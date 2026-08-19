Everyone in Fashion Is Swapping Their Go-To Jeans for This Cooler Alternative

We are too.

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Published In Features
Two women wearing long, loose denim shorts outfits in summer 2026.
(Image credit: @kimturkington_; @aniyahmorinia)
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There's no denying that jeans are a year-round wardrobe staple, but lately, I've noticed fashion people reaching for a different denim piece when they want their outfits to feel a little fresher. Long, loose denim shorts have quietly become the cool-girl alternative that's showing up everywhere from NYC sidewalks to Copenhagen street style and Instagram feeds. Relaxed, effortless, and undeniably modern, they deliver the same versatility as your favorite jeans with a much more fashion-forward feel for late summer and early fall.

What makes the trend so appealing is its ability to shift depending on how you style it. Pair your shorts with a crisp button-down and sleek kitten heels for an elevated daytime look, throw on a fitted tank and minimalist sandals for the weekend, or layer up with a lightweight knit and loafers for cooler temperatures. The longer silhouette feels polished rather than overly casual, making it an easy option for everything from errands to dinner plans without sacrificing comfort.

As we inch closer to fall, these oversize denim shorts are proving they're far more than a seasonal trend. They layer seamlessly with transitional pieces, work with nearly every shoe trend dominating right now, and offer a welcome change if your everyday jeans rotation is starting to feel predictable. If the fashion crowd is any indication, this is the denim silhouette worth investing in before the season changes.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Outfits With Long, Loose Denim Shorts

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Button-down shirt + T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Belt + Slingback heels

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Get the look: Halter top + Long, loose denim shorts + Big belt + Jelly flats

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Get the look: Blouse + Long, loose denim shorts + Flip-flop heels

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Get the look: Oversize T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Wedge heels

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @llaurenca)

Get the look: Leather jacket + T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Heels

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Get the look: Striped shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Flats

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @laurareilly___)

Get the look: Jacket + T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Metallic heels

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @stylewithsoco)

Get the look: Long jacket + T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Flats

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Get the look: Tank + Long, loose denim shorts + Flip-flops

A woman wearing long, loose denim shorts in summer 2026.

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Get the look: Blouse + Long, loose denim shorts + Heeled flip-flops

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor