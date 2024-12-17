From London to Oslo, Fashion People Are Replacing Jeans With This Cosy Yet Elegant Dress Trend

When I say that winter is my favourite season to dress for, it comes with a caveat: it's only my favourite when I have the time to do it justice.

If my morning is slower, I revel in layering up merino tops and cashmere layers, mixing and matching knitwear and satins and indulging in playful accessories like cosy mittens and sleek scarves. But at the busiest time of the year, those languid mornings are few and far between, and getting dressed during winter can feel like an added task that our extensive to-do lists simply don't need. My solution? The winter maxi dress.

Easy to throw on and even easier to style, it's a piece that will consistently serve your wardrobe when the temperatures drop. Whether you're facing a day in the office, a stroll to your favourite coffee shop or even an evening out, let a maxi do all the heavy lifting this winter.

The elegance of a maxi silhouette speaks for itself, so you don't have to do much to form a seriously put-together look when you only have five minutes to get ready. For the day, simply slip on boots or flats with a dash of classic jewellery and you're all set; and for the evening, swap in mules or heeled boots for a more elevated appeal. Finally, call upon your trusted winter coat to pull the ensemble together and you're ready to take on the day, come rain, shine or even snow.

Taking inspiration from some of our favourite fashion people, I've separated the best winter maxi dresses into four categories, covering the most popular, wearable and timeless styles around.

Keep scrolling to explore them now.

The Best Winter Maxi Dresses

1. The Best Knitted Winter Maxi Dresses

Style Notes: For those who always want to be cosy, a knitted dress is ideal, and if you choose an elegant silhouette, it can easily transform for the evening as needed.

Shop the Best Knitted Winter Maxi Dresses:

COS Brushed-Cashmere Maxi Dress £300 SHOP NOW If cosy and chic is what you're looking for, meet COS's brushed cashmere maxi dress.

A.W.A.K.E. MODE Off-The-Shoulder Knit Maxi Dress £651 SHOP NOW I adore everything about this dress.

Hush Tilly Tie Waist Merino Wool Midi Dress £140 SHOP NOW Simple and refined.

Norma Kamali Knitted Maxi Dress £200 SHOP NOW From the bold shoulders to the softly draped pleats, there's a lot to love about this dress.

MANGO Knitted Turtleneck Dress £50 SHOP NOW For a more affordable option, look to this classic offering from Mango.

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Maxi Dress £595 SHOP NOW Made from 100% cashmere.

2. The Best Evening Winter Maxi Dresses

Style Notes: With plenty of parties, drinks events and celebrations on the horizon, I've whittled down a selection of compliment-inducing maxi evening dresses that are ready to become your go-to "going out dress."

Shop the Best Evening Winter Maxi Dresses:

Reformation Nemy Knit Dress in Pine Tree £198 SHOP NOW This also comes in deep red and classic black.

TOVE Silk Jenna Maxi Dress £995 SHOP NOW You'll wear this every season.

E.STOTT Silk-Crystal Cleo Gown £2250 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the back.

ZARA X Kate Moss Scarf Dress £149 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is still in stock.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Ruched Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £990 SHOP NOW Sometimes, simple ruching is all that's needed for a highly elegant look.

Reformation Anaiis Silk Dress £398 SHOP NOW Reformation always excels in the dress department.

Toteme Evening Jersey Maxi Dress £750 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this will become a new Toteme icon.

3. The Best Black Winter Maxi Dresses

Style Notes: The Little Black Dress can take a break whilst the Long Black Dress steps in. You can't go wrong with any of these picks.

Shop the Best Black Winter Maxi Dresses:

COS Cowl-Neck Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress £85 SHOP NOW A black maxi dress with black accessories is so elegant.

Anna Quan Phoebe Off-The-Shoulder Knit-Cotton Maxi Dress £444 SHOP NOW Off-the-shoulder necklines are trending right now.

& Other Stories A-Line Maxi Dress £77 SHOP NOW A style you'll wear all year round.

COS Dropped-Waist Jersey Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW It's hard to believe this is from the high street.

RIXO Losanna Velvet Maxi Dress £475 SHOP NOW Well done, Rixo.

Hush Talen Long Sleeved Knitted Maxi Dress £120 SHOP NOW For evening, I'd add oversized gold jewellery and a matching chain belt.

4. The Best Patterned Winter Maxi Dresses

Style Notes: If monochromatic palettes just won't do, there's an array of playful prints ready to join your winter wardrobe immediately. From florals to stripes, these contenders will stand the test of time.

Shop the Best Patterned Winter Maxi Dresses:

FAITHFULL Faroe Open-Back Printed Satin Maxi Dress £320 SHOP NOW Just add brown knee-high boots.

Reformation Evra Dress in Lydia £298 SHOP NOW The burgundy tone brings this dress into winter.

Alexandra Miro Ava One-Shoulder Maxi Dress £575 SHOP NOW This dress is destined to turn heads.

RIXO Suzanne Midi Dress £285 SHOP NOW Zebra is coming for leopard next year.

ULLA JOHNSON Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic-Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress £750 SHOP NOW I've had my eye on this dress since it first launched.

John Lewis Rose Print Batwing Maxi Dress £89 SHOP NOW A day-to-night marvel.

ZARA Flocked Tulle Maxi Dress £50 SHOP NOW The back is so beautiful.