feeling and where I am in life," she explained. "I like to dress for my mood and the place I’m in." Her words resonated deeply, perfectly reaffirming how she approaches getting dressed—an instinctual blend of authenticity, self-expression, and the moment's energy.

How did you find your personal style? "This may sound strange, but I think that having a school uniform until I was 18 really helped me develop my personal style. Being confined to a rather ugly skirt and sweatshirt made me really appreciate how beautiful clothes can make you feel. It’s a privilege to get dressed every day, isn’t it? I love waking up and wondering, 'What am I going to dress my avatar in today?'"

Shop her capsule wardrobe:

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap $50 SHOP NOW "I have these in every color, but the navy one is my favorite. It goes with everything, and it pulls my looks together and saves me from a bad hair day."

ralph lauren Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater $498 SHOP NOW "Personally, I like the crewneck version of this iconic sweater. It looks good with jeans. It looks good with a silk skirt. It looks good thrown over your shoulders. I am never without a sweater. It’s like an adult blankie."

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer Sunglasses $191 SHOP NOW "You will never see me outside of my house without sunglasses. I have so many favorite pairs, but if I had to pick one, it would be the Mega Wayfarer. They make me feel so safe."

Brandy Melville Hailie Top $18 SHOP NOW "Call me basic, but I love to get my white T-shirts from Brandy Melville! They have cropped and they have long and the price is right. The fit is honestly really cute. Am I the only person who spills on every white T-shirt? That’s why I don’t like to spend too much money on them, because I go through them."

The Row Zipped Leather Ankle Boots $1490 SHOP NOW "I adore these boots. Once broken in, they're so comfortable for clomping around New York City. Also, as a party queen, they remind me of rave boots, which makes me happy. I’m sure Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would hate me for saying that, but that’s what I feel."

Mimchik Moto Leather Jacket $691 SHOP NOW "I’m obsessed with this leather jacket. It’s so beautiful, and I wear it all the time. I think it looks equally great over track pants and a hoodie as it does over a minidress. It’s also one of those pieces that gets better the more you wear it. Those girls are so talented."

ACNE STUDIOS Crepe Barrel-Leg Pants $700 SHOP NOW "It's hard to pick just one pair of pants because I have a couple that absolutely rock. I love ACNE Studios. They always make the coolest pants. I have this tie-dye floral pair that I wore to DJ on the Fourth of July, and I got so many compliments."

Stella McCartney Elsa Knee High Boots $945 SHOP NOW "I borrowed this pair of brown boots from Stella in Paris, and I knew I immediately had to purchase them. I’ve worn them to death this winter. I need to get them re-soled because they’re so perfect. Brown vegan leather, pointy toe, but not too high heel. They look sick under a pant or with a skirt or dress. I love how Stella designs for the bad-ass woman on the go."

Roberto Cavalli Suede Bomber Jacket $4235 SHOP NOW "My vintage Roberto Cavalli suede coat was the best thing I ever found on The RealReal. I worship that coat. I only allow myself a few wears every winter because I want it to last forever. I don’t usually think like this, but if I were to ever have a daughter, I would love to give it to her. It’s like Penny Lane but better. There’s fur on the inside, sorry. It’s just beautiful and makes anyone look like one million bucks."

Lenny Vintage Levis 550-Dark Wash $85 SHOP NOW "I love Agolde denim, the Khaite Danielle jeans, and also a pair of Ralph Lauren ripped jeans that I wear most days. However, recently, I found this amazing woman, Lenny, in the Valley who will customize and fit vintage denim for you, so I’m obsessed with her right now."

Sami Miró

No one understands the essence of fashion as individuality and self-expression quite like Sami Miró, the founder and creative director of Sami Miro Vintage. She emphasizes, “I never follow trends because they can detract from the timelessness of a piece.” This philosophy is clearly reflected in her personal style. Her wardrobe features a striking blend of bold, eclectic, and avant-garde multifunctional pieces that transition seamlessly from day to night or from casual to dressy. Her go-to staples include baggy trousers, oversize jackets, and chunky sneakers, paired with standout accessories or edgy details like chain belts, statement boots, and unexpected fabrics. For Miró, fashion is about experimenting with contrasts, making bold statements, and staying true to her distinctive and self-assured vision.

How did you curate your capsule wardrobe? "The first step for me was understanding which silhouettes, materials, and sizes look best. This took time, experimentation, and patience. I also focused on curating a capsule wardrobe that gets better with time. When wear and tear elevates the garment to a new dimension, you don’t have to worry about aging. In fact, aging is beautiful when you invest in quality over quantity. My piece of advice would be to take your time, trust your intuition, and don’t let trends, culture, or society sway you in a direction that doesn’t make you feel confident!"

Shop her capsule wardrobe:

BURBERRY Chelsea Long Organic Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat $2590 SHOP NOW "I used to work with Burberry for years, and they gifted me a lot of trenches. My favorite one has my initials embroidered on it and is super oversize. It’s the perfect weight for most seasons, and I like to layer it under heavier jackets in the winter. Trench coats are also a classic, chic wardrobe staple. I almost always wear mine with black jeans and a tank or T-shirt."

Lanvin Leather Slingback Pumps $990 SHOP NOW "The world’s most comfortable pumps! So chic, clean and minimal—they elevate every look and make my legs look a mile long. For this reason, I love the unique, elongated toe shape. I have them in literally every color they make. The style is perfect to go from a meeting to dinner and they style seamlessly with everything from long jeans to a suit or a dress."

SAMI MIRO VINTAGE Asymmetric Long Sleeve Tee in Black Rib $195 SHOP NOW "My brand’s signature and best-selling tee will forever be my favorite. Made from the softest organic eucalyptus rib fabric. I feel sexy, comfy, and chic every time I wear it. I love monochromatic details that elevate a wardrobe staple, and my open seam lines do that so well while creating a figure-flattering, curved silhouette for your bust and waist. Fun fact: Roopal Patel (Saks fashion director) told me this top is the couture of T-shirts. I wear it with literally anything because it’s a perfect day-to-night piece and goes with everything: jeans, matching asymmetric pants, leather, a suit, a skirt, etc. The list goes on."

SAMI MIRO VINTAGE Asymmetric Pants in Black Rib $375 SHOP NOW "These pants are also made from our organic eucalyptus rib material, so wearing them feels like you’re wearing the softest, most comfortable pajamas, but they look super sexy on—so you have the best of both worlds. I love putting hardware where it usually doesn’t belong, so I love that my signature safety pin is on the waistband, which elevates the pants and adds a cool factor. The very slight flair and asymmetric cut of the hem makes your legs look 10 feet long, and who doesn’t want that?"

Balenciaga Le City Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag $2900 SHOP NOW "This is my go-to work bag. Fits my laptop, cables, notebook, and everything I need while traveling between home and the office. Plus, it makes all of my outfits look chic, especially when I dress casually."

RIMOWA Original Cabin S $1375 SHOP NOW "There's nothing more fabulous than an aluminum Rimowa carry-on or trunk. My fiancé and I share several and have an embarrassingly large collection. We have the black aluminum and silver but my favorite is a limited-edition baby-blue aluminum. It’s a subtle blue, which is timeless and unique—I haven’t seen anyone else with it, so it’s that much more special."

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush $25 SHOP NOW "Who am I without my coral blush?! I wear it so high on my cheeks it’s basically where one applies their concealer. I can’t leave the house without my Harajuku-inspired blush placement, and this poppy color and creaminess is so dewy and perfect for my tone. Whether I’m in sweats or going to a gala, wearing neutrals or colors, you won’t catch me without it on!"

SAMI MIRO VINTAGE Porterhouse Jeans $395 SHOP NOW "These are by far my favorite jeans in the world. I only wear vintage denim, but what’s better than reworked vintage jeans? These pants were designed in 2017; I have worn them at least three times a week since then. Because they are upcycled from vintage, no two pairs are identical, so you really feel special wearing them. I also wear every size possible, depending on the fit I desire. If I want them sexy and fitted, I’m a size 25. If I want them oversize, I’ll wear a 32, 34, or even 38. Everything goes with them—a tee, leather jacket, trench, pumps, sneakers. The versatility is endless!"

Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch $10900 SHOP NOW "I love love love wearing this watch with every outfit. It’s a fancy watch, and one might only wear it when dressing up, but my favorite time to wear it is when I’m most casual. It wraps around the wrist three times and is such a statement. Mine is mixed metal, so it matches all of my jewelry."

MALIN+GOETZ Mojito Lip Moisturizer $16 SHOP NOW "Wonder how my lips are always so plump and glossy? It’s this stuff. The perfect formulation and consistency. The only lip product I wear because it’s so hard to find clear gloss that doesn’t absorb quickly, is sticky, and actually moisturizes so well. I have this lip gloss on subscription and keep multiple in every bag because it’s that important to me."

Jennifer Fisher

Jennifer Fisher, founder and designer of her namesake jewelry label, embodies a style that fuses boldness with an effortlessly chic flair. Her everyday attire often features elevated basics and impeccably tailored silhouettes that exude sophistication. Clean lines are a hallmark of her wardrobe, perfectly complemented by her signature statement accessories—think chunky gold chains that catch the eye, oversize hoops that frame the face, and striking cuffs that demand attention. These pieces not only serve as focal points but also breathe personality and confidence into each ensemble. However, this distinctive style wasn’t always so clearly defined. Fisher reflects on her journey of self-discovery, revealing that her approach to fashion was rooted in dressing how she felt the most comfortable. By embracing her preferences—unwavering in her love for what she truly likes—she began to sculpt her unique aesthetic. She turned her back on fleeting fads and leaned toward less colorful and more masculine designs. This intentional shift transformed her style into a reflection of her authentic self, one that feels instinctively "her."

What is your method for curating your capsule wardrobe? "I invest in pieces that I know will withstand the test of time. I keep it monochromatic with khaki, navy, gray, and army green and pieces from Max Mara, Saint Laurent, Celine, and Bottega. It's costly, but worth it."

Shop her capsule wardrobe:

Khaite Danielle High-Rise Straight Jeans $520 SHOP NOW "I collect denim, but these Khaite Danielle jeans are the one style I have in pretty much every color. The high-waisted style makes the cut more formal for work and is a great day to night wear.”

Toteme Wrap Belt $410 SHOP NOW “I’m not a huge belt girl, but this one is clean and classic and works with everything. I seem to be wearing it a ton.”

Khaite Marfa Leather Ankle Boots $1250 SHOP NOW "I love the square toe and low heel on these boots. A chic nod to a cowboy boot without it feeling costume-like.”

Jennifer Fisher Chavez Ring $250 SHOP NOW "I wear two of these a day. They are a heavy, chunky, clean statement that works with any outfit. I wear a size 8 on my middle finger and a size 5 on my pinky."

The Row Idaho Xl Leather Tote Bag $4090 SHOP NOW "This bag is my favorite catchall for work and travel. It fits an extra pair of shoes and a change of clothes, which is great if I’m going day to night from work and don’t have time to run home.”

Bottega Veneta Scudo Shield Sunglasses $690 SHOP NOW "These are perfect for bleary a.m.s—post being out too late the night before. The neutral lens works with any look.”

RIMOWA Essential Trunk Plus $1450 SHOP NOW "I travel a lot for work, and this bag never throws me into the 'extra weight' category. It’s light and flexible and has seen the world with me."

Jennifer Fisher Puffy Dagger Earrings $200 SHOP NOW "These are our best-selling statement earrings of the season. Cameron Diaz wore them to her first red carpet outing for her new Netflix show Back in Action.”

twp clothing Sweet Pea Blazer With Silk Tie $950 SHOP NOW “This TWP jacket with removable silk tie is the best work-to-night look and is currently my favorite. I wear the jacket with a white tank or tee during the day to work and a shirt for the night and add the tie”

Jennifer Fisher Custom Fisher Cuff With Pavé White Diamonds $12350 SHOP NOW “I wear this daily. It is my armor and heirloom fine-jewelry piece that always keep my family and strength with me all day long”

Amy Smilovic

Amy Smilovic, the founder and creative director of Tibi, doesn’t confine her personal style to a single label. Instead, she coined the term "creative pragmatist" to describe individuals like her who value creativity and practicality in their daily lives and style choices. Smilovic explains, "Everything I truly wear is a bit classic, always modern, and most definitely effortless and chill. It’s executed creatively, but it’s also pragmatic because if I can’t function in my pieces, what’s the use?"

This chill, modern, and classic (CMC) ratio represents what Smilovic and her Tibi team believe an ideal outfit should include: at least one element from each category. This styling concept is just one aspect of Smilovic and Tibi's brand, which serves not only as a destination for shopping for polished and adaptable pieces but also as a valuable resource. She provides practical tools to help her audience build confidence, create a wardrobe that reflects their individuality, develop a style narrative that is authentically theirs, and gain a deeper understanding of how clothing can serve as an extension of the self.

How did you curate your capsule wardrobe? "My advice is to start with three pieces that you’ll pull out of your closet time and again. You know, a blazer, an interesting pair of jeans with ease, and a classic shirt that’s been flipped on its head. I think of them like the floors of a house; if you start throwing in couches and lamps without a floor, well, that doesn’t work. You need pieces that ground you and then build from there."

Shop her capsule wardrobe:

Tibi Gabe Oversized Shirt $295 SHOP NOW "This is an oversize button-down with an element of interest."

Tibi Vintage Wash Denim Dennis Jeans $445 SHOP NOW "Classic-wash denim that is relaxed, slouchy, and engineered with ease throughout."

Tibi Dominic Pinstripe Blazer $845 SHOP NOW "This is reminiscent of style from my formative years while being modern and fresh."

Tibi Nylon Pleated Pull on Skirt $475 SHOP NOW "This piece takes you through all seasons and destinations."

Tibi Washable Cashmere Easy V-Neck Sweater $565 SHOP NOW "This is a good knit that can double as a scarf, belt, necktie, etc."

Tibi Crispy Nylon Wilt Pull on Jogger $395 SHOP NOW "Sporty but not. Functional and elevated."

Tibi Kendrick Sandals $495 SHOP NOW "The good heel that can also be worn with a sock or tights."

Tibi The Slip Dress $425 SHOP NOW "This convertible piece is a 'throw-on' garment that can be used as the bottom layer or worn on top of jeans."

Tibi Light Weight Sweatshirting Crewneck Sweatshirt $275 SHOP NOW "This crewneck is sculpted so that it has an element of interest while still feeling refined."

Tibi Mookie Rain Boots $485 SHOP NOW "These are cazy functional. They have a sneaker bottom to make bad weather simple."

Felisha Noel

Felisha Noel, founder and designer of eponymous brand Fe Noel, approaches personal style with intentionality and precision. Her closet is a thoughtfully curated collection of versatile, timeless pieces that not only reflect her bold, colorful, and sensible aesthetic but also seamlessly adapt to her dynamic lifestyle. "Whether it’s an event, a day of shopping, church, or traveling, these staples allow me to feel like myself at all times—stylish, comfortable, and always intentional," Noel explains. Her wardrobe, a perfect balance of function and flair, allows her to express her unique style while remaining grounded in practicality.

What is your method for curating your capsule wardrobe? "Curating a capsule wardrobe takes time and intention. It’s easy to be influenced by trends, but the key is always asking: ‘Does this feel like me?’ Investing only in pieces you truly love makes getting dressed effortless. I focus on versatile staples that work across different settings, balancing structure with ease. Layering signature accessories over neutrals or bold colors allows me to express my style. Loud, statement-making, and sometimes playful pieces add personality, ensuring that my wardrobe always feels authentic to me."

Shop her capsule wardrobe:

Uniqlo Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Jumper $40 SHOP NOW "It’s a second skin. I love the way it hugs the body without feeling restrictive. A black turtleneck makes me feel put together with minimal effort. I wear it under blazers, tucked into trousers, or layered under dresses."

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Cropped Frayed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $250 SHOP NOW "I love these stone-washed black jeans for a bit more edge. The fit is everything—I prefer a straight or relaxed cut that sits just right on the hips."