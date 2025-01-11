Looking For an Affluent-Looking, Weather-Proof Coat? This High Street Buy Ticks All the Boxes
An arctic breeze, flurries of snow and bouts of sunshine—2025 has kicked off with a demonstration of all that the British weather has to offer. Balancing looking put-together and staying prepped for anything that the skies have in store for us has been a greater challenge than my wardrobe could handle. That was until I came across a weather-proof, highly elegant and reasonably priced trench coat courtesy of John Lewis.
Over the past few months, I've kept a close eye on the new-in sections at John Lewis. With each new update comes an influx of classic styles with a contemporary edge that consistently has me refreshing the tab. Lucky I did, as I discovered the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, primed for all eventualities come rain, snow or sleet, with a supremely elegant feel that had me double-checking the price tag.
While the classic trench coat will always be highly chic, there are a few details that set this coat apart from the rest. First, the brand has maintained classic details of original trench coat designs. The camel shade is timeless, easy to pair with all your neutrals and trending shades, and feels true to the classics. The longline length is elegant, suits pairing with everything from long dresses to sleek tailoring, and also adds protection from the elements.
Looking closer, buckle details can be found not only on the belt but on the cuffs too, a reference to original trench designs as well as a very practical addition that allows you to adjust the fit of each, making for added insulation as needed. Finally, there's the cape detail itself. The winter we've seen a rise in silhouettes that naturally have an affluent appeal, from scarf coats to capes, and the addition of the latter brings this classic design to all new heights.
If you're looking for an elegant way to take on the British weather all year round, keep scrolling to shop the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat and more elegant cape trench coats.
Shop the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat
Shop More Cape Trench Coats
Trust Chloé to bring high-end elegance to the classic trench.
If you prefer a wool coat, look to River Island's style.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Suddenly, Every Chic Person I Follow Is Wearing This Rich-Looking Jacket
Luxe outerwear for the win.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
These Are the 5 Elevated Basics I Always Wear to Look Fashionable
Introducing the closet safety net.
By Courtney Falsey
-
If You See a Celeb at the Airport, There's a 75% Chance They're Wearing This Staple
Cindy Crawford and Angelina Jolie are fans.
By Drew Elovitz
-
"Rich-Looking French Vibes" Is the Goal—30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Holiday Sale That Fit the Bill
Très chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Came Back From Paris—6 Coat Trends I Spotted Everywhere (and Bought Immediately)
*Adds to cart*
By Ana Escalante
-
I'm a Mom With 2 Young Kids—These 31 Easy Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Picks Make Me Feel Stylish
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Wait, Gap's Pre–Black Friday Sale Is So Good—25 Elevated Winter Basics That Have My Attention
Chic and affordable? Done and done.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Timeless Jacket Trend Every Stylish Woman in London Owns at Least One Of
Emphasis on *at least.*
By Eliza Huber