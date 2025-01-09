8 Anti-Jeans Outfits Stylish Women in France Will Wear on Rotation This Year

As far as everyday staples go, it doesn't get much more classic than a pair of jeans. But now that we're in 2025, I'm keen to look at how I can refresh my wardrobe, and given that I wear jeans 85% of the time, non-denim alternatives feel like the best place to start. And where better to look for inspo than at our favourite French fashion influencers, who it seems, are always able to pull of that effortlessly chic look we all want more of.

The French style strikes the perfect balance between elegance and comfort, which if we're talking about moving away from jeans, feels like the ultimate goal. If I'm not wearing jeans, I want an outfit that feels a) elevated and b) comfortable, which the women of France seem to pull off year-round.

Julie Sergent Ferreri in brown jumper and tartan trousers

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Given that a new year brings the opportunity for us to get a bit more experimental with our style, the anti-jeans outfits I'll be taking inspo from go beyond switching to a pair of tailored trousers (though of course, I'll always have a pair of these on rotation). But in the spirit of embracing something new, I've also included skirts, shorts, and maxi dresses in this round-up. French fashion is wonderfully versatile after all.

So if you're looking to move away from jeans this year, keep scrolling to see my favourite 8 alternatives, as styled by French women.

Anti-Jeans Outfits French Women Are Wearing in 2025:

1. LEATHER SKIRT + JUMPER + LONGLINE COAT

Sylvie in leather skirt and longline coat

(Image credit: @sylviemus_/)

Style Notes: A leather skirt with tights always looks trés chic, in my opinion. Pair with a casual knit in the same colour (chocolate brown is always a winner), then layer a trench-style coat on top.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Riley Trench Coat
Whistles
Riley Trench Coat

It would be hard not to feel smart in this.

+ Net Sustain the Ivy Cashmere Sweater
ARCH4
+ Net Sustain the Ivy Cashmere Sweater

Emilia Wickstead knits are always a treat.

John Lewis Leather Pencil Skirt
John Lewis
Leather Pencil Skirt

I'm loving the chocolatey tones.

3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights
M&S Collection
3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights

M&S are my go-to for stocking up on tights.

Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

With or without tights, these would look so chic.

2. RELAXED FIT TROUSERS + TRENCH COAT

cos black wide leg trousers

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: If you want your jeans alternatives to be as comfortable as possible, a loose-fitting pair of trousers is the way to go. I love how Franny has paired hers with a matching black top and contrasting khaki trench.

Shop the Look:

Rib-Knit Trousers
H&M
Rib-Knit Trousers

Comfy enough to lounge around the house in, stylish enough to go shopping in.

Oversized Boiled Merino Wool Jumper
COS
Oversized Boiled Merino Wool Jumper

Accessorise with bold jewellery if you want to elevate this piece.

Stella Long Trench Jacket
hush
Stella Long Trench Jacket

While I'm usually a fan of a neutral trench coat, there's something about khaki that feels so classic.

Replica Suede Sneakers
MAISON MARGIELA
Replica Suede Sneakers

The tan leather soles are a beauty.

3. LEATHER JACKET + TAILORED SHORTS + TIGHTS

tailored shorts with tights

(Image credit: @annelauremaris)

Style Notes: I'm bookmarking this look for date night outfit inspo. The sheer tights and tailored shorts combination is effortlessly sexy, as is the black turtleneck and leather jacket.

Shop the Look:

Short Patent Jacket
& Other Stories
Short Patent Jacket

The cropped fit makes this ideal for pairing with high-waisted jeans, midi-length dresses, tailored shorts – you name it.

Nell Knit Top
Reformation
Nell Knit Top

For all your winter layering needs.

Tailored Shorts
H&M
Tailored Shorts

A simple pair of tailored shorts like these open up a world of outfit possibilities.

Leather Lizard Effect Slim Jeans Belt
M&S Collection
Leather Lizard Effect Slim Jeans Belt

A timeless accessory you'd wear on repeat.

Sheer Tights 20 Denier
Arket
Sheer Tights 20 Denier

Stock up now for all your winter fashion needs.

Sofia 10 Leather Tote
THE ROW
Sofia 10 Leather Tote

Simply stunning.

Reem - Lacquered Black
Bobbies
Reem - Lacquered Black

Bobbies is a gorgeous French fashion brand.

4. CHOCOLATE BROWN TROUSERS + SCARF JACKET + TONAL HANDBAG

chocolate brown trouser and scarf coat

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style Notes: Tailored trousers are a go-to alternative for jeans, but chocolate brown takes them to a whole new level. Keep everything else in the same tone and the outfit instantly looks more expensive.

Shop the Look:

MARCÉLA LONDON, Tol Wool Jacket With Scarf Chocolate Brown
MARCÉLA LONDON
Tol Wool Jacket With Scarf Chocolate Brown

It doesn't get more cosy chic than this.

Double Pleat Trousers
ZARA
Double Pleat Trousers

For under £30, these are a steal.

Margaux Shoulder 12 Bag in Leather
The Row
Margaux Shoulder 12 Bag in Leather

The Row Margaux is an icon.

John Lewis Wide Fit Penny Patent Leather Moccasins, Black
John Lewis
Penny Patent Leather Moccasins

To smarten up those casual winter looks.

5. KNITTED SKIRT + JUMPER + LOAFERS

knitted skirt and matching jumper with loafers

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: A knitted set is perfect if you want to look put together, but still feel comfy. Pair with sunglasses and loafers for the perfect polished look.

Shop the Look:

Mysti Fluted Midaxi Knitted Skirt
ALIGNE
Mysti Fluted Midaxi Knitted Skirt

I love the simplicity of this.

Navy Roll Neck Knitted Jumper
Nobodys Child
Navy Roll Neck Knitted Jumper

Stylishly cosy.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

A summer staple, but also ideal for layering under knits in winter.

Vlogo Locker Leather Loafer
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Vlogo Locker Leather Loafer

Wear with white socks to make a statement.

Ray-Ban Rb3688 Unisex Polarised Square Sunglasses, Arista/brown
Ray-Ban
Polarised Square Sunglasses

Ray-Bans will always be timeless to me.

6. CROPPED TROUSERS + SHIRT + SLINGBACKS

cropped trousers and white shirt

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Want to feel smart with minimal effort? Try a pair of cropped pinstriped trousers. Style with a white blouse and slingback heels to take the look in a more glamorous direction.

Shop the Look:

Italian Pinstripe Slim Crop Trouser
ME+EM
Italian Pinstripe Slim Crop Trouser

Cropped to a length that highlights the narrowest point of your ankle.

The Boyfriend: Silk Crepe De Chine, Cream
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Silk Crepe De Chine, Cream

The styling possibilities are endless.

Two-Tone Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
ROGER VIVIER
Two-Tone Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

I think I'm in love.

Prada Aimée Large Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Prada Aimée Large Leather Shoulder Bag

A lifelong friend.

7. SATIN SKIRT + ROLL NECK JUMPER

Aïda BADJI in white satin skirt

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: This wouldn't be a non-jeans round up without a satin skirt in the mix. I love how Aïda has kept the look simple with a neutral roll neck and classic white heels.

Shop the Look:

Luna Satin Slip Skirt
Ghost
Luna Satin Slip Skirt

A slinky satin skirt is a wardrobe staple.

Turtleneck Knit Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Turtleneck Knit Sweater

This also comes in a richer brown.

Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
M&S Collection
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes

As classic as it gets.

Mokki - Textured Ebony
Polène
Mokki - Textured Ebony

I'm officially lusting after this.

8. MAXI DRESS + LEATHER TRENCH + BOOTS

brown leather trench and maxi dress

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Maxi dresses are no longer the reserve of summer. A full-length knit is a go-to for me in the colder months, and I'm loving how it looks with a leather trench and boots.

Shop the Look:

Henri Belted Double-Breasted Leather Trench Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR
Henri Belted Double-Breasted Leather Trench Coat

A belted leather trench coat in brown? Yes please.

Talen Long Sleeved Knitted Maxi Dress
hush
Talen Long Sleeved Knitted Maxi Dress

The maxiest of maxi lengths.

Slim-Fit Turtleneck Top
& Other Stories
Slim-Fit Turtleneck Top

Did I mention I'm a fan of chocolate brown?

Gabor Jazzy Chunky Ankle Boots, Black
Gabor
Jazzy Chunky Ankle Boots, Black

The boots to wear with pretty much anything.

Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

