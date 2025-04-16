Watch Out: This Controversial Shorts Trend Is Bubbling Way Up

Whether you love it or hate it, fashion people are supporting it.

Collage of LaQuan Smith, Chloé, and Torishéju spring/summer 2025 runway looks with bubble shorts.
(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)
As summer rapidly approaches, it's time to say goodbye to sweater weather and hello to shorts season. However, we're not referring to the usual summer favorites—forget about boxer shorts, hot pants, and jorts. A new shorts trend is emerging, and it's impossible to ignore: bubble shorts. Made from soft cotton and sometimes fluid silk and satin, bubble shorts represent a seamless combination of comfort and style. Featuring an elastic or trouser-style waistband that can be worn high on the waist or comfortably on the hips, the distinguishing bubble hem creates a voluminous shape that is surprisingly easy to integrate into everyday wear.

The popularity of these balloon shorts can be traced back to the bubble-skirt trend that surfaced on the spring/summer 2024 runways, where its playful, exaggerated design drew attention. Thanks to the skirt's success, designers this year have adapted this concept into shorts.

To present our case for adopting this trend, we've compiled the spring/summer 2025 runway looks alongside street style images that demonstrate how, with the right styling, these shorts can look polished. We've also curated a selection of the best bubble shorts, making it simple for you to incorporate this fun trend into your wardrobe.

On the Runway

The bubble-shorts trend made a striking impression on the spring/summer 2025 runways, where Chloé and LaQuan Smith showcased this playful yet avant-garde style. Chloé's design featured a blend of delicate, airy fabrics and a voluminous cut, offering a refreshing reinterpretation of the brand's usually romantic vibe. In contrast, LaQuan Smith's version emphasized high-octane glamour, presenting the inflated shape in a micro silhouette matched with a sensual lace top. Both designers uniquely redefined the limits of proportion and comfort, adding a dramatic twist to a staple silhouette.

Model on the Chloe spring/summer 2025 runway wearing bubble shorts.

Model on the Laquan Smith spring/summer 2025 runway wearing bubble shorts.

In the Wild

Beyond the runway, we've seen the style set incorporate bubble shorts into their closets by pairing them with more casual items. For example, one fashion person spotted outside the Chloé S/S 25 show styled her shorts with a utilitarian-inspired cotton jacket and lace top. We've even seen Chriselle Lim style a pair with a white cropped blouse and black knee-high Western boots.

A woman wears a pink jacket, white lace top, and tan bubble shorts.

A woman wears bubble shorts, a white blouse, and black boots.

A woman wears a blazer, white blouse, black tie, and bubble shorts.

Shop the Best Bubble Shorts

Zw Collection Balloon Shorts
ZARA
Balloon Shorts

These are sitting in our digital shopping cart.

Luna Linen Bloomer Short
Reformation
Luna Linen Bloomer Short

Leave it to Reformation to ace the micro-trend so elegantly.

Posse Aurelia Shorts
Posse
Aurelia Shorts

The Australian fashion brand Posse knows a thing or two about warm-weather essentials.

Liz Polka Dot Bubble Shorts
EDIKTED
Liz Polka Dot Bubble Shorts

Trust us: It will be a summer filled with polka dots.

Pleated Silk Crepe De Chine Shorts
CHLOÉ
Pleated Silk Crepe De Chine Shorts

These boho-chic shorts were spotted on the runway during Chloé's S/S 25 show.

Souffle Poplin Short
Sunday Best
Souffle Poplin Shorts

These are also available in black and three plaid colors.

June Short
Lovers and Friends
June Shorts

The asymmetrical hem will elongate your legs.

Zw Collection Balloon Skort
ZARA
Balloon Shorts

Style these shorts like fashion influencer Arielle Charnas by pairing them with a beige cardigan and a bold gold necklace.

Valerie Short
Lovers and Friends
Valerie Shorts

If you're looking to truly encapsulate that summery vibe, these are the shorts for you.

Adele Sportswear Bubble Short
Sea
Adele Sportswear Bubble Shorts

Yes, the belt comes with these.

Bailey Short
MAJORELLE
Bailey Shorts

Pair with a white cardigan and white sneakers for a stylish monochromatic moment.

Belted Silk-Cotton Mini Shorts
LaQuan Smith
Belted Silk-Cotton Mini Shorts

Another coveted pair that was seen on the runway.

Gap, Gapstudio Bubble Mini Skort
Gap
Bubble Mini Shorts

Bubble shorts might be considered too casual for a night out, but that's not the case when they feature a trouser waist design like these. All you need is a nice top and some heels.

Striped Mini Volume Shorts
ZARA
Striped Mini Volume Shorts

We'd wear these to the beach with a bikini and a linen button-down shirt.

Short
Milkwhite
Shorts

We can't believe these shorts are more than $100 off and still available.

Pleated Cotton Belted Bubble-Hem Shorts
Chloé
Pleated Cotton Belted Bubble-Hem Shorts

The buckle details and the pleated finish make these exceptionally special.

Pinstripe Cargo Bloomer Shorts
Cynthia Rowley
Pinstripe Cargo Shorts

If you have a strong love for shorts and cargo pants, why not opt for a pick that combines both?

Miss Selfridge Puff Ball Hem Shorts in Chocolate
Miss Selfridge
Puff Ball Hem Shorts

A perfect pair to experiment with.

Poplin Bubble Short
Susana Monaco‎
Poplin Bubble Shorts

Susan Monaco clearly read the brief.

MANGO, Balloon-Effect Ramie Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Balloon-Effect Ramie Skirt

We know this is a bubble-shorts edit, but we couldn't refrain from including Mango's gorgeous new bubble skirt.

Maeve Polka Dot Bubble Shorts
Maeve
Polka Dot Bubble Shorts

We told you polka dots will be everywhere—they already are.

