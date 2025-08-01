Gen Zers *and* Millennials Would Surprisingly Agree With This TikTok Styling Hack

Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

An influencer wearing an outfit.

(Image credit: @devapollon)

I was never the best at math—hence the job I have now—but the seven-point styling rule may be the perfect opportunity to brush up on my skills. This is probably the only TikTok fashion trend that requires addition, subtraction, and maybe even some multiplication. Basically, you use math to create the perfect outfit, and the combination of social media popularity and practicality shows me it's a styling hack millennials and Gen Zers can get behind.

This TikTok explanation from creator Sreya Halder sums it up nicely (see what I did there?): Every clothing item and accessory has a score of either one or two. Basics—like jeans, T-shirts, and other everyday items in solid colors—would get a score of one. These are classified as your outfit building blocks; you can't have a look without them. Statement pieces, like gingham capris or a sparkly beaded bag, earn a score of two. If you haven't already guessed, the goal is to reach a total of seven, give or take a couple of points.

The Perfect 7-Point Outfit

An editor wearing trouser shorts and a scarf belt.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Here's an example outfit from my fellow editor, Aniyah Morinia. The trouser shorts and white tank are the base of the outfit, with scores of one each. Each cute accessory—from her belt to her bag and sunnies—would also earn one point each. Since the scarf adds a new pattern and texture to the look, I'd consider it a two, giving this look a total score of seven.

A white tank top.
Zara
Strappy Rib Top

White trouser shorts.
Gap
Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts

Jelly sandals.
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Flats

Exclusive Scarf
Soleil Soleil
Scarf

Mini Chrystie Bag
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Bag

Hazel Sunglasses
Otra
Hazel Sunglasses

When I'm in a rush, you will not catch me adding up each piece of my outfit on my fingers. However, I do think that if you have time, a special event coming up, or simply struggle with curating a look from top to bottom, this hack would be helpful. It's also just fun! It reminds me of something you'd read about in a 2007 fashion magazine (in a good way!).

The best part? It requires no extra shopping… unless you're like me and can't help but grab a new piece or two for inspiration. Girl math, right? Below, I've rounded up some of my favorite statement pieces and basics to shop for an ideal seven-point outfit.

One-Point Pieces

jeans
DL1961
Karmine Refined Wide Leg High Rise

Everyone needs a perfect pair of jeans—these are mine.

Jill Tank Top
Flore Flore
Jill Tank Top

I'm holding your hand while I say this: I see V-necks making a comeback.

Jada Square Toe Ballet Flat
Freda Salvador
Jada Square Toe Ballet Flat

Chic.

The Perfect T Lite
Bleusalt
The Perfect T Lite

The softest T-shirt you'll ever wear.

Favorite Daughter the Jordan Belt
Shopbop
Favorite Daughter the Jordan Belt

I was never a belt girl until I found this one. Plus, it's under $100.

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

I think just about every editor I know owns this top.

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

Meet Who What Wear's skirt of the summer.

Two-Point Pieces

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

I'll take polka dots for two, please!

Exclusive Sculpted Silk Halter Top
Tae Park
Sculpted Silk Halter Top

It's giving elegant, cool, and chic. This statement top blows the basic white tank out of the water.

Black & White Uma Eyelet Mary-Jane Ballerina Flats
Aeyde
Black & White Uma Eyelet Mary-Jane Ballerina Flats

These would look so good with baggy jeans and a basic tank top.

Jilla Shirt - Multi Business Stripe
Damson Madder
Jilla Shirt

This is not your average button-up.

Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag
Staud
Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag

I need this bag expeditiously.

Lula Crop Pant -- Noir Marjorie Gingham
Doen
Lula Crop Pan

These fun pants should be the anchor of your outfit.

Taekwondo Mei Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Shoes

Sneakerinas are coming for your chunky dad trainers.

Sprout Tote Micro Dalmatian
Liffner
Sprout Tote Micro Dalmatian

The Dalmatian print is so unique.

Kaitlin Clapinski
Associate Fashion Editor, Branded Content

Kaitlin Clapinski is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team. After graduating from UC Berkeley, Kaitlin moved to Los Angeles and began her editorial career freelancing for publications like Marie Claire, Refinery29, Byrdie, and Fashionista. When she's not writing you can find her scouring The Real Real or heading to the beach.

Latest