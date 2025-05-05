This Is What Downtown NYC Fashion People Are Wearing With White Tank Tops in 2025
White-tank-top season is back. Sure, we all wear white tank tops year-round, but this is the time when white tanks are the outfit—the main character, if you will. No one does a white-tank-top outfit better than Emily Ratajkowski. Ratajkowski attended one of many pre–Met Gala events over the weekend, this one being a Burberry luncheon in the New York Botanical Garden. The location may have been very far uptown, but Ratajkowski, being the downtown NYC fashion person that she is, wore an outfit that would fit right in among the stylish citizens of the West Village, SoHo, and the Lower East Side.
EmRata's outfit consisted of a Burberry trench coat (but any long trench would do), dark-wash flared jeans, pumps, and, of course, a white tank top. The resulting look is elevated yet casual and cool, making it appropriate for a wide variety of occasions. If you're seeking fresh outfit ideas to wear with the ultimate warm-weather basic, keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski's look along with some of my favorite white tank tops for spring and summer.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Burberry trench coat
Get the Look
Shop More of My White-Tank-Top Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
