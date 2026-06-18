Dressing for the peak of summer is no easy feat—and if you're hoping to maintain an air of elegance through a heatwave, it becomes all the more challenging. But if my years in the fashion industry have taught me anything, it's that navigating the season's hottest days becomes significantly easier with the help of a throw-on dress trend that chic French women—and, as I've recently noticed, Bella Hadid—always return to.
Lightweight, airy and polished, cotton minidresses are the heatwave hero I'm recommending to everyone right now. Just this week, Bella Hadid was spotted lounging on a sofa in a white cotton minidress featuring delicate ruffled sleeves and an elegant scoop neckline. Styled with pink lace mules, layered jewellery and a bottle of Orabella perfume in hand, her romantic look felt elevated in the least fussy way.
Breathable and lightweight, with a body-skimming silhouette that allows for plenty of airflow, cotton minidresses offer the kind of comfort that's essential during a heatwave.