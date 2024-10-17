PSA: This John Lewis Designer Collab Might Just Be The Most Exciting Thing On the High Street RN

There are few things that really get the Who What Wear team excited. Surprise sales, vintage finds and spotting celebs in our favourite brands always rank highly, but one thing that always gets our pulses racing is when high street stores and designers collaborate on a collection. From the moment we heard the news that high-street hero John Lewis was teaming up with cult womenswear label A.W.A.K.E MODE an audible hush descended on the office—how often is it that two of our favourite brands would join forces to create a runway-worthy collection of clothes (and accessories) at high-street price points? This would be a moment well-worth celebrating.

john lewis awake mode

(Image credit: Who What Wear/John Lewis)

Having officially landed today, the 46 piece strong collection features the kind of sculptural dresses, detailed tops, sharp tailoring, and frankly killer coats we've come to expect from A.W.A.K.E. MODE's avant-garde take on femininity and polished dressing. This is a collection that transitions effortlessly between work, the weekend, and everything in-between, with a little added designer flair of course.

Brought together by the British Fashion Council, the launch coincides with London Fashion week’s 40th anniversary and marries John Lewis’ commitment to premium quality and goal to support homegrown design talent (in short, a match made in heaven). And having spent the best part of the morning looking through each piece and imagining just how good it would look in our wardrobes (the suede hobo bag! The scarf coat! The kitten heel boots!), it's fair to say that I and my fellow editors are convinced, this collab is the perfect autumn/winter capsule wardrobe in one easy edit.

john lewis awake mode

(Image credit: John lewis)

If our reaction—and the hundreds of clicks per minute—are anything to go by, this might not stick around for long, so don't wait around if you want to get your hands on one of these limited pieces. Keep scrolling to see and shop our favourite pieces from the John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E MODE collection. You won't regret it.

Shop the John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E MODE Collection:

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Cape Coat, Camel
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Cape Coat, Camel

Cape coats are having a moment right now.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Belted Coat, Grey
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Belted Coat, Grey

This tailored fit is impeccable.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Oversized Jacket, Ecru
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Oversized Jacket, Ecru

Honestly, I have a feeling this will be a bestseller.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Faux Fur Scarf Coat, Off White
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Faux Fur Scarf Coat, Off White

A faux fur scarf coat? You had me at faux fur.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Tassel Sleeve Knitted Dress, Black
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Tassel Sleeve Knitted Dress, Black

This is perfect for party season.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Knitted Knot Dress, Red
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Knitted Knot Dress, Red

Hot reds are still a key trend for AW '24.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Rectangle Dress, Black
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Rectangle Dress, Black

A true showstopper.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Asymmetric Jacket, Black
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Asymmetric Jacket, Black

The hint of shoulder is so elegant.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Asymmetric Cable Jumper
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Asymmetric Cable Jumper

We'd quite like to live in this throughout the colder months.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Cut Out Top
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Cut Out Top

So much more interesting than a plain white tee.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Stripe Asymmetric Top, Off White/navy
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Stripe Asymmetric Top, Off White/navy

Already viewed hundreds of times in a couple of hours.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Studded Jean, Mid Blue Wash
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Studded Jean, Mid Blue Wash

A fashionable reminder that horseshoe jeans aren't going anywhere.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Curved Naplak Trouser, Black
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Curved Naplak Trouser, Black

Just add a chunky, oversized knit.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Tailored Trouser, Grey
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Tailored Trouser, Grey

Every wardrobe needs a versatile pair of wide-leg trousers.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Denim Skirt, Mid Blue Wash
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Denim Skirt, Mid Blue Wash

How to do boho the grown up way.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Medium Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag, Tan
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Medium Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag, Tan

A designer bag for under £150? Yes please.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Large Embellished Suede Hobo Bag, Brown
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Large Embellished Suede Hobo Bag, Brown

There's an even bigger hobo too.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Croc Effect Leather Long Kitten Heel Boots, Tan
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Croc Effect Leather Long Kitten Heel Boots, Tan

These look so good with blue denim.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Croc Effect Leather Square Toe Court Shoes, Tan
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Croc Effect Leather Square Toe Court Shoes, Tan

The curved heel is carefully considered perfection.

John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Stiletto Heel Long Leather Boots, Silver
John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE
John Lewis X A.w.a.k.e. Mode Stiletto Heel Long Leather Boots, Silver

Now that's a party-starting shoe!

Prices start from £49 for a t-shirt and go up to £399 for a coat. The collection will be available to buy in 10 John Lewis stores and on johnlewis.com.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

