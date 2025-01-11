Looking For an Affluent-Looking, Weather-Proof Coat? This High Street Buy Ticks All the Boxes

An arctic breeze, flurries of snow and bouts of sunshine—2025 has kicked off with a demonstration of all that the British weather has to offer. Balancing looking put-together and staying prepped for anything that the skies have in store for us has been a greater challenge than my wardrobe could handle. That was until I came across a weather-proof, highly elegant and reasonably priced trench coat courtesy of John Lewis.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Over the past few months, I've kept a close eye on the new-in sections at John Lewis. With each new update comes an influx of classic styles with a contemporary edge that consistently has me refreshing the tab. Lucky I did, as I discovered the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, primed for all eventualities come rain, snow or sleet, with a supremely elegant feel that had me double-checking the price tag.

While the classic trench coat will always be highly chic, there are a few details that set this coat apart from the rest. First, the brand has maintained classic details of original trench coat designs. The camel shade is timeless, easy to pair with all your neutrals and trending shades, and feels true to the classics. The longline length is elegant, suits pairing with everything from long dresses to sleek tailoring, and also adds protection from the elements.

Looking closer, buckle details can be found not only on the belt but on the cuffs too, a reference to original trench designs as well as a very practical addition that allows you to adjust the fit of each, making for added insulation as needed. Finally, there's the cape detail itself. The winter we've seen a rise in silhouettes that naturally have an affluent appeal, from scarf coats to capes, and the addition of the latter brings this classic design to all new heights.

If you're looking for an elegant way to take on the British weather all year round, keep scrolling to shop the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat and more elegant cape trench coats.

Shop the John Lewis Cape Trench Coat

John Lewis John Lewis Cape Trench Coat, Natural £149 SHOP NOW

Shop More Cape Trench Coats

Chloé Caped Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat £2780 SHOP NOW Trust Chloé to bring high-end elegance to the classic trench.

Albaray Cape Trench £199 SHOP NOW This shade has seriously piqued my interest.

& Other Stories Oversized Trenchcoat Cape £175 SHOP NOW An easy throw-on piece for those damper days.

ZIMMERMANN Cape Wool-Blend Trench Coat £1600 SHOP NOW Black with gold accents is a classic combination.

& Other Stories Cropped Trench Cape £97 SHOP NOW This cropped style also comes in a timeless black.

PANGAIA Womens Organic Cotton Trench Coat—taupe £155 SHOP NOW Made from 100% cotton.

Autograph Showerproof Cape Style Trench Coat £129 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this will also move quickly.