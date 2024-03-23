Rachel Stevens Just Wore the Classy £45 M&S Trousers I've Had My Eye on All Season

In case you haven't heard, these's a new high-street cult buy on the rise, and one of my favourite celebrities has been the first to snap it up. Marks & Spencer has crafted an elegant pinstripe trouser in the trending olive green colour that my colleagues and I can't get enough of. With a wide-leg cut and smart front pleats—which further add to the tailored effect to the trousers and make them more comfortable to wear in the process—the trending pant has been quick to sell this season.

So, you can imagine my delight when I was scrolling Rachel Stevens's Instagram account and saw that she was wearing the very M&S pinstripe trousers I've had my eye on. Styling hers with a black leather blazer and casual white trainers, this is a look I know I can re-create with items in my wardrobe, which isn't always the way with a celebrity look. Relaxed and cool yet still polished, outfits like this always deserve to be spotlit.

What's more, both olive green and pinstripe trousers have seen an uptick in interest over the past few months, each appearing on the spring/summer 2024 and autumn/winter 2024 runways. Now, the trends are trickling onto the high street, with Marks & Spencer cleverly combining the two in an easy-to-style way.

Whilst I'll be taking inspiration from Steven's leather blazer pairing, the pinstripe pants look all the more elevated when styled with the matching vest and blazer. Scroll on to shop all three, and to browse more pinstripe trouser options on the market right now.

SHOP THE MARKS & SPENCER PINSTRIPE SET HERE:

Marks & Spencer Pinstripe Pleat Front Wide Leg Trousers £45 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee or wear with the matching vest and blazer.

Marks & Spencer Relaxed Pinstripe Single Breasted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW Wear over a cream blouse or with a lightweight knit.

Marks & Spencer Tailored Pinstripe Waistcoat £35 SHOP NOW The waistcoat trend is back for spring '24.

SHOP THE PINSTRIPE TROUSER TREND

Mango Pinstripe Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Style with the matching blazer or wear with a relaxed grey knit.

Reformation Freddie Pant £178 SHOP NOW These also come in a deep black shade.

Fortela Jem Pleated Pinstriped Wool Straight-Leg Pants £560 SHOP NOW The soft wool composition will make these comfortable enough to style all day.

Zara Pinstripe Trousers £70 SHOP NOW Whilst pinstripe trousers are trending right now, this classic design will never go out of style.

COS COS Straight-Leg Pinstriped Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Style with a fresh white tee and come colourful trainers.

Leset Arielle Pinstriped Crepe Wide-Leg Pants £320 SHOP NOW Juxtapose the formal nature of these pinstripe trousers by styling with a chunky boot or white trainer.

Weekday Keel Low Suiting Trousers £55 SHOP NOW Weekday's trousers are a fashion person's favourite.