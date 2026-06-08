Summer shoes, I find, split people into two camps—those who can't wait to fling on a flip flop, toes bristling in the breeze, and those who won't deign to take their socks off even indoors. Feet being, forever, the most divisive part of the human body. And so, as the warm weather takes hold, it all comes down to one key question: to bare or not to bare? Luckily, there are options for both sides.
Flip flops and wedge thong sandals sit firmly in the yes camp. The barely-there styles catering to even the most minimalist of dressers while effortless pairing with the rest of our wardrobes. At the other end sit block-heeled ballet pumps, a slightly elevated alternative to their long-loved flat counterparts, and trusty trainers: all-black for the simplicity devotees. And then, in the murky middle ground, mesh flats—two years strong and still attempting to appease both camps.
Despite minimalist trends moving at a slower pace, literally just down to their pared-back aesthetic being just a tad more timeless, there are still five core minimalist shoe trends worth investing in (if you haven't already) ahead of summer. From weddings abroad to Saturdays in a sunny (hopefully, some day) London, scroll on for the trending minimalist summer shoe styles that will get you through every eventuality.
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5 Minimalist Summer Shoe Trends to Invest in Now
1. Black Flip Flops
Style Notes: Trends, it has to be said, aren't always the most wearable—even those pitched at minimalists. So seeing an old, incredibly versatile favourite on the feet of the women whose style I save to my moodboard is both a relief and a nudge for reflection. Sometimes the easiest items really are the best. Jeans, shorts, skirts, even suits, all get an immediate injection of cool with a flip flop.
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THE ROW
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
I'm not sure there will ever come a time when The Row's Ginza flip flop isn't all over my feed, holding the top spot of the if you know, you know summer shoe list.
Havaianas
Havaianas Slim Flip Flops in Black
Yes, the Isabel Marant x Havaianas collab was especially cool, but the original style is proving even more poplar.
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.Emery is the sandal brand you'll spy on the chicest of women.
Next
Black Jelly Toe Thong Sandals
To step even further into trending territory, consider investing in a jelly flip flop.
2. Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Two summers ago you couldn't walk through a supermarket, park or office without spotting at least five women in mesh ballet flats, and the pull has remained strong ever since. Baring all while still feeling structured, with no straps or ties to contend with, they solve the warm weather shoe dilemma without any of the faff. And, collectively, we're yet to find an outfit they don't work with.
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DEAR FRANCES
Balla Mesh
Dear Frances is the leader of the mesh ballet flat trend, so there's no better place to look if searching for the OG.
TOPSHOP
Luna woven ballet flat
If the fine detailed mesh isn't quite your style, this wider, cage-like design is also becoming plenty popular.
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
Yes, I know you're after minimalist shoes, but can a tiny rhinestone detail count?
ARKET
Mesh Ballerina Flats
These white, fish net like ballet flats will work especially well with dark blue denim.
3. Black Trainers
Style Notes: The term "summer shoes" may immediately conjure sandals and open toes—but practicality counts for something when you live in the UK, and trainers remain a failsafe year-round. The minimalist style to note this summer, come rain or shine? All-black and especially sleek. No bright soles, no white laces, no chunky dad design in sight.
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adidas originals
Black Tokyo Trainers
Lucy Williams has opted for the all-black Adidas Japan which seem near-impossible to get our hands on. Rest assured, the Tokyo is just as sleek.