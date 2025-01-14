Oslo! NYC! Stockholm! Stylish Women in Every City Are in Agreement Over This Elegant Skirt Trend
I have a specific system for identifying future trends that relies heavily on Instagram's saved folders. It's not complicated, but it works. Every time I'm stopped in my tracks because of an outfit, whether due to an unexpected color choice or unique silhouette, I save it on the off chance that, over time, more images of the same thing will appear. One person wearing something doesn't make it a trend. Two people wearing something can be a coincidence. Three, however, well, that's cause for celebration. A new fad has hit the airwaves, and more and more people will soon follow.
Such was my process when I discovered the budding 2025 skirt trend that's suddenly become a mainstay in chic women's wardrobes in cities like NYC, Oslo, and Stockholm. The skirt in question? Double-layer skirts, which are basically midi and miniskirts with attached layers underneath to add depth and intrigue to an otherwise simple piece of clothing.
I first noticed the trend on New York–based stylist and consultant Elly McGaw, who's worn her Sportmax version—a black, satin, high-low skirt with a white, raw-hem layer underneath—on a number of occasions, including during Paris Fashion Week. She styled it with a white tank top, a black blazer, and Maison Margiela Tabi pumps.
Norwegian content creator Annabel Rosendahl styled her version by Copenhagen-based brand The Garment in a similar fashion, trading in the heels for a pair of black, net flats by Alaïa.
Finally, I spotted a lingerie-like version from Balenciaga's S/S 24 collection on Swedish influencer and stylist Hanna MW, who wore the black skirt with an underlayer made of ivory lace with a leather bomber jacket and burgundy Celine heels.
Suffice it to say, all three takes on the double-layer skirt trend were immediately bookmarked to my Saved folder. Soon, they'll be in all of yours too. To shop the trend ahead of spring 2025, scroll down.
Shop the double-layer skirt trend:
Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
