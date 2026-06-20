Don’t Like Flip-Flops? This Closed-Toe Shoe and Skirt Combo Is So French Girl-Coded

Midi skirts are trending right now, and if you're looking for styling inspiration, you've come to the right place. After spotting Alexa Chung wearing the elegant skirt trend on Instagram this week, I couldn't help but notice that, instead of reaching for the flip-flops I'm seeing everywhere right now, the model and presenter opted for a decidedly more French-girl-inspired shoe choice: ballet flats.
Whilst flip-flops continue to dominate this season's trends, for those of us navigating city streets, the idea of commuting through London's less-than-pristine pavements in an open-toe shoe isn't always the most appealing. That's where the ever-chic ballet flat comes in.
Working perfectly with the modest length of a midi skirt, ballet flats lend an effortless polish to the outfit, whilst remaining comfortable enough for all-day wear. To keep the look from feeling too prim, Alexa styled her calf-grazing Reformation skirt with a playful green cap, adding a touch of personality and charm. She then layered on a casually buttoned white shirt, bringing an easy, relaxed energy to the outfit that felt distinctly French in spirit.
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Inspired by the chicest flat shoe to wear with midi skirts this summer? Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best midi skirts and ballet flats below.