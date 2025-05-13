Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Trainer Trend Fashion People Had Completely Ignored for Years

Low-profile trainers have dominated fashion circles for the past few seasons, but Victoria Beckham's latest outfit might just signal that their reign is nearing its end.

Victoria Beckham wears white chunky trainers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Throughout my years as a fashion journalist, I've written countless articles about Victoria Beckham's style. Between her tenure as a Spice Girls member, her iconic mid-'00s stadium-side looks and her transition to designer at the helm of her namesake label, Beckham has provided me with more article fuel than most. And while I've covered many of her most notable looks, I have to admit that I've never seen her step out in an outfit that's surprised me quite as much as this.

Casting my eyes over her most recent look, I expected to see her casual ensemble completed with her typical sky-high heels—or a tall wedge, at least—but instead I was shocked to find that Beckham had left her signiture stilettos at home, and, for what might be the first time, the designer saw out her day in a pair of white chunky trainers.

Victoria Beckham wears trainers at the airport.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not one known to prioritise comfort, I've seen Beckham board planes, traverse bustling crowds and manage the maelstrom of Fashion Month without reaching for a flat shoe once, but this week, it was a simple stroll through Manhattan that saw the designer have a change of heart.

Not entirely sacrificing the extra height that a tall heel imparts, Beckham selected a pair of, sadly sold-out, Nike Air Jordan trainers with a chunky silhouette, adding extra inches to her ensemble while amping up the impact of her off-duty look.

While retro-inspired low-profile shoes have been dominating shop fronts this season, the style set may need to prepare for chunkier styles to make a comeback very soon, and Beckham's latest outfit could herald the moment things turn around. Designed with a thicker sole, these trainers naturally ground an outfit, injecting a casual energy without distracting from the overall look.

Just about the last shoe trend I ever expected Beckham to slip into, read on to discover the single style of trainers that can coax Beckham out of her stilettos below.

SHOP CHUNKY TRAINERS:

Medalist Low Metallic Leather Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Metallic Leather Sneakers

Style with straight leg jeans or pair with a billowy cotton skirt.

Salomon Xt-6 Gtx Trainers in White and Silver
Salomon
Xt-6 Gtx Trainers

The Salomon trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Nike Dunk Low Unlocked by You Custom Women's Shoes
Nike
Nike Dunk Low Trainers

While I love these in the white, they also come in eight other shades.

New Balance 530 Trainers in White and Silver
New Balance
530 Trainers

Style with straight leg jeans or pair with a billowy skirt.

asics,

Asics
Japan S St

These also come in two other shades.

Forum Bold Shoes
Adidas
Forum Bold Shoes

These come up slightly small, so consider sizing up if you're inbetween sizes.

Leather Sneakers
Acne Studios
Leather Sneakers

The thick rubber soles ensure a comfortable stride.

Orbit Vintage Sneaker
Axel Arigato
Orbit Vintage Sneaker

The chunky sole add a little extra height in the most comfortable way.

Nama Sneaker
Chloé
Nama Sneaker

Chloé's Nama trainers are a favourite within fashion circles.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸