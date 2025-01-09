8 Anti-Jeans Outfits Stylish Women in France Will Wear on Rotation This Year

As far as everyday staples go, it doesn't get much more classic than a pair of jeans. But now that we're in 2025, I'm keen to look at how I can refresh my wardrobe, and given that I wear jeans 85% of the time, non-denim alternatives feel like the best place to start. And where better to look for inspo than at our favourite French fashion influencers, who it seems, are always able to pull of that effortlessly chic look we all want more of.

The French style strikes the perfect balance between elegance and comfort, which if we're talking about moving away from jeans, feels like the ultimate goal. If I'm not wearing jeans, I want an outfit that feels a) elevated and b) comfortable, which the women of France seem to pull off year-round.

Given that a new year brings the opportunity for us to get a bit more experimental with our style, the anti-jeans outfits I'll be taking inspo from go beyond switching to a pair of tailored trousers (though of course, I'll always have a pair of these on rotation). But in the spirit of embracing something new, I've also included skirts, shorts, and maxi dresses in this round-up. French fashion is wonderfully versatile after all.

So if you're looking to move away from jeans this year, keep scrolling to see my favourite 8 alternatives, as styled by French women.

Anti-Jeans Outfits French Women Are Wearing in 2025:

1. LEATHER SKIRT + JUMPER + LONGLINE COAT

Style Notes: A leather skirt with tights always looks trés chic, in my opinion. Pair with a casual knit in the same colour (chocolate brown is always a winner), then layer a trench-style coat on top.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Riley Trench Coat £199 SHOP NOW It would be hard not to feel smart in this.

ARCH4 + Net Sustain the Ivy Cashmere Sweater £595 SHOP NOW Emilia Wickstead knits are always a treat.

John Lewis Leather Pencil Skirt £105 SHOP NOW I'm loving the chocolatey tones.

M&S Collection 3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights £8 SHOP NOW M&S are my go-to for stocking up on tights.

ZARA Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £25 SHOP NOW With or without tights, these would look so chic.

2. RELAXED FIT TROUSERS + TRENCH COAT

Style Notes: If you want your jeans alternatives to be as comfortable as possible, a loose-fitting pair of trousers is the way to go. I love how Franny has paired hers with a matching black top and contrasting khaki trench.

Shop the Look:

H&M Rib-Knit Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Comfy enough to lounge around the house in, stylish enough to go shopping in.

COS Oversized Boiled Merino Wool Jumper £85 SHOP NOW Accessorise with bold jewellery if you want to elevate this piece.

hush Stella Long Trench Jacket £86 SHOP NOW While I'm usually a fan of a neutral trench coat, there's something about khaki that feels so classic.

MAISON MARGIELA Replica Suede Sneakers £550 SHOP NOW The tan leather soles are a beauty.

3. LEATHER JACKET + TAILORED SHORTS + TIGHTS

Style Notes: I'm bookmarking this look for date night outfit inspo. The sheer tights and tailored shorts combination is effortlessly sexy, as is the black turtleneck and leather jacket.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Short Patent Jacket £59 SHOP NOW The cropped fit makes this ideal for pairing with high-waisted jeans, midi-length dresses, tailored shorts – you name it.

Reformation Nell Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW For all your winter layering needs.

H&M Tailored Shorts £25 SHOP NOW A simple pair of tailored shorts like these open up a world of outfit possibilities.

M&S Collection Leather Lizard Effect Slim Jeans Belt £25 SHOP NOW A timeless accessory you'd wear on repeat.

Arket Sheer Tights 20 Denier £15 SHOP NOW Stock up now for all your winter fashion needs.

THE ROW Sofia 10 Leather Tote £3300 SHOP NOW Simply stunning.

Bobbies Reem - Lacquered Black £185 SHOP NOW Bobbies is a gorgeous French fashion brand.

4. CHOCOLATE BROWN TROUSERS + SCARF JACKET + TONAL HANDBAG

Style Notes: Tailored trousers are a go-to alternative for jeans, but chocolate brown takes them to a whole new level. Keep everything else in the same tone and the outfit instantly looks more expensive.

Shop the Look:

MARCÉLA LONDON Tol Wool Jacket With Scarf Chocolate Brown £299 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more cosy chic than this.

ZARA Double Pleat Trousers £30 SHOP NOW For under £30, these are a steal.

The Row Margaux Shoulder 12 Bag in Leather £5280 SHOP NOW The Row Margaux is an icon.

John Lewis Penny Patent Leather Moccasins £79 SHOP NOW To smarten up those casual winter looks.

5. KNITTED SKIRT + JUMPER + LOAFERS

Style Notes: A knitted set is perfect if you want to look put together, but still feel comfy. Pair with sunglasses and loafers for the perfect polished look.

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE Mysti Fluted Midaxi Knitted Skirt £70 SHOP NOW I love the simplicity of this.

Nobodys Child Navy Roll Neck Knitted Jumper £69 SHOP NOW Stylishly cosy.

H&M Oxford Shirt £20 SHOP NOW A summer staple, but also ideal for layering under knits in winter.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Vlogo Locker Leather Loafer £880 SHOP NOW Wear with white socks to make a statement.

Ray-Ban Polarised Square Sunglasses £201 SHOP NOW Ray-Bans will always be timeless to me.

6. CROPPED TROUSERS + SHIRT + SLINGBACKS

Style Notes: Want to feel smart with minimal effort? Try a pair of cropped pinstriped trousers. Style with a white blouse and slingback heels to take the look in a more glamorous direction.

Shop the Look:

ME+EM Italian Pinstripe Slim Crop Trouser £98 SHOP NOW Cropped to a length that highlights the narrowest point of your ankle.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Silk Crepe De Chine, Cream £230 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities are endless.

ROGER VIVIER Two-Tone Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps £835 SHOP NOW I think I'm in love.

Prada Prada Aimée Large Leather Shoulder Bag £2400 SHOP NOW A lifelong friend.

7. SATIN SKIRT + ROLL NECK JUMPER

Style Notes: This wouldn't be a non-jeans round up without a satin skirt in the mix. I love how Aïda has kept the look simple with a neutral roll neck and classic white heels.

Shop the Look:

Ghost Luna Satin Slip Skirt £69 SHOP NOW A slinky satin skirt is a wardrobe staple.

MANGO Turtleneck Knit Sweater £50 SHOP NOW This also comes in a richer brown.

M&S Collection Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes £30 SHOP NOW As classic as it gets.

Polène Mokki - Textured Ebony £520 SHOP NOW I'm officially lusting after this.

8. MAXI DRESS + LEATHER TRENCH + BOOTS

Style Notes: Maxi dresses are no longer the reserve of summer. A full-length knit is a go-to for me in the colder months, and I'm loving how it looks with a leather trench and boots.

Shop the Look:

NOUR HAMMOUR Henri Belted Double-Breasted Leather Trench Coat £1540 £1078 SHOP NOW A belted leather trench coat in brown? Yes please.

hush Talen Long Sleeved Knitted Maxi Dress £90 SHOP NOW The maxiest of maxi lengths.

& Other Stories Slim-Fit Turtleneck Top £37 SHOP NOW Did I mention I'm a fan of chocolate brown?