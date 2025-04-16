Watch Out: This Controversial Shorts Trend Is Bubbling Way Up

As summer rapidly approaches, it's time to say goodbye to sweater weather and hello to shorts season. However, we're not referring to the usual summer favorites—forget about boxer shorts, hot pants, and jorts. A new shorts trend is emerging, and it's impossible to ignore: bubble shorts. Made from soft cotton and sometimes fluid silk and satin, bubble shorts represent a seamless combination of comfort and style. Featuring an elastic or trouser-style waistband that can be worn high on the waist or comfortably on the hips, the distinguishing bubble hem creates a voluminous shape that is surprisingly easy to integrate into everyday wear.

The popularity of these balloon shorts can be traced back to the bubble-skirt trend that surfaced on the spring/summer 2024 runways, where its playful, exaggerated design drew attention. Thanks to the skirt's success, designers this year have adapted this concept into shorts.

To present our case for adopting this trend, we've compiled the spring/summer 2025 runway looks alongside street style images that demonstrate how, with the right styling, these shorts can look polished. We've also curated a selection of the best bubble shorts, making it simple for you to incorporate this fun trend into your wardrobe.

On the Runway

The bubble-shorts trend made a striking impression on the spring/summer 2025 runways, where Chloé and LaQuan Smith showcased this playful yet avant-garde style. Chloé's design featured a blend of delicate, airy fabrics and a voluminous cut, offering a refreshing reinterpretation of the brand's usually romantic vibe. In contrast, LaQuan Smith's version emphasized high-octane glamour, presenting the inflated shape in a micro silhouette matched with a sensual lace top. Both designers uniquely redefined the limits of proportion and comfort, adding a dramatic twist to a staple silhouette.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

In the Wild

Beyond the runway, we've seen the style set incorporate bubble shorts into their closets by pairing them with more casual items. For example, one fashion person spotted outside the Chloé S/S 25 show styled her shorts with a utilitarian-inspired cotton jacket and lace top. We've even seen Chriselle Lim style a pair with a white cropped blouse and black knee-high Western boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Best Bubble Shorts

ZARA Balloon Shorts $70 SHOP NOW These are sitting in our digital shopping cart.

Reformation Luna Linen Bloomer Short $98 SHOP NOW Leave it to Reformation to ace the micro-trend so elegantly.

Posse Aurelia Shorts $210 SHOP NOW The Australian fashion brand Posse knows a thing or two about warm-weather essentials.

EDIKTED Liz Polka Dot Bubble Shorts $34 SHOP NOW Trust us: It will be a summer filled with polka dots.

CHLOÉ Pleated Silk Crepe De Chine Shorts $1450 SHOP NOW These boho-chic shorts were spotted on the runway during Chloé's S/S 25 show.

Sunday Best Souffle Poplin Shorts $78 SHOP NOW These are also available in black and three plaid colors.

Lovers and Friends June Shorts $139 SHOP NOW The asymmetrical hem will elongate your legs.

ZARA Balloon Shorts $50 SHOP NOW Style these shorts like fashion influencer Arielle Charnas by pairing them with a beige cardigan and a bold gold necklace.

Lovers and Friends Valerie Shorts $129 SHOP NOW If you're looking to truly encapsulate that summery vibe, these are the shorts for you.

Sea Adele Sportswear Bubble Shorts $325 SHOP NOW Yes, the belt comes with these.

MAJORELLE Bailey Shorts $119 SHOP NOW Pair with a white cardigan and white sneakers for a stylish monochromatic moment.

LaQuan Smith Belted Silk-Cotton Mini Shorts $1325 SHOP NOW Another coveted pair that was seen on the runway.

Gap Bubble Mini Shorts $98 SHOP NOW Bubble shorts might be considered too casual for a night out, but that's not the case when they feature a trouser waist design like these. All you need is a nice top and some heels.

ZARA Striped Mini Volume Shorts $40 SHOP NOW We'd wear these to the beach with a bikini and a linen button-down shirt.

Milkwhite Shorts $163 $33 SHOP NOW We can't believe these shorts are more than $100 off and still available.

Chloé Pleated Cotton Belted Bubble-Hem Shorts $1100 SHOP NOW The buckle details and the pleated finish make these exceptionally special.

Cynthia Rowley Pinstripe Cargo Shorts $275 SHOP NOW If you have a strong love for shorts and cargo pants, why not opt for a pick that combines both?

Miss Selfridge Puff Ball Hem Shorts $40 SHOP NOW A perfect pair to experiment with.

Susana Monaco‎ Poplin Bubble Shorts $178 SHOP NOW Susan Monaco clearly read the brief.

MANGO Balloon-Effect Ramie Skirt $100 SHOP NOW We know this is a bubble-shorts edit, but we couldn't refrain from including Mango's gorgeous new bubble skirt.

Maeve Polka Dot Bubble Shorts $88 SHOP NOW We told you polka dots will be everywhere—they already are.