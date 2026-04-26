There was a time when pairing jeans with trainers felt like the most obvious styling decision for a casual look (and arguably in many ways it still is), however the age-old combination has slowly evolved nto something much more considered.
Trainers have adapted and now look sleeker and more fashion forward rather than just being a practical element. In the same sense, denim has come a long way, evolving into a stylish wardrobe staple that flatters and enhances your shape, as opposed to being a casual throw-on option. From barrel-leg jeans paired with chunky trainers, or straight-leg jeans paired with slimline sneaks, the combinations are endless and centred in personal style.
The effortlessness and intentional approach to jeans and trainers is a classic outfit formula that will always be a favourite of mine, and one that can be mixed and matched depending on your mood and the weather. As we head towards the end of spring, and with summer on the horizon, I’ll be opting for white jeans and light, pastel hued trainers, as opposed to darker styles.
Scroll on to discover five trainers with jeans outfits for spring 2026 that will give you all the inspiration you need to up the ante of everyone’s favourite combo.
1. Barrel-Leg Jeans + Brown Suede Trainers
Style Notes: A barrel-leg jean is such a flattering silhouette on so many body types, and pairing it with a slim trainer gives its voluminous shape some balance. Brown suede trainers have been on trend for a while now, and we don’t anticipate them going anywhere any time soon. Striped tees are also everywhere right now so it’s a great option to pair it with for a cool, casual look.
Shop the Look:
Miu Miu
Jersey T-Shirt
This t-shirt is at the very top of my wishlist.
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Cobalt blue is such a big trend for spring 2026.
ALOHAS
Tb.56 Suede Brown Leather Sneakers
Alohas is a new brand on my radar and every style is so chic.
Missoma
Chubby Oval Small Hoop Earrings
A simple gold hoop just gives that finishing touch to any outfit.
2. White Jeans + Burgundy Trainers
Style Notes: White jeans are a must when the weather warms. I love how Rebecca has opted to keep her palette simple with just two colours—the white paired with the burgundy gives such a sleek, spring forward look. It feels so considered and intentional by pairing her top to her trainers and is an easy, put-together look.
Shop the Look:
Hush
Slim Fit Slub Crew T-Shirt
This comes in 10 different colours.
AGOLDE
Arc Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde is a fashion editor favourite brand for denim.
Adidas
Handball Spezial Suede Low-Top Trainers
Adidas trainers are such a classic style.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Santa Croce Big Woven Leather Tote Bag
I've finally invested in a Dragon Diffusion bag and have got so much wear out of it already.