Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Trainer Trend Fashion People Had Completely Ignored for Years

Throughout my years as a fashion journalist, I've written countless articles about Victoria Beckham's style. Between her tenure as a Spice Girls member, her iconic mid-'00s stadium-side looks and her transition to designer at the helm of her namesake label, Beckham has provided me with more article fuel than most. And while I've covered many of her most notable looks, I have to admit that I've never seen her step out in an outfit that's surprised me quite as much as this.

Casting my eyes over her most recent look, I expected to see her casual ensemble completed with her typical sky-high heels—or a tall wedge, at least—but instead I was shocked to find that Beckham had left her signiture stilettos at home, and, for what might be the first time, the designer saw out her day in a pair of white chunky trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not one known to prioritise comfort, I've seen Beckham board planes, traverse bustling crowds and manage the maelstrom of Fashion Month without reaching for a flat shoe once, but this week, it was a simple stroll through Manhattan that saw the designer have a change of heart.

Not entirely sacrificing the extra height that a tall heel imparts, Beckham selected a pair of, sadly sold-out, Nike Air Jordan trainers with a chunky silhouette, adding extra inches to her ensemble while amping up the impact of her off-duty look.

While retro-inspired low-profile shoes have been dominating shop fronts this season, the style set may need to prepare for chunkier styles to make a comeback very soon, and Beckham's latest outfit could herald the moment things turn around. Designed with a thicker sole, these trainers naturally ground an outfit, injecting a casual energy without distracting from the overall look.

Just about the last shoe trend I ever expected Beckham to slip into, read on to discover the single style of trainers that can coax Beckham out of her stilettos below.

SHOP CHUNKY TRAINERS:

Autry Medalist Low Metallic Leather Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW Style with straight leg jeans or pair with a billowy cotton skirt.

Salomon Xt-6 Gtx Trainers £185 SHOP NOW The Salomon trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Nike Nike Dunk Low Trainers £145 SHOP NOW While I love these in the white, they also come in eight other shades.

New Balance 530 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW Style with straight leg jeans or pair with a billowy skirt.

Asics Japan S St £95 SHOP NOW These also come in two other shades.

Adidas Forum Bold Shoes £90 SHOP NOW These come up slightly small, so consider sizing up if you're inbetween sizes.

Acne Studios Leather Sneakers £360 SHOP NOW The thick rubber soles ensure a comfortable stride.

Axel Arigato Orbit Vintage Sneaker £235 SHOP NOW The chunky sole add a little extra height in the most comfortable way.