I have a specific system for identifying future trends that relies heavily on Instagram's saved folders. It's not complicated, but it works. Every time I'm stopped in my tracks because of an outfit, whether due to an unexpected color choice or unique silhouette, I save it on the off chance that, over time, more images of the same thing will appear. One person wearing something doesn't make it a trend. Two people wearing something can be a coincidence. Three, however, well, that's cause for celebration. A new fad has hit the airwaves, and more and more people will soon follow.

Such was my process when I discovered the budding 2025 skirt trend that's suddenly become a mainstay in chic women's wardrobes in cities like NYC, Oslo, and Stockholm. The skirt in question? Double-layer skirts, which are basically midi and miniskirts with attached layers underneath to add depth and intrigue to an otherwise simple piece of clothing.

Elly McGaw wearing a black tank top, black-and-white layered Sportmax skirt, black heels, and a black Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag.

(Image credit: @ellymcgaw)

I first noticed the trend on New York–based stylist and consultant Elly McGaw, who's worn her Sportmax version—a black, satin, high-low skirt with a white, raw-hem layer underneath—on a number of occasions, including during Paris Fashion Week. She styled it with a white tank top, a black blazer, and Maison Margiela Tabi pumps.

Annabel Rosendahl wearing a white tank top, black-and-white The Garment skirt; and black Alaïa net flats.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Norwegian content creator Annabel Rosendahl styled her version by Copenhagen-based brand The Garment in a similar fashion, trading in the heels for a pair of black, net flats by Alaïa.

Hanna MW wearing a leather jacket, Balenciaga double-layer lace skirt, and burgundy Celine heels.

(Image credit: @hannmw)

Finally, I spotted a lingerie-like version from Balenciaga's S/S 24 collection on Swedish influencer and stylist Hanna MW, who wore the black skirt with an underlayer made of ivory lace with a leather bomber jacket and burgundy Celine heels.

Suffice it to say, all three takes on the double-layer skirt trend were immediately bookmarked to my Saved folder. Soon, they'll be in all of yours too. To shop the trend ahead of spring 2025, scroll down.

Shop the double-layer skirt trend:

Layered Knitted Skirt
COS
Layered Knitted Skirt

Silk-Trimmed Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
RÓHE
Silk-Trimmed Wool-Blend Midi Skirt

Mouliné Wool Midi-Skirt
Prada
Mouliné Wool Midi-Skirt

Adrienne Silk Midi Skirt
SIR
Adrienne Silk Midi Skirt

Denver Mini Skirt
The Garment
Denver Mini Skirt

Double Layer Midi Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Double Layer Midi Skirt ZW Collection

Incise Multi-Slit Skirt
BITE Studios
Incise Multi-Slit Skirt

Layered Wrap Skirt
EENK
Layered Wrap Skirt

Misty Skirt
Mother of All
Misty Skirt

Lingerie Lace Wool Gabardine & Jersey Midi Skirt
Balenciaga
Lingerie Lace Wool Gabardine & Jersey Midi Skirt

Layered Ruched Satin-Trimmed Crepe Mini Skirt
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Layered Ruched Satin-Trimmed Crepe Mini Skirt

