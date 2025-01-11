Looking For an Affluent-Looking, Weather-Proof Coat? This High Street Buy Ticks All the Boxes

An arctic breeze, flurries of snow and bouts of sunshine—2025 has kicked off with a demonstration of all that the British weather has to offer. Balancing looking put-together and staying prepped for anything that the skies have in store for us has been a greater challenge than my wardrobe could handle. That was until I came across a weather-proof, highly elegant and reasonably priced trench coat courtesy of John Lewis.

woman wears cape trench coat, black trousers and black handbag

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Over the past few months, I've kept a close eye on the new-in sections at John Lewis. With each new update comes an influx of classic styles with a contemporary edge that consistently has me refreshing the tab. Lucky I did, as I discovered the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, primed for all eventualities come rain, snow or sleet, with a supremely elegant feel that had me double-checking the price tag.

While the classic trench coat will always be highly chic, there are a few details that set this coat apart from the rest. First, the brand has maintained classic details of original trench coat designs. The camel shade is timeless, easy to pair with all your neutrals and trending shades, and feels true to the classics. The longline length is elegant, suits pairing with everything from long dresses to sleek tailoring, and also adds protection from the elements.

Looking closer, buckle details can be found not only on the belt but on the cuffs too, a reference to original trench designs as well as a very practical addition that allows you to adjust the fit of each, making for added insulation as needed. Finally, there's the cape detail itself. The winter we've seen a rise in silhouettes that naturally have an affluent appeal, from scarf coats to capes, and the addition of the latter brings this classic design to all new heights.

If you're looking for an elegant way to take on the British weather all year round, keep scrolling to shop the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat and more elegant cape trench coats.

Shop the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat

John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, Natural
John Lewis
John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, Natural

Shop More Cape Trench Coats

Caped Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat
Chloé
Caped Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat

Trust Chloé to bring high-end elegance to the classic trench.

Cape Trench
Albaray
Cape Trench

This shade has seriously piqued my interest.

Oversized Trenchcoat Cape
& Other Stories
Oversized Trenchcoat Cape

An easy throw-on piece for those damper days.

Cape Wool-Blend Trench Coat
ZIMMERMANN
Cape Wool-Blend Trench Coat

Black with gold accents is a classic combination.

Cropped Trench Cape
& Other Stories
Cropped Trench Cape

This cropped style also comes in a timeless black.

Womens Organic Cotton Trench Coat—taupe
PANGAIA
Womens Organic Cotton Trench Coat—taupe

Made from 100% cotton.

Showerproof Cape Style Trench Coat
Autograph
Showerproof Cape Style Trench Coat

I have a feeling this will also move quickly.

Petite Beige Wool Blend Oversized Cape Coat
River Island
Petite Beige Wool Blend Oversized Cape Coat

If you prefer a wool coat, look to River Island's style.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

