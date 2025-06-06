3 Aesthetic Pairings to Try If Your Wardrobe's Starting to Feel Stale

It happens to even the most creative dressers—your wardrobe just starts feeling stale. The pieces that once brought a sense of wonder to any and every outfit don't sparkle, and no combination seems to have as strong an impact, both to others and yourself. There are ways out of the funk, though. And one such solution is to stray from your normal "aesthetic," but rather than ditch it entirely, just combine it with an opposing style to add contrast and intrigue. It sounds complicated, but in reality, it's quite simple. Opposites, as they say, attract.

When you think of romantic things in the world of fashion, your mind might wander to lace-trim skirts or shorts, silky slip dresses, or rosette details. Now, consider the stark contrast to that sartorial energy: grunge. Tossing on a leather bomber jacket or some heavy-duty motorcycle boots with any of the above pieces breaks up all the pretty and instantly makes your outfit more interesting. You could do the same with a sporty jacket and some tailored trousers or a sheer cover-up and a barn coat. The biggest names in fashion are already using this method of identifying foils and then forcing them together until something clicks.

Image 1 of 8 Khaite resort 26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight ) Tory Burch S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight ) Chloé F/W 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight ) Max Mara S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight ) Miu Miu S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight ) Prada F/W 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight ) The Row spring 25 (Image credit: The Row) Wales Bonner S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight )

In Khaite's resort 26 collection that recently went viral in New York City fashion circles, Creative Director Catherine Holstein paired micro-floral blouses with structured leather skirts, pirate tops with pony-hair slim trousers, and vintage leopard-print coats with floor-length boho maxis. Max Mara's S/S 25 collection saw models in beach-ready bikinis underneath freshly pressed button-down shirts and formal column skirts paired with flat gladiator sandals. That same season, Miu Miu's runway show featured sporty swimsuit-clad models wearing classic peep-toe pumps and others in rolled-up gym shorts styled alongside collared shirts layered under cashmere sweaters. Clashing aesthetics have and probably always will be prevalent in fashion, both on the runways and the streets. Simply put: It's too proven a concept for the exceptionally dressed to give up on it.

Scroll down to find the best aesthetic pairing for you in 2025 and remove the stress of not knowing what to wear in seconds flat.

Romance + Grunge

One thing I always like to consider when putting together outfits is to make sure that mine never lean too far in one direction. If I'm wearing something really frilly and "pretty," I need something to challenge it, like a tattered tee or edgy jacket—a touch of grunge, one might say. These two opposites are perfect partners, able to level each other out sans effort.

Sporty + Corporate

This spring and summer, brands like Miu Miu and Tory Burch are leaning heavily into clashing aesthetics, particularly sporty styles—think swimwear, drawstring bottoms, and technical outerwear—paired with tailored separates, from trousers to trenches. Not only do athletic add-ons introduce a touch of practicality to otherwise formal, or even sometimes stuffy, silhouettes, but they also make passersby think. Nobody expects to see perfectly fitted slacks styled with a nylon anorak or a Speedo one-piece worn with a knee-length skirt. It's shocking but in the best way possible.

Resort + Utilitarian

In the summertime, it's fun to lean into the resort of it all, buying accessories covered in shell motifs, wearing bikinis as tops and cover-ups as dresses, and never opting for any footwear other than flip-flops. It only happens once a year. Why not take advantage? However, clothes meant for the beach aren't always the most practical. Fortunately, they also happen to pair surprisingly well with very practical items like barn coats, cargo pants, and more, all of which let you freely play around with vacation attire no matter where you are—even if you are in the city, very, very far from anything resembling sand and salt water.