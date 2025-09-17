It’s rare that a bag earns a decade-long reputation, but the Celine Phantom Luggage bag wasn’t just a fashion moment—it had a cultural impact. If you scroll back to the 2010s, the bag was practically part of every celebrity’s daily uniform. Think paparazzi shots of Kim Kardashian launching her career with it by her side, Olsen twins in oversized coats and sunglasses, and Gwenyth Paltrow in off-duty denim—it was the bag you saw so often that it became shorthand for “I’m a fashion girl.”
Fast-forward to now: Celine is in the process of a reinvention and part of that meant a runway show that certainly turned heads. They just brought this style back to the runway, and it feels both nostalgic and fresh. The revival has me rethinking how we once wore it (hint: it was always with skinny jeans and ballet flats) and predicting what its next chapter will look like.
THEN:
This paparazzi shot of Rihanna from the early 2010s lives in my head rent-free as a defining moment of what this bag meant to us all. Casually carrying the black Celine Micro Luggage bag like it’s no big deal is what made this style so iconic after being seen in endelss paparazzi shots. Back then, the bag wasn’t just an accessory—it was practically a marker of social status. If you owned one, it meant you were paying attention to fashion and, let’s be honest, had the means to splurge. It was a power piece, instantly recognizable, and carried with the kind of confidence that only the Rihanna of your friend group could deliver.
Another moment that defines the bag’s "then" era? Gwyneth Paltrow strolling through the airport with a blue Luggage Tote in hand. It was the kind of image that cemented the bag as both chic and functional—it was less likely to be a bag you'd see on the red carpet and more likely something you'd see in first class. When celebrities were using it for everything from errands to flights, it signaled just how embedded the Luggage bag had become in daily life.
NOW:
Fast forward to 2025 and the Luggage bag has made it's return to the Celine runways reinvented with today's trends in mind. Styled with the new wave of the brand’s minimal, slightly undone tailoring this bag is back but even more oversized and east/west than ever—making it fit right in with our current wishlist of designer it-buys. It feels less like a rigid trophy piece and more like a natural extension of the new creative direction of Celine, by Michael Rider which has been reviving many of the house’s most iconic hits. Seeing it walk the runway again confirms what insiders already know: this bag is officially having its second act.
The most exciting glimpse of what’s next came courtesy of A$AP Rocky, who was spotted holding a yet-to-be-released version of the Luggage bag. Here’s the kicker: while this version isn’t available yet, the resale market is currently full of older styles for under $1,000. Right now, it’s not quite an It bag—but it’s about to be. Which is why I’m seriously considering grabbing one before the prices inevitably climb. Whether you lean toward the vintage-classic drummed calfskin mini or hunt down one of the sleeker micro sizes, this is the moment to make your move.
