6 Sandal Trends Our Editors Won’t Be Buying This Summer, and 6 They Will

For one reason or another, there are some sandal trends our editors won't be buying into this summer, but there are also ones they are. Here's an insight into their thought processes.
I’ve always loved the ritual of rediscovering my summer shoes—the box of sandals stored under the bed, the first pedicure of the season (I'm probably a little behind on that one), the immediate realisation that some pairs feel more relevant than others. It’s not that I’m declaring any sandal style completely "out" (fashion is far too cyclical for that), but as the trends shift and our wardrobes evolve, it’s only natural that some silhouettes begin to feel less fresh.
This summer, there’s a clear mood forming around ease, elegance and personality in footwear, specifically where sandals trends are concerned. Textures are softer, colours are lighter and there’s a definite lean towards sandals that feel considered, not over-complicated. And with that comes the quiet pausing of certain styles that once felt everywhere. Or, at the very least, a refocus on our spending habits.
While putting this story together, I spoke to a few of my fellow editors about the sandal trends they’re currently gravitating towards and, just as telling, the ones they won't be investing in for one reason or another. The results weren’t harsh or prescriptive (we're all for wearing what you love), but they were insightful and might help you make any new-purchase decisions in the footwear department.
Below, I’ve pulled together a few sandal styles that aren’t tempting my colleagues for summer 2025 and what they're slipping into instead.
6 Sandal Trends Our Editors Aren't Buying This Summer, and 6 They Are
1. Not Buying: Chunky Sliders
Buying: Flip Flops
"This year, I'm ready to give chunky slides a break, instead reaching for understated flip-flops. I had never thought that the flip-flop could be elevated, but the supple leather and suede versions available this season have convinced me otherwise.”—Florrie Alexander, shopping editor
2. Not Buying: Espadrille Wedges
Buying: Wooden Wedges
"Confession: I've never been a huge fan of espadrille wedges. I know they're quite a staple in the French girl wardrobe, and don't get me wrong—I do own a pair that I bring out for the odd summer occasion—but for me, they lack a certain level of cool to feel excited about wearing them. Wood wedges courtesy of Chloé however? Now that's a French wedge with cult-status.”—Rebecca Rhys-Evans, senior fashion and beauty editor, branded content
3. Not Buying: Fisherman Sandals
Buying: Barely-There Sandals
“I’m leaving fisherman sandals behind this summer—they were great for a while, but I’m craving something cleaner and more refined. Right now, I’m fully embracing minimalist, barely-there strappy sandals. They instantly elevate any look and feel so effortless with everything from wide-leg trousers to simple summer dresses.”—Humaa Hussain, junior branded content editor
4. Not Buying: Black Sandals
Buying: Brown Sandals
“Black sandals will never go out of style, we know this, but sometimes I find them a little too harsh against lighter outfits. Not so much white but colours like butter yellow and pale blue, both of which are trending in a big way this summer. Instead, I’m going to treat myself to a pair of brown sandals; a touch softer in tone, they’ll work with pastel and neutral looks alike.”—Brittany Davy, editorial assistant
5. Not Buying: Gladiator Sandals
Buying: Ankle-Tie Sandals
“Not that I was ever really that into them but one sandal trend I’ll personally be passing on this year is gladiator sandals. Of course there’s a certain Y2K appeal to them but, against my collection of pretty cotton dresses and simple linen separates, they stand out a little too much for my liking. Instead, I’m leaning towards pairs that reflect my simplistic tastes, with minimal ankle ties.”—Poppy Nash, managaing editor
6. Not Buying: Neutral Sandals
Buying: Red Sandals
“This goes against everything I thought I knew about myself but, looking at my current line-up of sandals, I can safely say I have every neutral base covered. Black, tan, cream, beige, white, brown—you name it, I own it already. What I don’t have is a pair of sandals in a brighter colour, so, if I invest in any at all this season, it’ll be a red iteration. Sure, the colour is trending right now, but it’s also widely considered timeless, making it the perfect shade to add to my current roster of anti-trend styles.”—Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor
