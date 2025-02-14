Warning: You'll Regret Not Buying This More 2025 Alternative If You Get a Basic Trench Instead

There's nothing wrong with a basic trench coat. I wear mine all the time. But if you're just now realizing that a trench is something your closet warrants, or perhaps you think yours is in need of an update, I hope you stop and consider all your options. Sure, you could buy any old trench coat, but a better idea, in my opinion, would be for you to buy a suede version. Everyone in fashion's doing it, even Emily Ratajkowski, and for good reason. A suede trench coat is warm, elegant, and luxurious—a triple threat to the outerwear world in 2025.

The model was spotted outside of the Coach show during New York Fashion Week wearing a tobacco-colored suede trench coat belted at the waist. It was knee-length, making it a perfect partner for her knee-high matching suede boots. She accessorized with a black, patent-leather shoulder bag and matching sunglasses.

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Coach Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat ($1800) and Raquel Boot ($210)

COACH® Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat $1800 SHOP NOW

Ratajkowski's look had a definite retro, almost '70s look to it, but suede trench coats won't always send you reminiscing about past eras. In fact, a lot of fashion people have been styling theirs in very 2025 ways, with relaxed white denim for a bit of contrast or monochromatic with all brown, leather accessories. The best part? Unlike what we always see in movies, a standard trench coat can't really be worn as a dress. Not really. A suede trench coat is far more substantial, though, making it a great all-in-one purchase.

Have I convinced you yet to buy a suede trench coat as opposed to a basic one? If so, scroll down to find the one that's right for your wardrobe.

Shop suede trench coats:

MANGO Belted Suede Trench Coat $650 SHOP NOW

abercrombie Faux Suede Trench Coat $220 $176 SHOP NOW

Veda Ashland Leather Trench $798 SHOP NOW

Helsa Suede Trench Coat $1698 SHOP NOW

Frankie Shop Lulea Faux Suede Trench Coat $389 SHOP NOW

Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede $850 SHOP NOW

Ducie Corrin Suede Coat $1240 SHOP NOW