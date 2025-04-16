Watch Out: This Controversial Shorts Trend Is Bubbling Way Up
Whether you love it or hate it, fashion people are supporting it.
As summer rapidly approaches, it's time to say goodbye to sweater weather and hello to shorts season. However, we're not referring to the usual summer favorites—forget about boxer shorts, hot pants, and jorts. A new shorts trend is emerging, and it's impossible to ignore: bubble shorts. Made from soft cotton and sometimes fluid silk and satin, bubble shorts represent a seamless combination of comfort and style. Featuring an elastic or trouser-style waistband that can be worn high on the waist or comfortably on the hips, the distinguishing bubble hem creates a voluminous shape that is surprisingly easy to integrate into everyday wear.
The popularity of these balloon shorts can be traced back to the bubble-skirt trend that surfaced on the spring/summer 2024 runways, where its playful, exaggerated design drew attention. Thanks to the skirt's success, designers this year have adapted this concept into shorts.
To present our case for adopting this trend, we've compiled the spring/summer 2025 runway looks alongside street style images that demonstrate how, with the right styling, these shorts can look polished. We've also curated a selection of the best bubble shorts, making it simple for you to incorporate this fun trend into your wardrobe.
On the Runway
The bubble-shorts trend made a striking impression on the spring/summer 2025 runways, where Chloé and LaQuan Smith showcased this playful yet avant-garde style. Chloé's design featured a blend of delicate, airy fabrics and a voluminous cut, offering a refreshing reinterpretation of the brand's usually romantic vibe. In contrast, LaQuan Smith's version emphasized high-octane glamour, presenting the inflated shape in a micro silhouette matched with a sensual lace top. Both designers uniquely redefined the limits of proportion and comfort, adding a dramatic twist to a staple silhouette.
In the Wild
Beyond the runway, we've seen the style set incorporate bubble shorts into their closets by pairing them with more casual items. For example, one fashion person spotted outside the Chloé S/S 25 show styled her shorts with a utilitarian-inspired cotton jacket and lace top. We've even seen Chriselle Lim style a pair with a white cropped blouse and black knee-high Western boots.
Shop the Best Bubble Shorts
The Australian fashion brand Posse knows a thing or two about warm-weather essentials.
These boho-chic shorts were spotted on the runway during Chloé's S/S 25 show.
Style these shorts like fashion influencer Arielle Charnas by pairing them with a beige cardigan and a bold gold necklace.
If you're looking to truly encapsulate that summery vibe, these are the shorts for you.
Pair with a white cardigan and white sneakers for a stylish monochromatic moment.
Bubble shorts might be considered too casual for a night out, but that's not the case when they feature a trouser waist design like these. All you need is a nice top and some heels.
We'd wear these to the beach with a bikini and a linen button-down shirt.
The buckle details and the pleated finish make these exceptionally special.
If you have a strong love for shorts and cargo pants, why not opt for a pick that combines both?
We know this is a bubble-shorts edit, but we couldn't refrain from including Mango's gorgeous new bubble skirt.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
9 Top, Jeans, and Shoe Outfit Combos That Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Spring
I plan to re-create these ASAP.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Minimalists and Maximalists Agree—Polka Dots Are the Print of the Moment
By Bailey Burke
-
Got Taste? I Picked 37 Revolve Items Just for You
Enjoy.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Anti-Trend Pant Style Set to Upend Black, Blue, *and* White Jeans This Spring
It's probably not what you think.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes's New Sandals Are Causing Controversy on Reddit Right Now
Here's why.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Free People Has the Cutest Shorts, Skirts, and Jeans Right Now—Shop My 12 Faves
Hop to it!
By Drew Elovitz
-
Just Some Really Good Buys for Spring—That's All
Thank me later.
By Eliza Huber
-
Moto Jackets Aren't "Out" Per Se, But I'm Wearing This Far More Elegant Trend Instead
With jeans, trousers, and skirts.
By Anna LaPlaca