I’m a Minimalist, Neutral-Obsessive, But These 5 Impressive Outfits Converted Me To Wear Colour This Autumn

Neutral tones are taking a backseat right now as bright hues take centre stage, and these 5 colourful autumn outfits have given me some well-needed inspiration for the season ahead.

Chloe Gallacher&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Colourful autumn outfits
(Image credit: @heartzeena, @polliani, @greceghanem)
Jump to category:

With a cold chill in the air and the evenings becoming darker much earlier, autumn is well and truly upon us. Jeans are once again a part of our everyday uniform, knitwear is slowly creeping its way back into our wardrobes and loafers are replacing our much-loved Birkenstocks. Autumn is a season that feels much more refined and considered when it comes to dressing compared to summer, and to be honest. it's a welcomed change for my wardrobe.

We’ve seen a shift in fashion as of late and the quiet luxury trend is taking a backseat while dopamine dressing takes over. Bold, bright hues are taking the reins that neutral tones once held and new autumnal shades are coming to the forefront. Butter yellow is slowly making its way into autumn too, alongside its richer cousin, sunshine yellow. Meanwhile pops of green are standing firmly alongside the bright red knits and outerwear that continue their hold over the fashion world after taking it by storm last winter (no pun intended).

Mourning the loss of summer no longer requires black and chocolate browns, and is more about embracing the start of a new season. Dopamine dressing is just one way to encourage “the brighter the better” mantra with a fresh new take, and while we can still stick to the familiar clothes we know and love, injecting a pop of colour into it feels more unexpected than reaching for the same neutral tones we’ve seen in the last few seasons.

As a neutral-obsessive myself, I’ve done the hard work for us and combined five colourful autumn outfits for 2026 to give you (and myself) some much needed inspiration as we continue into the new season. You can thank me later.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

5 Colourful Autumn Outfit Ideas for 2026

1. Butter Yellow: Blazer + Dress + Gold Accessories

Colourful autumn outfits

(Image credit: @hannastefansson)

Style Notes: Pastel hues are an easy way to transition from sunny summer to a crisp autumn, and pairing a butter yellow dress with a similar toned blazer takes this look from summer holiday to an easy autumnal look. While it’s still warm enough, add it with gold accessories, but as the weather starts to chill, contrast it with a chocolate brown bag instead and swap the sandals for a chic ballet flat.

Shop the Look:

2. Olive Green: Blouse + Bright Green Trousers + Chocolate Accessories

Colourful autumn outfits

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Style Notes: In this look Grece gives us a lesson in wearing contrasting tones of green, a colour I can’t say I’d ever given much thought to, but now I’m quickly converted after seeing this outfit. Neutral accessories keep focus on the look and ensure that not too many colours are in the mix, while the bright green trousers remain the focal point. Pairing it with a slightly muted colour such as olive keeps it chic yet bold, a fresh alternative to immediately reaching for black or white.

Shop the Look:

3. Red: Jacket + Striped Trousers + Yellow Bag

Colourful autumn outfits

(Image credit: @heartzeena)

Style Notes: This look is certainly one for the maximalists—pairing bright colours with equally bold printed trousers ensures that heads will turn, for all the right reasons. It all comes down to the finer details that really make the difference; the yellow bag compliments the yellow detailing on the trainers, while the red and blue contrasts against each other as primary colours to make a bold statement that all perfectly ties together.

Shop the Look:

4. Bright Yellow: Jacket + Basic Tee + Black Jeans

Colourful autumn outfits

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: An option for the minimalist that finds anything other than neutrals extremely intimidating (me, it’s me I’m talking about). Start with your usual outfit formula of jeans and a basic t-shirt, but inject a pop of colour through a jacket or accessories. It allows you to dip a toe into bright colour territory without it feeling too overwhelming all at once.

Shop the Look:

5. Soft Purple: Knit + Bright Purple Skirt + Leather Trench Coat

Colourful autumn outfits

(Image credit: @polliani)

Style Notes: By pairing different shades of one colour together like Grece's green look above, you a chic contrast that gives a more everyday, wearable feel to your look. By adding a sleek black leather trench coat, you can pull everything together with refined polish, but also allows you to bring black into your outfit for your accessories too. Triangle scarves are continuing their reign into winter too, and what’s more chic than a leather iteration?

Shop the Look:

Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 