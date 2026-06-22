Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
If last summer belonged to capri pants, this summer is shaping up to be the season of something far more unexpected: pantaloons. Yes, pantaloons—the airy, gathered, slightly theatrical trousers that look like they were pulled from a Victorian wardrobe, a ballet rehearsal, and a Hamilton-outfits Pinterest mood board all at once. The silhouette has quietly been bubbling up among the fashion crowd for months, but now it's reached critical mass with the Gen Z set. Suddenly, the coolest people under 30 are pairing billowy pantaloons with everything from delicate ballet flats to slouchy motorcycle boots, making a strong case for the trend as summer's most interesting anti-basic pant.
Fashion feels noticeably less interested in looking conventionally "flattering" right now, and that's exactly why pantaloons make sense. The current mood isn't about sleek minimalism or algorithm-approved outfit formulas. Instead, it's about personality. The most stylish Gen Z dressers aren't building outfits around a single aesthetic anymore—they're mixing references, eras, and vibes with reckless abandon. One day it's bloomer-style pants worn with an ironic baby tee and retro sneakers. The next, it's a sheer lace camisole, oversize leather jacket, and dramatically gathered pantaloons that feel equal parts romantic period piece lead and downtown indie sleaze.
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Like many of this summer's defining trends demanding play and whimsy, the appeal lies in the contrast. Pantaloons are dramatic but easy to wear, nostalgic but surprisingly fresh. In a season increasingly defined by individuality over perfection, they're exactly the kind of unexpected piece that fashion people can't stop reaching for. Sorry, capris—there's a new summer pant trend taking over the group chat. Below, shop the best pantaloons to buy that Gen Z will probably sell out by July 1.