From London to Oslo, Fashion People Are Replacing Jeans With This Cosy Yet Elegant Dress Trend

When I say that winter is my favourite season to dress for, it comes with a caveat: it's only my favourite when I have the time to do it justice.

If my morning is slower, I revel in layering up merino tops and cashmere layers, mixing and matching knitwear and satins and indulging in playful accessories like cosy mittens and sleek scarves. But at the busiest time of the year, those languid mornings are few and far between, and getting dressed during winter can feel like an added task that our extensive to-do lists simply don't need. My solution? The winter maxi dress.

Easy to throw on and even easier to style, it's a piece that will consistently serve your wardrobe when the temperatures drop. Whether you're facing a day in the office, a stroll to your favourite coffee shop or even an evening out, let a maxi do all the heavy lifting this winter.

Woman wears burgundy maxi dress, snake handbag

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

The elegance of a maxi silhouette speaks for itself, so you don't have to do much to form a seriously put-together look when you only have five minutes to get ready. For the day, simply slip on boots or flats with a dash of classic jewellery and you're all set; and for the evening, swap in mules or heeled boots for a more elevated appeal. Finally, call upon your trusted winter coat to pull the ensemble together and you're ready to take on the day, come rain, shine or even snow.

Woman wears cream coat, black maxi dress and black boots

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Taking inspiration from some of our favourite fashion people, I've separated the best winter maxi dresses into four categories, covering the most popular, wearable and timeless styles around.

Keep scrolling to explore them now.

The Best Winter Maxi Dresses

1. The Best Knitted Winter Maxi Dresses

Marilyn wears a black knit maxi dress and black boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: For those who always want to be cosy, a knitted dress is ideal, and if you choose an elegant silhouette, it can easily transform for the evening as needed.

Shop the Best Knitted Winter Maxi Dresses:

cos,

COS
Brushed-Cashmere Maxi Dress

If cosy and chic is what you're looking for, meet COS's brushed cashmere maxi dress.

Off-The-Shoulder Knit Maxi Dress
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
Off-The-Shoulder Knit Maxi Dress

I adore everything about this dress.

Tilly Tie Waist Merino Wool Midi Dress
Hush
Tilly Tie Waist Merino Wool Midi Dress

Simple and refined.

Knitted Maxi Dress
Norma Kamali
Knitted Maxi Dress

From the bold shoulders to the softly draped pleats, there's a lot to love about this dress.

Knitted Turtleneck Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Knitted Turtleneck Dress

For a more affordable option, look to this classic offering from Mango.

Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Maxi Dress
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Maxi Dress

Made from 100% cashmere.

2. The Best Evening Winter Maxi Dresses

Woman wears knit jumper over satin maxi dress

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: With plenty of parties, drinks events and celebrations on the horizon, I've whittled down a selection of compliment-inducing maxi evening dresses that are ready to become your go-to "going out dress."

Shop the Best Evening Winter Maxi Dresses:

Nemy Knit Dress
Reformation
Nemy Knit Dress in Pine Tree

This also comes in deep red and classic black.

Silk Jenna Maxi Dress
TOVE
Silk Jenna Maxi Dress

You'll wear this every season.

Silk-Crystal Cleo Gown
E.STOTT
Silk-Crystal Cleo Gown

Just wait until you see the back.

Scarf Dress X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Scarf Dress

I can't believe this is still in stock.

Ruched Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Ruched Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

Sometimes, simple ruching is all that's needed for a highly elegant look.

Anaiis Silk Dress
Reformation
Anaiis Silk Dress

Reformation always excels in the dress department.

Evening Jersey Maxi Dress
Toteme
Evening Jersey Maxi Dress

I have a feeling this will become a new Toteme icon.

3. The Best Black Winter Maxi Dresses

Woman wear black maxi dress and heart handbag

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: The Little Black Dress can take a break whilst the Long Black Dress steps in. You can't go wrong with any of these picks.

Shop the Best Black Winter Maxi Dresses:

Cowl-Neck Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress
COS
Cowl-Neck Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress

A black maxi dress with black accessories is so elegant.

Phoebe Off-The-Shoulder Knit-Cotton Maxi Dress
Anna Quan
Phoebe Off-The-Shoulder Knit-Cotton Maxi Dress

Off-the-shoulder necklines are trending right now.

A-Line Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
A-Line Maxi Dress

A style you'll wear all year round.

Dropped-Waist Jersey Maxi Dress
COS
Dropped-Waist Jersey Maxi Dress

It's hard to believe this is from the high street.

Losanna - Black
RIXO
Losanna Velvet Maxi Dress

Well done, Rixo.

Talen Long Sleeved Knitted Maxi Dress
Hush
Talen Long Sleeved Knitted Maxi Dress

For evening, I'd add oversized gold jewellery and a matching chain belt.

4. The Best Patterned Winter Maxi Dresses

Woman wears zebra print maxi dress and black heels

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: If monochromatic palettes just won't do, there's an array of playful prints ready to join your winter wardrobe immediately. From florals to stripes, these contenders will stand the test of time.

Shop the Best Patterned Winter Maxi Dresses:

Faroe Open-Back Printed Satin Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL
Faroe Open-Back Printed Satin Maxi Dress

Just add brown knee-high boots.

Evra Dress
Reformation
Evra Dress in Lydia

The burgundy tone brings this dress into winter.

Ava One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Alexandra Miro
Ava One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

This dress is destined to turn heads.

Suzanne - Zebra Black
RIXO
Suzanne Midi Dress

Zebra is coming for leopard next year.

Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic-Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress
ULLA JOHNSON
Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic-Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress

I've had my eye on this dress since it first launched.

John Lewis Rose Print Batwing Maxi Dress, Black/multi
John Lewis
Rose Print Batwing Maxi Dress

A day-to-night marvel.

Flocked Tulle Maxi Dress
ZARA
Flocked Tulle Maxi Dress

The back is so beautiful.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

