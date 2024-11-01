I Hate to Say It But I’m Bored of My Beige Coat—6 Trending Colours I’m Seriously Tempted By

As we head into winter 2024, one thing I've noticed is that the coat trends this season are all about elegance, with shades that promise to elevate even the simplest of outfits. This year, the focus is less on flash and more on hushed luxury—think colours that exude sophistication and won’t clash with whatever you’re wearing underneath, which we know is pretty core when it comes to choosing a cover-up that works with the majority of your outfits.

Which is why I'm not surprised to see that the coat colour trends of 2024 are all about versatility. These coats are meant to seamlessly integrate into your wardrobe, creating a streamlined look that works for almost any occasion. From that early morning coffee run to a late-night dinner, these hues will have you covered (literally) when it comes to looking chic. They’re effortless and classy, tapping into the overarching theme of refinement we've seen dominate the past 12 months.



While some bolder options might beckon, this year’s palette is about timelessness. It’s chic without trying too hard. And the best part? You’ll look as polished as ever without the fear of it going out of style by next winter. Consider this season’s coat colours an investment in your capsule wardrobe’s longevity—classic, versatile, and utterly wearable.

Leaving out black, navy and beige, which I think we can all agree are ageless, below are the six classy coat colour trends taking over for winter 2024.

6 ELEGANT COAT COLOUR TRENDS TO TRY IN 2024

1. CREAM

While it might not be the most practical coat colour you can invest in, it is one of the most elegant. And given fashion's obsession with all-things polished this year, it's unsurprising that so many people have been wearing cream coats over the past few weeks.

Style Notes: The Frankie Shop's cream coat has already been a social-media hit this winter.

Style Notes: Wear yours with equally elegant accessories, such as a clutch bag or even lace gloves.

Style Notes: The ideal way to dress up jeans and flat boots.

SHOP THE TREND:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £480

ZARA Bouclé Coat £70

JACQUEMUS Caruso Belted Wool-Felt Coat £1690

Reiss Bridget Wool-Blend Blindseam Coat £378

2. BROWN

As one of the biggest colour trends of the year, brown's takeover of the coat scene was inevitable. Just as versatile as classic black, I actually think this hue pairs better with lighter-coloured winter looks that jet black. Warm and inviting—and that's just the colour pay off—invest in a brown coat and you'll look chic for seasons to come.

Style Notes: Scarf and cape details are still very prevalent on coats this season.

Style Notes: Tick off another core winter trend in the form of a barn coat.

Style Notes: Thought brown coats wouldn't work with black separates? Think again!

SHOP THE TREND:

MANGO Wool Coat With Fringed Scarf £230

ALIGNE George Wrap Coat £289

3. GREY

While I very nearly grouped this together with the aforementioned colours of black, beige and navy, it would be remiss of me not to mention grey as a standout coat colour trend for 2024. Between charcoal and softer tones, there are so many elevated grey coats out there right now, which is probably why they're suddenly so prevalent on my FYP.

Style Notes: Give the monochrome outfit a whirl by wearing grey pieces top-to-toe.

Style Notes: Turns out, a grey coat and white jeans are a match made in winter style heaven.

Style Notes: I've spotted so many grey trench coats this season—pair them with other moody tones such as brown and aubergine for a luxury-looking finish.

SHOP THE TREND:

Jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat | Charcoal £385

Whistles Grey Cassie Double Face Pocket Coat £299 £239

ZARA Soft Oversize Coat £70

THE ROW Avio Cotton-Poplin Trench Coat £3190

4. OLIVE

While vivid Brat green might have dominated this summer, for winter things are taking a muted turn with olive tones coming to the fore. Like brown, olive green is surprisingly versatile, as many colours that are found in nature tend to be. If you'd like to wear more colour but aren't sure where to start, an olive coat is what I'd suggest.

Style Notes: Another chic alternative to the classic beige trench, you'll never regret investing in a khaki iteration.

Style Notes: The addition of checks makes this trend feel preppy and current.

Style Notes: Not dissimilar to grey, olive green is another colour that looks very sophisticated worn throughout your look.

SHOP THE TREND:

& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat £245

ZARA Belted Wool Coat £149

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Draped Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat £2600

John Lewis Scarf Coat £179

5. RED

This might be the boldest colour on our list, but it's no less classic than the others. Bright, pillar box red coats considered pretty well timeless—ask anyone who works in fashion! personally I'm very pleased to see them come to the fore as, like so many others, I already own one!

Style Notes: To make even more of a statement, look for vinyl or leather fabrications.

Style Notes: Use a red coat to bring a pair of jeans and a simple knit bang up to date.

Style Notes: When you're wearing a coat this standout, you really needn't overdo it when it comes to accessories.

SHOP THE TREND:

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Wool-Blend Wrap Coat £225

Jigsaw Double Faced Cocoon Wrap Coat | Red £375

FERRAGAMO Belted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat £5270

STAUD Serge Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £955

6. PALE YELLOW

Pale, buttery yellow was one of the biggest colour trends earlier in the year, but recent months have seen a shift towards darker tones of brown and burgundy. I don't consider it a coincidence, however, that lots of fashion people are now wearing coats in the pretty colour. With more of them on the market than you might think, it's proof that this colour trend has life in it yet.

Style Notes: The perfect way to update your wardrobe staples.

Style Notes: Butter yellow and a shearling trim? This coat is too pretty for words. I enjoy how this fashion person has contrasted the soft, fondant-like nature of her coat with some chunky leather boots.

Style Notes: I always advocate investing in matching sets when they crop up, as they instantly make you look put together.

SHOP THE TREND:

Autograph Wool Rich Belted Longline Wrap Coat £179

STINE GOYA Stand-Collar Long-Sleeves Regular-Fit Recycled Polyester-Blend Coat £390

Mint Velvet Yellow Wool Collarless Belted Coat £259