I have a specific system for identifying future trends that relies heavily on Instagram's saved folders. It's not complicated, but it works. Every time I'm stopped in my tracks because of an outfit, whether due to an unexpected color choice or unique silhouette, I save it on the off chance that, over time, more images of the same thing will appear. One person wearing something doesn't make it a trend. Two people wearing something can be a coincidence. Three, however, well, that's cause for celebration. A new fad has hit the airwaves, and more and more people will soon follow.

Such was my process when I discovered the budding 2025 skirt trend that's suddenly become a mainstay in chic women's wardrobes in cities like NYC, Oslo, and Stockholm. The skirt in question? Double-layer skirts, which are basically midi and miniskirts with attached layers underneath to add depth and intrigue to an otherwise simple piece of clothing.

I first noticed the trend on New York–based stylist and consultant Elly McGaw, who's worn her Sportmax version—a black, satin, high-low skirt with a white, raw-hem layer underneath—on a number of occasions, including during Paris Fashion Week. She styled it with a white tank top, a black blazer, and Maison Margiela Tabi pumps.

Norwegian content creator Annabel Rosendahl styled her version by Copenhagen-based brand The Garment in a similar fashion, trading in the heels for a pair of black, net flats by Alaïa.

Finally, I spotted a lingerie-like version from Balenciaga's S/S 24 collection on Swedish influencer and stylist Hanna MW, who wore the black skirt with an underlayer made of ivory lace with a leather bomber jacket and burgundy Celine heels.

Suffice it to say, all three takes on the double-layer skirt trend were immediately bookmarked to my Saved folder. Soon, they'll be in all of yours too. To shop the trend ahead of spring 2025, scroll down.

Shop the double-layer skirt trend:

COS Layered Knitted Skirt $120 $72 SHOP NOW

RÓHE Silk-Trimmed Wool-Blend Midi Skirt $720 SHOP NOW

Prada Mouliné Wool Midi-Skirt $1850 SHOP NOW

SIR Adrienne Silk Midi Skirt $390 SHOP NOW

The Garment Denver Mini Skirt $330 SHOP NOW

ZARA Double Layer Midi Skirt ZW Collection $90 $36 SHOP NOW

BITE Studios Incise Multi-Slit Skirt $265 SHOP NOW

EENK Layered Wrap Skirt $464 SHOP NOW

Mother of All Misty Skirt $290 SHOP NOW

Balenciaga Lingerie Lace Wool Gabardine & Jersey Midi Skirt $1990 SHOP NOW