This Is What Downtown NYC Fashion People Are Wearing With White Tank Tops in 2025

White-tank-top season is back. Sure, we all wear white tank tops year-round, but this is the time when white tanks are the outfit—the main character, if you will. No one does a white-tank-top outfit better than Emily Ratajkowski. Ratajkowski attended one of many pre–Met Gala events over the weekend, this one being a Burberry luncheon in the New York Botanical Garden. The location may have been very far uptown, but Ratajkowski, being the downtown NYC fashion person that she is, wore an outfit that would fit right in among the stylish citizens of the West Village, SoHo, and the Lower East Side.

EmRata's outfit consisted of a Burberry trench coat (but any long trench would do), dark-wash flared jeans, pumps, and, of course, a white tank top. The resulting look is elevated yet casual and cool, making it appropriate for a wide variety of occasions. If you're seeking fresh outfit ideas to wear with the ultimate warm-weather basic, keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski's look along with some of my favorite white tank tops for spring and summer.

(Image credit: BFA.com/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Burberry trench coat

Get the Look

BURBERRY Castleford Double-Breasted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat $2890 SHOP NOW

ÉTERNE Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank $105 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans in Ondine $178 SHOP NOW

Burberry Studded Leather Bird Pumps in Shale $1150 SHOP NOW

Shop More of My White-Tank-Top Picks

Le Bop Eloise Tank $68 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wren Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW

Madewell Brightside Scoop Neck Tank $38 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Boat Neck Sleeveless Top $40 SHOP NOW

Reformation Tasha Tank $38 SHOP NOW

Good American Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank $39 SHOP NOW