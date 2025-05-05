This Is What Downtown NYC Fashion People Are Wearing With White Tank Tops in 2025

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

White-tank-top season is back. Sure, we all wear white tank tops year-round, but this is the time when white tanks are the outfit—the main character, if you will. No one does a white-tank-top outfit better than Emily Ratajkowski. Ratajkowski attended one of many pre–Met Gala events over the weekend, this one being a Burberry luncheon in the New York Botanical Garden. The location may have been very far uptown, but Ratajkowski, being the downtown NYC fashion person that she is, wore an outfit that would fit right in among the stylish citizens of the West Village, SoHo, and the Lower East Side.

EmRata's outfit consisted of a Burberry trench coat (but any long trench would do), dark-wash flared jeans, pumps, and, of course, a white tank top. The resulting look is elevated yet casual and cool, making it appropriate for a wide variety of occasions. If you're seeking fresh outfit ideas to wear with the ultimate warm-weather basic, keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski's look along with some of my favorite white tank tops for spring and summer.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a trench coat and white tank top.

(Image credit: BFA.com/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Burberry trench coat

Get the Look

Castleford Double-Breasted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
BURBERRY
Castleford Double-Breasted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank
ÉTERNE
Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Ondine

Studded Leather Bird Pumps in Shale - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Studded Leather Bird Pumps in Shale

Shop More of My White-Tank-Top Picks

Le Bop Eloise Tank
Le Bop
Eloise Tank

Wren Knit Top
Reformation
Wren Knit Top

Madewell Brightside Scoop Neck Tank
Madewell
Brightside Scoop Neck Tank

Boat Neck Sleeveless Top
Open Edit
Boat Neck Sleeveless Top

Reformation Tasha Tank
Reformation
Tasha Tank

Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank
Good American
Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank

Rib T-Shirt
ZARA
Rib T-Shirt

Clean Lines Seamless Muscle Fit Camisole
Free People
Clean Lines Seamless Muscle Fit Camisole

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸