Rachel Stevens Just Wore the Classy £45 M&S Trousers I've Had My Eye on All Season
In case you haven't heard, these's a new high-street cult buy on the rise, and one of my favourite celebrities has been the first to snap it up. Marks & Spencer has crafted an elegant pinstripe trouser in the trending olive green colour that my colleagues and I can't get enough of. With a wide-leg cut and smart front pleats—which further add to the tailored effect to the trousers and make them more comfortable to wear in the process—the trending pant has been quick to sell this season.
So, you can imagine my delight when I was scrolling Rachel Stevens's Instagram account and saw that she was wearing the very M&S pinstripe trousers I've had my eye on. Styling hers with a black leather blazer and casual white trainers, this is a look I know I can re-create with items in my wardrobe, which isn't always the way with a celebrity look. Relaxed and cool yet still polished, outfits like this always deserve to be spotlit.
What's more, both olive green and pinstripe trousers have seen an uptick in interest over the past few months, each appearing on the spring/summer 2024 and autumn/winter 2024 runways. Now, the trends are trickling onto the high street, with Marks & Spencer cleverly combining the two in an easy-to-style way.
Whilst I'll be taking inspiration from Steven's leather blazer pairing, the pinstripe pants look all the more elevated when styled with the matching vest and blazer. Scroll on to shop all three, and to browse more pinstripe trouser options on the market right now.
SHOP THE MARKS & SPENCER PINSTRIPE SET HERE:
Style with a white tee or wear with the matching vest and blazer.
Wear over a cream blouse or with a lightweight knit.
SHOP THE PINSTRIPE TROUSER TREND
The soft wool composition will make these comfortable enough to style all day.
Whilst pinstripe trousers are trending right now, this classic design will never go out of style.
COS
Style with a fresh white tee and come colourful trainers.
Juxtapose the formal nature of these pinstripe trousers by styling with a chunky boot or white trainer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
