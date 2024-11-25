This Elevated Skirt Trend Is the Chicest Alternative to Jeans You Can Wear This Winter
Normally when winter rolls around I completely forget about the skirts and dresses that I wore all summer long. Without even meaning to, I find myself reaching for jeans across the coldest season in a bid to stay warm, neglecting the fact that with tights and boots, a chic wintery skirt can see me through the chill in just as much comfort.
Coming to the realisation that I need to up my winter styling game, Katie Holmes' latest look has inspired me to shop one of the most elegant winter skirts of the season. Stepping out in New York in a polished and preppy look, Holmes convinced me that a glossy leather skirt is exactly what my wardrobe has been crying out for.
Choosing a style with a full silhouette, Holmes added movement and drama to her weekday look in a way that I could genuinely recreate back home on the streets of London. Falling to mid-calf, her jet black skirt picked up on the skirt length that designers have been gravitating towards this season, while the button detailing added extra texture and a sleek point of interest.
Styling her voluminous midi with pointed-toe slingbacks, a classic white shirt and a cosy knitted vest, Holme's polished ensemble had a sleek, preppy and uncomplicated energy that reminded me that winter skirt styling doesn't have to be difficult.
Read on to discover our edit of the best leather skirts below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LONG LEATHER SKIRTS HERE:
The pretty pleat detailing gives this tonnes of extra drama.
This rich berry shade is so easy to slot into a winter capsule wardrobe.
Just wait until you see this from the back.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
