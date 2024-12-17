From London to Oslo, Fashion People Are Replacing Jeans With This Cosy Yet Elegant Dress Trend
When I say that winter is my favourite season to dress for, it comes with a caveat: it's only my favourite when I have the time to do it justice.
If my morning is slower, I revel in layering up merino tops and cashmere layers, mixing and matching knitwear and satins and indulging in playful accessories like cosy mittens and sleek scarves. But at the busiest time of the year, those languid mornings are few and far between, and getting dressed during winter can feel like an added task that our extensive to-do lists simply don't need. My solution? The winter maxi dress.
Easy to throw on and even easier to style, it's a piece that will consistently serve your wardrobe when the temperatures drop. Whether you're facing a day in the office, a stroll to your favourite coffee shop or even an evening out, let a maxi do all the heavy lifting this winter.
The elegance of a maxi silhouette speaks for itself, so you don't have to do much to form a seriously put-together look when you only have five minutes to get ready. For the day, simply slip on boots or flats with a dash of classic jewellery and you're all set; and for the evening, swap in mules or heeled boots for a more elevated appeal. Finally, call upon your trusted winter coat to pull the ensemble together and you're ready to take on the day, come rain, shine or even snow.
Taking inspiration from some of our favourite fashion people, I've separated the best winter maxi dresses into four categories, covering the most popular, wearable and timeless styles around.
Keep scrolling to explore them now.
The Best Winter Maxi Dresses
1. The Best Knitted Winter Maxi Dresses
Style Notes: For those who always want to be cosy, a knitted dress is ideal, and if you choose an elegant silhouette, it can easily transform for the evening as needed.
Shop the Best Knitted Winter Maxi Dresses:
If cosy and chic is what you're looking for, meet COS's brushed cashmere maxi dress.
From the bold shoulders to the softly draped pleats, there's a lot to love about this dress.
For a more affordable option, look to this classic offering from Mango.
2. The Best Evening Winter Maxi Dresses
Style Notes: With plenty of parties, drinks events and celebrations on the horizon, I've whittled down a selection of compliment-inducing maxi evening dresses that are ready to become your go-to "going out dress."
Shop the Best Evening Winter Maxi Dresses:
Sometimes, simple ruching is all that's needed for a highly elegant look.
I have a feeling this will become a new Toteme icon.
3. The Best Black Winter Maxi Dresses
Style Notes: The Little Black Dress can take a break whilst the Long Black Dress steps in. You can't go wrong with any of these picks.
Shop the Best Black Winter Maxi Dresses:
Off-the-shoulder necklines are trending right now.
It's hard to believe this is from the high street.
Well done, Rixo.
For evening, I'd add oversized gold jewellery and a matching chain belt.
4. The Best Patterned Winter Maxi Dresses
Style Notes: If monochromatic palettes just won't do, there's an array of playful prints ready to join your winter wardrobe immediately. From florals to stripes, these contenders will stand the test of time.
Shop the Best Patterned Winter Maxi Dresses:
The burgundy tone brings this dress into winter.
Zebra is coming for leopard next year.
I've had my eye on this dress since it first launched.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Sale Picks From Madewell, Gap, and Banana Republic Scream Fashion Person
Good luck picking just one piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
"Rich-Looking French Vibes" Is the Goal—30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Holiday Sale That Fit the Bill
Très chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
36 Black Dresses From Zara, Mango, and J.Crew That'll Rake In the Compliments
Can't go wrong.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Holiday Season Is Coming—29 Chic Party Dresses Under $300
Satin, velvet, and embellishments ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I'm a Mom With 2 Young Kids—These 31 Easy Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Picks Make Me Feel Stylish
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Elegant, Rich Looking, and Pretty to a Fault: Meet the Trend Fashion People Are Losing It Over
Myself included.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Want a Rich-Looking Wardrobe—33 Perfect Picks From Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale
Get your hands on these chic gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Manifesting Chic Winter Outfits—30 Affordable and Stylish Walmart Finds That Fit the Bill
Cheap *and* cheerful.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes