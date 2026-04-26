I've Done the Research—This Classic Wardrobe Duo Will Be a Must-Have for Spring

These are the five styles to consider for a fresh, spring look.

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Spring trainers and jeans outfits
(Image credit: @francescasaffari, @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @monikh)
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There was a time when pairing jeans with trainers felt like the most obvious styling decision for a casual look (and arguably in many ways it still is), however the age-old combination has slowly evolved nto something much more considered.

Trainers have adapted and now look sleeker and more fashion forward rather than just being a practical element. In the same sense, denim has come a long way, evolving into a stylish wardrobe staple that flatters and enhances your shape, as opposed to being a casual throw-on option. From barrel-leg jeans paired with chunky trainers, or straight-leg jeans paired with slimline sneaks, the combinations are endless and centred in personal style.

The effortlessness and intentional approach to jeans and trainers is a classic outfit formula that will always be a favourite of mine, and one that can be mixed and matched depending on your mood and the weather. As we head towards the end of spring, and with summer on the horizon, I’ll be opting for white jeans and light, pastel hued trainers, as opposed to darker styles.

Scroll on to discover five trainers with jeans outfits for spring 2026 that will give you all the inspiration you need to up the ante of everyone’s favourite combo.

1. Barrel-Leg Jeans + Brown Suede Trainers

Spring trainers and jeans outfits

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: A barrel-leg jean is such a flattering silhouette on so many body types, and pairing it with a slim trainer gives its voluminous shape some balance. Brown suede trainers have been on trend for a while now, and we don’t anticipate them going anywhere any time soon. Striped tees are also everywhere right now so it’s a great option to pair it with for a cool, casual look.

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2. White Jeans + Burgundy Trainers

Spring trainers and jeans outfits

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: White jeans are a must when the weather warms. I love how Rebecca has opted to keep her palette simple with just two colours—the white paired with the burgundy gives such a sleek, spring forward look. It feels so considered and intentional by pairing her top to her trainers and is an easy, put-together look.

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3. Ripped Jeans + Slim Trainers