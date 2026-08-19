Everyone in Fashion Is Swapping Their Go-To Jeans for This Cooler Alternative

There's no denying that jeans are a year-round wardrobe staple, but lately, I've noticed fashion people reaching for a different denim piece when they want their outfits to feel a little fresher. Long, loose denim shorts have quietly become the cool-girl alternative that's showing up everywhere from NYC sidewalks to Copenhagen street style and Instagram feeds. Relaxed, effortless, and undeniably modern, they deliver the same versatility as your favorite jeans with a much more fashion-forward feel for late summer and early fall.
What makes the trend so appealing is its ability to shift depending on how you style it. Pair your shorts with a crisp button-down and sleek kitten heels for an elevated daytime look, throw on a fitted tank and minimalist sandals for the weekend, or layer up with a lightweight knit and loafers for cooler temperatures. The longer silhouette feels polished rather than overly casual, making it an easy option for everything from errands to dinner plans without sacrificing comfort.
As we inch closer to fall, these oversize denim shorts are proving they're far more than a seasonal trend. They layer seamlessly with transitional pieces, work with nearly every shoe trend dominating right now, and offer a welcome change if your everyday jeans rotation is starting to feel predictable. If the fashion crowd is any indication, this is the denim silhouette worth investing in before the season changes.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Outfits With Long, Loose Denim Shorts
Get the look: Button-down shirt + T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Belt + Slingback heels
Faherty
Coastal Poplin Oversized Shirt
We the Free
Montana Shorts
Get the look: Halter top + Long, loose denim shorts + Big belt + Jelly flats
NIA
Selva Top
MOTHER
The Whole Lot Zip Jorts
Get the look: Blouse + Long, loose denim shorts + Flip-flop heels
Bardot
Ashton Sheer Blouse
AGOLDE
Parker Long Shorts
Get the look: Oversize T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Wedge heels
JAMES PERSE
Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Pistola
Nolan Shorts
Get the look: Leather jacket + T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Heels
LIONESS
Shoreline Funnel Jacket
AGOLDE
Indra Short Hip Slung Baggy Shorts
Get the look: Striped shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Flats
LIONESS
Bloom Long Sleeve Top
Levi's
High Baggy Shorts
Get the look: Jacket + T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Metallic heels
ALIGNE
Mavis Suede Jacket
Still Here
Cool Shorts
Get the look: Long jacket + T-shirt + Long, loose denim shorts + Flats
Lovers and Friends
Miranda Jacket
ROLLA'S
90's Relaxed Shorts
Get the look: Tank + Long, loose denim shorts + Flip-flops
Reformation
Kerri Linen Top
SLVRLAKE
Sienna Cut Off Shorts
Get the look: Blouse + Long, loose denim shorts + Heeled flip-flops