Warning: You'll Regret Not Buying This More 2025 Alternative If You Get a Basic Trench Instead

By
published
in News

There's nothing wrong with a basic trench coat. I wear mine all the time. But if you're just now realizing that a trench is something your closet warrants, or perhaps you think yours is in need of an update, I hope you stop and consider all your options. Sure, you could buy any old trench coat, but a better idea, in my opinion, would be for you to buy a suede version. Everyone in fashion's doing it, even Emily Ratajkowski, and for good reason. A suede trench coat is warm, elegant, and luxurious—a triple threat to the outerwear world in 2025.

The model was spotted outside of the Coach show during New York Fashion Week wearing a tobacco-colored suede trench coat belted at the waist. It was knee-length, making it a perfect partner for her knee-high matching suede boots. She accessorized with a black, patent-leather shoulder bag and matching sunglasses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Emily Ratajkowski is seen arriving to the Coach fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Coach Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat ($1800) and Raquel Boot ($210)

Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat
COACH®
Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat

Raquel Boot
COACH®
Raquel Boot

Ratajkowski's look had a definite retro, almost '70s look to it, but suede trench coats won't always send you reminiscing about past eras. In fact, a lot of fashion people have been styling theirs in very 2025 ways, with relaxed white denim for a bit of contrast or monochromatic with all brown, leather accessories. The best part? Unlike what we always see in movies, a standard trench coat can't really be worn as a dress. Not really. A suede trench coat is far more substantial, though, making it a great all-in-one purchase.

@nlmarilyn wearing a black hat, brown suede trench, black pants, and black pumps.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Elsa Hosk wearing a brown Helsa suede trench coat with a black bag and gloves.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Liv Perez wearing a Madewell x Alexa Chung trench coat with a black top and white jeans.

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Have I convinced you yet to buy a suede trench coat as opposed to a basic one? If so, scroll down to find the one that's right for your wardrobe.

Shop suede trench coats:

Belted Suede Trench Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Belted Suede Trench Coat

abercrombie, Faux Suede Trench Coat
abercrombie
Faux Suede Trench Coat

Veda Ashland Leather Trench
Veda
Ashland Leather Trench

Suede Trench Coat
Helsa
Suede Trench Coat

Lulea Faux Suede Trench Coat - Camel
Frankie Shop
Lulea Faux Suede Trench Coat

Alexa Chung for Madewell , Alexa Chung for Madewell Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede
Alexa Chung for Madewell
Double-Breasted Blazer Overcoat in Suede

Corrin Suede Coat
Ducie
Corrin Suede Coat

Tate Suede Trench Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR
Tate Suede Trench Coat

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸