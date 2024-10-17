PSA: This John Lewis Designer Collab Might Just Be The Most Exciting Thing On the High Street RN
There are few things that really get the Who What Wear team excited. Surprise sales, vintage finds and spotting celebs in our favourite brands always rank highly, but one thing that always gets our pulses racing is when high street stores and designers collaborate on a collection. From the moment we heard the news that high-street hero John Lewis was teaming up with cult womenswear label A.W.A.K.E MODE an audible hush descended on the office—how often is it that two of our favourite brands would join forces to create a runway-worthy collection of clothes (and accessories) at high-street price points? This would be a moment well-worth celebrating.
Having officially landed today, the 46 piece strong collection features the kind of sculptural dresses, detailed tops, sharp tailoring, and frankly killer coats we've come to expect from A.W.A.K.E. MODE's avant-garde take on femininity and polished dressing. This is a collection that transitions effortlessly between work, the weekend, and everything in-between, with a little added designer flair of course.
Brought together by the British Fashion Council, the launch coincides with London Fashion week’s 40th anniversary and marries John Lewis’ commitment to premium quality and goal to support homegrown design talent (in short, a match made in heaven). And having spent the best part of the morning looking through each piece and imagining just how good it would look in our wardrobes (the suede hobo bag! The scarf coat! The kitten heel boots!), it's fair to say that I and my fellow editors are convinced, this collab is the perfect autumn/winter capsule wardrobe in one easy edit.
If our reaction—and the hundreds of clicks per minute—are anything to go by, this might not stick around for long, so don't wait around if you want to get your hands on one of these limited pieces. Keep scrolling to see and shop our favourite pieces from the John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E MODE collection. You won't regret it.
Shop the John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E MODE Collection:
Cape coats are having a moment right now.
This tailored fit is impeccable.
Honestly, I have a feeling this will be a bestseller.
A faux fur scarf coat? You had me at faux fur.
This is perfect for party season.
Hot reds are still a key trend for AW '24.
A true showstopper.
The hint of shoulder is so elegant.
We'd quite like to live in this throughout the colder months.
So much more interesting than a plain white tee.
Already viewed hundreds of times in a couple of hours.
A fashionable reminder that horseshoe jeans aren't going anywhere.
Just add a chunky, oversized knit.
Every wardrobe needs a versatile pair of wide-leg trousers.
How to do boho the grown up way.
A designer bag for under £150? Yes please.
There's an even bigger hobo too.
These look so good with blue denim.
The curved heel is carefully considered perfection.
Now that's a party-starting shoe!
Prices start from £49 for a t-shirt and go up to £399 for a coat. The collection will be available to buy in 10 John Lewis stores and on johnlewis.com.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
2024 Is the Year of Flat Shoes, and This Affordable Pair Stopped Me in My Tracks
Great with jeans, dresses, skirts…
By Florrie Alexander