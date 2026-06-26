The reign of ballet flats is far from over, and the trend is proving to be one of the most versatile shoe choices across seasons. Hence, there's no better time for a compilation of summer outfits with ballet flats.
Like the mesh, Mary Janes, studs and woven flats of autumn and spring, summer has just as many potential outfit combinations that shine with this shoe type. Flats carry the sophistication of a heel, without the usual discomfort, and an elevated aesthetic that often surpasses that of more casual flip-flop and sandal styles.
I'll be honest—I've approached the current resurgence of ballet flats with scepticism. The last pair I wore were metallic pink with a chiffon bow, circa 2014. Of course, times have changed, and I'll be the first to admit that ballet flats bring much more to the metaphorical fashion table now. They're truly a workhorse of a summer shoe. Sarah Pidgeon styled hers with bootcut jeans recently, and fashionable French women have been pairing theirs with cropped jeans.
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Yet, what I find most compelling about flats is how elegant they are without stifling your feet. Even though they feature a closed toe, they feel less stuffy than a loafer or high-vamp heel when it's hot out. It's clear their comeback is absolutely warranted.
Since these shoes are firmly planted in our wardrobes for the foreseeable, here are six lovely summer outfits to wear with ballet flats that you can turn to again and again all season.
6 Summer Outfits with Ballet Flats to Wear in 2026
1. Lace Mini Dress + Netted Mary-Jane Ballet Flats + Raffia Bag