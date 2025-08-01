I was never the best at math—hence the job I have now—but the seven-point styling rule may be the perfect opportunity to brush up on my skills. This is probably the only TikTok fashion trend that requires addition, subtraction, and maybe even some multiplication. Basically, you use math to create the perfect outfit, and the combination of social media popularity and practicality shows me it's a styling hack millennials and Gen Zers can get behind.
This TikTok explanation from creator Sreya Haldersums it up nicely (see what I did there?): Every clothing item and accessory has a score of either one or two. Basics—like jeans, T-shirts, and other everyday items in solid colors—would get a score of one. These are classified as your outfit building blocks; you can't have a look without them. Statement pieces, like gingham capris or a sparkly beaded bag, earn a score of two. If you haven't already guessed, the goal is to reach a total of seven, give or take a couple of points.
The Perfect 7-Point Outfit
Here's an example outfit from my fellow editor, Aniyah Morinia. The trouser shorts and white tank are the base of the outfit, with scores of one each. Each cute accessory—from her belt to her bag and sunnies—would also earn one point each. Since the scarf adds a new pattern and texture to the look, I'd consider it a two, giving this look a total score of seven.
Zara
Strappy Rib Top
Gap
Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Flats
Soleil Soleil
Scarf
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Bag
Otra
Hazel Sunglasses
When I'm in a rush, you will not catch me adding up each piece of my outfit on my fingers. However, I do think that if you have time, a special event coming up, or simply struggle with curating a look from top to bottom, this hack would be helpful. It's also just fun! It reminds me of something you'd read about in a 2007 fashion magazine (in a good way!).
The best part? It requires no extra shopping… unless you're like me and can't help but grab a new piece or two for inspiration. Girl math, right? Below, I've rounded up some of my favorite statement pieces and basics to shop for an ideal seven-point outfit.
One-Point Pieces
DL1961
Karmine Refined Wide Leg High Rise
Everyone needs a perfect pair of jeans—these are mine.
Flore Flore
Jill Tank Top
I'm holding your hand while I say this: I see V-necks making a comeback.
Freda Salvador
Jada Square Toe Ballet Flat
Chic.
Bleusalt
The Perfect T Lite
The softest T-shirt you'll ever wear.
Shopbop
Favorite Daughter the Jordan Belt
I was never a belt girl until I found this one. Plus, it's under $100.
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top
I think just about every editor I know owns this top.
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt
Meet Who What Wear's skirt of the summer.
Two-Point Pieces
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
I'll take polka dots for two, please!
Tae Park
Sculpted Silk Halter Top
It's giving elegant, cool, and chic. This statement top blows the basic white tank out of the water.
Aeyde
Black & White Uma Eyelet Mary-Jane Ballerina Flats
These would look so good with baggy jeans and a basic tank top.
Damson Madder
Jilla Shirt
This is not your average button-up.
Staud
Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag
I need this bag expeditiously.
Doen
Lula Crop Pan
These fun pants should be the anchor of your outfit.
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Shoes
Sneakerinas are coming for your chunky dad trainers.
Kaitlin Clapinski is an associate fashion editoron the branded content team. After graduating from UC Berkeley, Kaitlin moved to Los Angeles and began her editorial career freelancing for publications like Marie Claire, Refinery29, Byrdie, and Fashionista. When she's not writing you can find her scouring The Real Real or heading to the beach.