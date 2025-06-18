6 Sandal Trends Our Editors Won’t Be Buying This Summer, and 6 They Will

For one reason or another, there are some sandal trends our editors won't be buying into this summer, but there are also ones they are. Here's an insight into their thought processes.

A selection of fashion people wear some of 2025&#039;s biggest sandals trends, including ankle-tie, red and wooden wedge styles
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Maxine Eggenberger's avatar
By
published
in Features

I’ve always loved the ritual of rediscovering my summer shoes—the box of sandals stored under the bed, the first pedicure of the season (I'm probably a little behind on that one), the immediate realisation that some pairs feel more relevant than others. It’s not that I’m declaring any sandal style completely "out" (fashion is far too cyclical for that), but as the trends shift and our wardrobes evolve, it’s only natural that some silhouettes begin to feel less fresh.

This summer, there’s a clear mood forming around ease, elegance and personality in footwear, specifically where sandals trends are concerned. Textures are softer, colours are lighter and there’s a definite lean towards sandals that feel considered, not over-complicated. And with that comes the quiet pausing of certain styles that once felt everywhere. Or, at the very least, a refocus on our spending habits.

While putting this story together, I spoke to a few of my fellow editors about the sandal trends they’re currently gravitating towards and, just as telling, the ones they won't be investing in for one reason or another. The results weren’t harsh or prescriptive (we're all for wearing what you love), but they were insightful and might help you make any new-purchase decisions in the footwear department.

Below, I’ve pulled together a few sandal styles that aren’t tempting my colleagues for summer 2025 and what they're slipping into instead.

1. Not Buying: Chunky Sliders

Buying: Flip Flops

@deborabrosa wears a pair of black flip flops with black longline shorts and a white top

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

"This year, I'm ready to give chunky slides a break, instead reaching for understated flip-flops. I had never thought that the flip-flop could be elevated, but the supple leather and suede versions available this season have convinced me otherwise.”—Florrie Alexander, shopping editor

Shop the Trend:

Flat Leather Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Sandals

A black pair adds to the simplicity.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

This pair comes in a handful of stylish colours.

Kinto Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Thong Sandals

The thicker straps provide more support.

2. Not Buying: Espadrille Wedges

Buying: Wooden Wedges

@monikh wears a pair of wooden wedge shoes with blue jeans whilst sitting in the back of a car

(Image credit: @monikh)

"Confession: I've never been a huge fan of espadrille wedges. I know they're quite a staple in the French girl wardrobe, and don't get me wrong—I do own a pair that I bring out for the odd summer occasion—but for me, they lack a certain level of cool to feel excited about wearing them. Wood wedges courtesy of Chloé however? Now that's a French wedge with cult-status.”—Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor, branded content

Shop the Trend:

Maxime Leather Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals
CHLOÉ
Maxime Leather Slingback Platform Wedge Sandals

These were a hit on and off the runway.

Leather Wedge
ZARA
Leather Wedge

Ideal for those with minimalist tastes.

Dune, Kule Wooden Wedge Mule
Dune
Kule Wooden Wedge Mule

If you prefer tan leather, there's an option for that too.

3. Not Buying: Fisherman Sandals

Buying: Barely-There Sandals

@tylynnnguyen wears a cream dress with slim strap sandals and a tan suede tote bag

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

“I’m leaving fisherman sandals behind this summer—they were great for a while, but I’m craving something cleaner and more refined. Right now, I’m fully embracing minimalist, barely-there strappy sandals. They instantly elevate any look and feel so effortless with everything from wide-leg trousers to simple summer dresses.”—Humaa Hussain, junior branded content editor

Shop the Trend:

Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals

I'm seeing these all over social media right now.

Lake Flat Sandal
Reformation
Lake Flat Sandal

You want clean lines, you got clean lines.

Loulou Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Loulou Leather Sandals

The flat sandal that's on every fashion person's wish list this summer.

4. Not Buying: Black Sandals

Buying: Brown Sandals

@daniellejinadu wears a pair of brown ruched sandals with a mustard skirt and black lightweight trench coat

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

“Black sandals will never go out of style, we know this, but sometimes I find them a little too harsh against lighter outfits. Not so much white but colours like butter yellow and pale blue, both of which are trending in a big way this summer. Instead, I’m going to treat myself to a pair of brown sandals; a touch softer in tone, they’ll work with pastel and neutral looks alike.”—Brittany Davy, editorial assistant

Shop the Trend:

Anna Suede Slides
AEYDE
Anna Suede Slides

A sandal you can wear with casual and dressy outfits alike.

Criss-Cross Leather Sandals
& Other Stories
Criss-Cross Leather Sandals

The cushioned footbed will provide optimum comfort and support.

Arneb Leather Slingback Sandals
NEOUS
Arneb Leather Slingback Sandals

Heeled sandals also apply.

5. Not Buying: Gladiator Sandals

Buying: Ankle-Tie Sandals

@smythsisters wears a pair of tan ankle-tie sandals whilst drinking an Aperol Spritz

(Image credit: @smythsisters )

“Not that I was ever really that into them but one sandal trend I’ll personally be passing on this year is gladiator sandals. Of course there’s a certain Y2K appeal to them but, against my collection of pretty cotton dresses and simple linen separates, they stand out a little too much for my liking. Instead, I’m leaning towards pairs that reflect my simplistic tastes, with minimal ankle ties.”—Poppy Nash, managaing editor

Shop the Trend:

Sfendoni Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Sfendoni Sandals

A pair of cropped trousers will show off the chic ankle-tie detail perfectly.

MANGO, Strips Sandals
MANGO
Strips Sandals

Gold sandals instantly elevate any outfit.

Flat Sandals With Metal AppliquÉ
ZARA
Flat Sandals With Metal AppliquÉ

The metal ball detail feels very 2025.

6. Not Buying: Neutral Sandals

Buying: Red Sandals

@chloekathbutler wears a pair of red satin flip flops with a blue dress and a studded belt

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

“This goes against everything I thought I knew about myself but, looking at my current line-up of sandals, I can safely say I have every neutral base covered. Black, tan, cream, beige, white, brown—you name it, I own it already. What I don’t have is a pair of sandals in a brighter colour, so, if I invest in any at all this season, it’ll be a red iteration. Sure, the colour is trending right now, but it’s also widely considered timeless, making it the perfect shade to add to my current roster of anti-trend styles.”—Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor

Shop the Trend:

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

These Ancient Greek sandals are a cult buy for summer 2025.

Remly Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Remly Leather Sandals

Such a great colour.

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

I'll be using these to elevate my white dresses this summer.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

Latest
  • woman wearing asymmetrical skirt and top summer 2025
    10 Mini Trends Everyone Is Already Wearing This Summer

    Are you?

  • woman wearing green mini dress with neck scarf
    People With Cool Style Are All Wearing These 11 Dress Trends This Summer

    And it's hard to pick a favorite.