I've Just Come Back From Copenhagen—I'm So Glad I Packed These 4 Outfits

Let me introduce myself: my name is Danielle Jinadu and I’m a content creator and disability advocate from London. When it comes to my style, I like to say I'm minimal with a dash of "edge", and I have a strong focus on creating shapes and texture through my looks rather than using a lot of colour; leaning on fabrics like mohair, knits, suede, silk, cracked leather and the like to add a fresh touch to my looks. I also have a strong love of silver jewellery and accents—this may be be one of the more notable elements of my style.

This year was my first time at Copenhagen Fashion Week. I've been working as a content creator since early 2021 and I still consider myself fairly new in the fashion industry, so it was a truly a dream to be invited to so many events and a few shows. Here's my roundup of my best bits:

- The Georg Jensen Dinner was surreal. The venue was beautiful and angelic and had been meticulously staged for the event, with the decorations effortlessly representing the new Moonlight Grapes Collection. When I spoke to anyone from Denmark about the brand, there was such a strong admiration of its legacy. It was clear that it in many ways, the stunning pieces Georg Jensen creates are attached to real core memories for many Danes, and I was glad to now have the opportunity to experience that for myself. I was kindly gifted the Moonlight Grapes Chandelier Earrings (£280) to wear to the event, and I styled them with a chic all-white look, which you can see below.

- The Baum und Pferdgarten show was an amazing concept based around the theme of "office olympics"—very on brand for this summer's 2024 Olympics, and such a wonderful spectacle for be a part of. The beauty was all in the details: a mix of tailoring, lace, jersey, sequins and frills. The juxtaposition was so fun and definitely representative of the moment.

All in all, my favourite moments were simply just meeting other people who love fashion. Whether that meant admiring the street style around me, connecting with other creators or designers, art directors, stylists and editors; and walking into gorgeous boutiques like Henrik Vibskov—it was all about meeting people who speak the same language of fashion. Building a community within the industry is really important to me, and I was happy to be able to do that. I left richer than when I came to Copenhagen (socially, not financially—those taxis add up). But overall, it was such a delight and made me so grateful to be doing work I love.

So, what did I wear to celebrate such a moment, and in one of the chicest, coolest cities in the world, no less? Well, when it came to building outfits for CPHFW, I really focused on a thought I've been having a lot recently: the future of fashion is repeat, restore, recycle and repurpose, with a dash of new material. Now, in 2024, we all want a curated and intentional wardrobe, so I wanted to make sure I wasn’t just looking for new-in pieces, but also tailoring older clothes, wearing vintage items I had sourced years before and choosing pieces I truly love that have been with me for a while.

Scroll on to see my looks and shop the pieces you might need to re-create them.

SEE MY COPENHAGEN FASHION WEEK 2024 OUTFITS

LOOK 1: OVERSIZED SUIT

Style Notes: It was pleasure to be dressed by Filippa K, and as always, the vibe was laid-back luxury. The cuts and materials always speak for themselves. I choose this stunning suit made from mostly wool. It's perfect for autumn/winter, but not so much for the 24-degree summer days I experienced in Copenhagen. Nonetheless, my love for it remains: understated, beautifully cut and in a muted yet rich tone. I wore it with some past-season Filippa K mules and my trusty woven bag.

Shop the Look:

LOOK 2: WHITE BLAZER + SILK SKIRT

Style Notes: All-white looks are a passion of mine, and truth be told, I packed more than one. For the Georg Jensen dinner I wanted to exude class and elegance, and hopefully I achieved that with this look. I wore a cream H&M blazer that I bought a few months back and got tailored to really create more of an A-line shape at the waist, which I find to be extremely flattering. I get clothes tailored a lot—out of necessity with trousers because I’m 5’1, but generally, I think if we spent more time making our clothes suit us and less time making our bodies suit clothes, we would have a happier and more fulfilled existence. That’s my hot take. I paired it with my absolute favourite vintage silk-blend skirt and white accessories.

Shop the Look:

LOOK 3: TONAL GREY 'FIT

Style Notes: Grey is my love language, and ever since I was told I'm "winter toned" in my colour-theory test, I'm even more drawn to it. With this look in particular, I wanted to have a more fun and "trendy" fashion moment whilst making sure I was buying pieces individually that could be repurposed for more classic outfits. Individually, the grey elements of this outfit are all fairly clean and minimal, but I really had fun with layering pieces and my accessories. My zebra-print vintage Prada bag is one of my proudest secondhand-sourcing moments, and these Y/Project X Melissa mules are my modern-day take on Cinderella's shoes.

Shop the Look:

LOOK 4: SUEDE BUTTON-DOWN + TROUSERS

Style Notes: Another tonal look. I've always been a fan of suede, and this Massimo Dutti piece had been lingering on my mind for a while; the short, wide sleeves and the slimmer waist really attracted me. I paired it with these asymmetrical trousers and another prize vintage find of mine: my large Bottega Veneta hobo bag. Originally, I had planned to wear this with my white, pointed Acne Studio mules, but the cobbled streets of Copenhagen were not quite compatible with my vision, so my trusty Margiela Tabis completed the look.

Shop the Look:

