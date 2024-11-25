Normally when winter rolls around I completely forget about the skirts and dresses that I wore all summer long. Without even meaning to, I find myself reaching for jeans across the coldest season in a bid to stay warm, neglecting the fact that with tights and boots, a chic wintery skirt can see me through the chill in just as much comfort.

Coming to the realisation that I need to up my winter styling game, Katie Holmes' latest look has inspired me to shop one of the most elegant winter skirts of the season. Stepping out in New York in a polished and preppy look, Holmes convinced me that a glossy leather skirt is exactly what my wardrobe has been crying out for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Choosing a style with a full silhouette, Holmes added movement and drama to her weekday look in a way that I could genuinely recreate back home on the streets of London. Falling to mid-calf, her jet black skirt picked up on the skirt length that designers have been gravitating towards this season, while the button detailing added extra texture and a sleek point of interest.

Styling her voluminous midi with pointed-toe slingbacks, a classic white shirt and a cosy knitted vest, Holme's polished ensemble had a sleek, preppy and uncomplicated energy that reminded me that winter skirt styling doesn't have to be difficult.

Read on to discover our edit of the best leather skirts below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LONG LEATHER SKIRTS HERE:

Anthropologie Faux-Leather Pleated Midi Skirt £128 SHOP NOW The pretty pleat detailing gives this tonnes of extra drama.

Sézane Magalia Skirt £240 SHOP NOW This classic pencil skirt shape will never go out of style.

Mango Giana Leather Maxi Skirt £339 SHOP NOW This is the sort of skirt I usually expect to see via Khaite.

Florere Leather Pencil Midi Skirt in Berry £228 SHOP NOW This rich berry shade is so easy to slot into a winter capsule wardrobe.

Veronica Beard Louise Vegan Leather Skirt £328 SHOP NOW Style with a black turtleneck for a sleek tonal look.

Me+Em Leather Midi Skirt £495 SHOP NOW I always come back to Me+Em for their elevated basics.

Mint Velvet Khaki Leather Midi Skirt £225 SHOP NOW Khaki always styles so well with both gold and silver jewels.

Karen Millen Faux Leather Full Maxi Skirt £159 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots for a seamless look.