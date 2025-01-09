8 Anti-Jeans Outfits Stylish Women in France Will Wear on Rotation This Year
As far as everyday staples go, it doesn't get much more classic than a pair of jeans. But now that we're in 2025, I'm keen to look at how I can refresh my wardrobe, and given that I wear jeans 85% of the time, non-denim alternatives feel like the best place to start. And where better to look for inspo than at our favourite French fashion influencers, who it seems, are always able to pull of that effortlessly chic look we all want more of.
The French style strikes the perfect balance between elegance and comfort, which if we're talking about moving away from jeans, feels like the ultimate goal. If I'm not wearing jeans, I want an outfit that feels a) elevated and b) comfortable, which the women of France seem to pull off year-round.
Given that a new year brings the opportunity for us to get a bit more experimental with our style, the anti-jeans outfits I'll be taking inspo from go beyond switching to a pair of tailored trousers (though of course, I'll always have a pair of these on rotation). But in the spirit of embracing something new, I've also included skirts, shorts, and maxi dresses in this round-up. French fashion is wonderfully versatile after all.
So if you're looking to move away from jeans this year, keep scrolling to see my favourite 8 alternatives, as styled by French women.
Anti-Jeans Outfits French Women Are Wearing in 2025:
1. LEATHER SKIRT + JUMPER + LONGLINE COAT
Style Notes: A leather skirt with tights always looks trés chic, in my opinion. Pair with a casual knit in the same colour (chocolate brown is always a winner), then layer a trench-style coat on top.
Shop the Look:
2. RELAXED FIT TROUSERS + TRENCH COAT
Style Notes: If you want your jeans alternatives to be as comfortable as possible, a loose-fitting pair of trousers is the way to go. I love how Franny has paired hers with a matching black top and contrasting khaki trench.
Shop the Look:
Accessorise with bold jewellery if you want to elevate this piece.
While I'm usually a fan of a neutral trench coat, there's something about khaki that feels so classic.
3. LEATHER JACKET + TAILORED SHORTS + TIGHTS
Style Notes: I'm bookmarking this look for date night outfit inspo. The sheer tights and tailored shorts combination is effortlessly sexy, as is the black turtleneck and leather jacket.
Shop the Look:
The cropped fit makes this ideal for pairing with high-waisted jeans, midi-length dresses, tailored shorts – you name it.
A simple pair of tailored shorts like these open up a world of outfit possibilities.
4. CHOCOLATE BROWN TROUSERS + SCARF JACKET + TONAL HANDBAG
Style Notes: Tailored trousers are a go-to alternative for jeans, but chocolate brown takes them to a whole new level. Keep everything else in the same tone and the outfit instantly looks more expensive.
Shop the Look:
5. KNITTED SKIRT + JUMPER + LOAFERS
Style Notes: A knitted set is perfect if you want to look put together, but still feel comfy. Pair with sunglasses and loafers for the perfect polished look.
Shop the Look:
6. CROPPED TROUSERS + SHIRT + SLINGBACKS
Style Notes: Want to feel smart with minimal effort? Try a pair of cropped pinstriped trousers. Style with a white blouse and slingback heels to take the look in a more glamorous direction.
Shop the Look:
Cropped to a length that highlights the narrowest point of your ankle.
The styling possibilities are endless.
7. SATIN SKIRT + ROLL NECK JUMPER
Style Notes: This wouldn't be a non-jeans round up without a satin skirt in the mix. I love how Aïda has kept the look simple with a neutral roll neck and classic white heels.
Shop the Look:
8. MAXI DRESS + LEATHER TRENCH + BOOTS
Style Notes: Maxi dresses are no longer the reserve of summer. A full-length knit is a go-to for me in the colder months, and I'm loving how it looks with a leather trench and boots.
Shop the Look:
A belted leather trench coat in brown? Yes please.
