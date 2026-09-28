With a cold chill in the air and the evenings becoming darker much earlier, autumn is well and truly upon us. Jeans are once again a part of our everyday uniform, knitwear is slowly creeping its way back into our wardrobes and loafers are replacing our much-loved Birkenstocks. Autumn is a season that feels much more refined and considered when it comes to dressing compared to summer, and to be honest. it's a welcomed change for my wardrobe.
We’ve seen a shift in fashion as of late and the quiet luxury trend is taking a backseat while dopamine dressing takes over. Bold, bright hues are taking the reins that neutral tones once held and new autumnal shades are coming to the forefront. Butter yellow is slowly making its way into autumn too, alongside its richer cousin, sunshine yellow. Meanwhile pops of green are standing firmly alongside the bright red knits and outerwear that continue their hold over the fashion world after taking it by storm last winter (no pun intended).
Mourning the loss of summer no longer requires black and chocolate browns, and is more about embracing the start of a new season. Dopamine dressing is just one way to encourage “the brighter the better” mantra with a fresh new take, and while we can still stick to the familiar clothes we know and love, injecting a pop of colour into it feels more unexpected than reaching for the same neutral tones we’ve seen in the last few seasons.
As a neutral-obsessive myself, I’ve done the hard work for us and combined five colourful autumn outfits for 2026 to give you (and myself) some much needed inspiration as we continue into the new season. You can thank me later.
Style Notes: Pastel hues are an easy way to transition from sunny summer to a crisp autumn, and pairing a butter yellow dress with a similar toned blazer takes this look from summer holiday to an easy autumnal look. While it’s still warm enough, add it with gold accessories, but as the weather starts to chill, contrast it with a chocolate brown bag instead and swap the sandals for a chic ballet flat.
Shop the Look:
NA-KD
Oversized Blazer With Wide Sleeves
This would look equally as chic styled with black jeans as the weather gets colder.
ZARA
Zw Collection Slip Dress
As the weather chills, layer under a chunky knit and pair with boots.
Jimmy Choo
Rafi 85
Jimmy Choo is always a good idea.
Ace & Tate
Selma Americano
I've got a pair of sunglasses in my handbag all-year round, not just in summer.
Style Notes: In this look Grece gives us a lesson in wearing contrasting tones of green, a colour I can’t say I’d ever given much thought to, but now I’m quickly converted after seeing this outfit. Neutral accessories keep focus on the look and ensure that not too many colours are in the mix, while the bright green trousers remain the focal point. Pairing it with a slightly muted colour such as olive keeps it chic yet bold, a fresh alternative to immediately reaching for black or white.
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& Other Stories
Gathered Tie-Belt Blouse
So chic styled with jeans or tailored trousers.
MARNI
Wool-Gabardine Low-Rise Straight-Leg Pants
This shade of green is irresistible.
DeMellier
The Florence Crossbody
So elegant.
Le Specs
Numero Once | Mottled Tort
Aviator sunglasses are such a timeless shape.
STAUD
Brynn 70 Snake-Effect Leather Mules
Staud get it right every time when it comes to accessories.
3. Red: Jacket + Striped Trousers + Yellow Bag
Style Notes: This look is certainly one for the maximalists—pairing bright colours with equally bold printed trousers ensures that heads will turn, for all the right reasons. It all comes down to the finer details that really make the difference; the yellow bag compliments the yellow detailing on the trainers, while the red and blue contrasts against each other as primary colours to make a bold statement that all perfectly ties together.
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Massimo Dutti
Lightweight Cotton Jacket With Button Details
A red jacket is at the top of my wishlist for autumn.
ALIGNE
Dion Crew Neck Knit
A classic crew neck jumper is so easy to slot into any existing wardrobe.
ZARA
Striped Straight-Leg Trousers
Blue and brown is one of my favourite colour combos.
adidas Originals
Sl 72 Og Trainers in Brown and Yellow
Such a sought after trainer.
J&M Davidson
Small Ray Bucket
I have this in black and it's such a good every day handbag.
4. Bright Yellow: Jacket + Basic Tee + Black Jeans
Style Notes: An option for the minimalist that finds anything other than neutrals extremely intimidating (me, it’s me I’m talking about). Start with your usual outfit formula of jeans and a basic t-shirt, but inject a pop of colour through a jacket or accessories. It allows you to dip a toe into bright colour territory without it feeling too overwhelming all at once.
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Prada
Re-Nylon Blouson Jacket
A jacket is such a good investment piece as it's something you'll be wearing for years to come.
Style Notes: By pairing different shades of one colour together like Grece's green look above, you a chic contrast that gives a more everyday, wearable feel to your look. By adding a sleek black leather trench coat, you can pull everything together with refined polish, but also allows you to bring black into your outfit for your accessories too. Triangle scarves are continuing their reign into winter too, and what’s more chic than a leather iteration?
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Toteme
Slim Leather Coat
Such a sophisticated option.
SEA
Caitlin Leather Scarf
Gives any outfit that sleek finishing touch.
& Other Stories
Plain-Knit Wool Top
A great layering option.
H&M
Flared Viscose-Blend Skirt
Such an affordable price for a statement piece.
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals
Mango is my go-to for chic accessories that look so much more expensive than they are.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.